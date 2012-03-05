Edition:
Snow in the Middle East

<p>A Saudi man plays with snow after a heavy snowstorm in the desert, near Tabuk, 1500 km (932 miles) from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity </p>

March 3, 2012

<p>A man play with his daughters in the snow after a heavy snowstorm in Amman, Jordan March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

March 3, 2012

<p>Palestinian youths play with snow in the West Bank village of Halhul near Hebron March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

March 3, 2012

<p>People play in the snow in Sulaimaniya, about 260 km (160 miles) northeast of Baghdad, Iraq March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Nali </p>

March 3, 2012

<p>Saudis seen in the snow after a heavy snowstorm in the desert, near Tabuk, 1500 km (932 miles) from Riyadh March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity</p>

March 3, 2012

<p>A man removes snow covering his car after a heavy snowstorm in the Aley area, eastern Lebanon March 2, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohamed Azakir </p>

March 2, 2012

<p>Palestinian youths play with snow in the West Bank village of Halhul near Hebron March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

March 2, 2012

<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish youths build a snowman on the roof of a Jewish seminary in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen </p>

March 2, 2012

<p>The Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, is seen during a snow storm from Mount of Olives in Jerusalem March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen </p>

March 2, 2012

<p>A Palestinian policeman walks as snow falls in the West Bank city of Ramallah March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman</p>

March 2, 2012

<p>Residents walk on the snow covered main highway linking Beirut to Damascus after a heavy snowstorm in Sawfar village, eastern Lebanon March 2, 2012. Picture taken through the windscreen of a car. REUTERS/ Mohamed Azakir </p>

March 2, 2012

<p>A boy slides down a snow-covered slope at a park during winter in Jerusalem March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

March 2, 2012

<p>A woman throws a snowball at a park during winter in Jerusalem March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside </p>

March 2, 2012

<p>Children play with snow at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside </p>

March 2, 2012

<p>A girl plays with snow in a park in Jerusalem March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside </p>

March 2, 2012

<p>Men dance as snow falls at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside </p>

March 2, 2012

<p>People play in the snow after a heavy snowstorm in Amman March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed </p>

March 1, 2012

<p>A foal rolls in the snow near Kibbutz Ein Zivan in the Golan Heights, near Israel's border with Syria March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

March 1, 2012

<p>A member of the Druze community shovels snow in the Druze village of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights near Israel's border with Syria March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

March 1, 2012

<p>People play in the snow after a heavy snowstorm in Amman March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji </p>

March 1, 2012

<p>Cars try to make their way through a road blocked by snow along the main highway linking Beirut to Damascus during a heavy snowstorm in the Bhamdoun area, in eastern Lebanon March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir </p>

March 1, 2012

<p>People play in the snow after a heavy snowstorm in Amman March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed </p>

March 1, 2012

<p>People play in the snow after a heavy snowstorm in Amman March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji</p>

March 1, 2012

<p>Men wait to buy bread in front of a bakery shop during winter in Al Qusayr, a city in western Syria about 4.8km (3 miles) southwest of Homs, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

March 1, 2012

