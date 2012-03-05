Snow in the Middle East
A Saudi man plays with snow after a heavy snowstorm in the desert, near Tabuk, 1500 km (932 miles) from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity
A Saudi man plays with snow after a heavy snowstorm in the desert, near Tabuk, 1500 km (932 miles) from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity
A man play with his daughters in the snow after a heavy snowstorm in Amman, Jordan March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A man play with his daughters in the snow after a heavy snowstorm in Amman, Jordan March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Palestinian youths play with snow in the West Bank village of Halhul near Hebron March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian youths play with snow in the West Bank village of Halhul near Hebron March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
People play in the snow in Sulaimaniya, about 260 km (160 miles) northeast of Baghdad, Iraq March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Nali
People play in the snow in Sulaimaniya, about 260 km (160 miles) northeast of Baghdad, Iraq March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Nali
Saudis seen in the snow after a heavy snowstorm in the desert, near Tabuk, 1500 km (932 miles) from Riyadh March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity
Saudis seen in the snow after a heavy snowstorm in the desert, near Tabuk, 1500 km (932 miles) from Riyadh March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity
A man removes snow covering his car after a heavy snowstorm in the Aley area, eastern Lebanon March 2, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohamed Azakir
A man removes snow covering his car after a heavy snowstorm in the Aley area, eastern Lebanon March 2, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohamed Azakir
Palestinian youths play with snow in the West Bank village of Halhul near Hebron March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian youths play with snow in the West Bank village of Halhul near Hebron March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish youths build a snowman on the roof of a Jewish seminary in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish youths build a snowman on the roof of a Jewish seminary in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
The Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, is seen during a snow storm from Mount of Olives in Jerusalem March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
The Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, is seen during a snow storm from Mount of Olives in Jerusalem March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Palestinian policeman walks as snow falls in the West Bank city of Ramallah March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian policeman walks as snow falls in the West Bank city of Ramallah March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Residents walk on the snow covered main highway linking Beirut to Damascus after a heavy snowstorm in Sawfar village, eastern Lebanon March 2, 2012. Picture taken through the windscreen of a car. REUTERS/ Mohamed Azakir
Residents walk on the snow covered main highway linking Beirut to Damascus after a heavy snowstorm in Sawfar village, eastern Lebanon March 2, 2012. Picture taken through the windscreen of a car. REUTERS/ Mohamed Azakir
A boy slides down a snow-covered slope at a park during winter in Jerusalem March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A boy slides down a snow-covered slope at a park during winter in Jerusalem March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A woman throws a snowball at a park during winter in Jerusalem March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A woman throws a snowball at a park during winter in Jerusalem March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Children play with snow at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Children play with snow at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A girl plays with snow in a park in Jerusalem March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A girl plays with snow in a park in Jerusalem March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Men dance as snow falls at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Men dance as snow falls at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
People play in the snow after a heavy snowstorm in Amman March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
People play in the snow after a heavy snowstorm in Amman March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A foal rolls in the snow near Kibbutz Ein Zivan in the Golan Heights, near Israel's border with Syria March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A foal rolls in the snow near Kibbutz Ein Zivan in the Golan Heights, near Israel's border with Syria March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A member of the Druze community shovels snow in the Druze village of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights near Israel's border with Syria March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A member of the Druze community shovels snow in the Druze village of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights near Israel's border with Syria March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
People play in the snow after a heavy snowstorm in Amman March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
People play in the snow after a heavy snowstorm in Amman March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
Cars try to make their way through a road blocked by snow along the main highway linking Beirut to Damascus during a heavy snowstorm in the Bhamdoun area, in eastern Lebanon March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Cars try to make their way through a road blocked by snow along the main highway linking Beirut to Damascus during a heavy snowstorm in the Bhamdoun area, in eastern Lebanon March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
People play in the snow after a heavy snowstorm in Amman March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
People play in the snow after a heavy snowstorm in Amman March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
People play in the snow after a heavy snowstorm in Amman March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
People play in the snow after a heavy snowstorm in Amman March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
Men wait to buy bread in front of a bakery shop during winter in Al Qusayr, a city in western Syria about 4.8km (3 miles) southwest of Homs, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Men wait to buy bread in front of a bakery shop during winter in Al Qusayr, a city in western Syria about 4.8km (3 miles) southwest of Homs, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Next Slideshows
Lathmar Holi
During Lathmar Holi, men sing provocative songs to gain the attention of women, who then "beat" them with bamboo sticks called "lathis".
Life in Moscow
As Russia prepares for its presidential election, a look at life in the capital city of Moscow.
The Tsunami Portrait Project
The 3.11 Portrait Project involves portraits of earthquake survivors, sent to schoolchildren from non-disaster areas, who then frame the pictures and send them...
Mortgage past due
The frontlines of foreclosure evictions in Spain.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.