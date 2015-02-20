Snow in the Middle East
Snow covers the Dome of the Rock in the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, as seen from the Mount of Olives February 20, 2015. Over 20 cm of snow covered Jerusalem and mountainous areas...more
Palestinians enjoy a snow ball fight following a snow storm on Mount Jerzim near the West Bank city of Nablus February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
A man prays in the snow at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Palestinian protester holding a Palestinian flag shouts anti-Israel slogans as snow scatters by a sound grenade thrown by Israeli soldiers during a demonstration against the closure of Shuhada street to Palestinians, in the West Bank city of Hebron...more
A man makes patterns in the snow during a heavy snowstorm in Amman, Jordan February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A girl blows a bubble during a snow storm in Aley, Lebanon, 700 meters above sea level February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Palestinians throw snowballs at each other after Friday prayers near the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An airplane flies over snow covered pine trees in Aley, Lebanon, 700 meters above sea level February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man walks on a snow-covered street early morning near Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli army soldiers play with snow in the West Bank old city of Hebron February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Snow covers the Garden of Gethsemane at the foot of the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Youths make a snowball in the southern Israeli city of Arad February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Municipality workers clear snow from the tracks of the light rail tram early morning in Jerusalem February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Palestinian man walks down snow-covered stairs after Friday prayers near the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
People walk through a park as snow falls in Jerusalem February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sharon Perry
A boy uses a makeshift sled in a snow-covered park in Jerusalem February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sharon Perry
People walk in front of the snow-covered Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A crows flies over the snow-covered Mount of Olives cemetery outside Jerusalem's Old City February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
People play with snow after a heavy snowstorm in Amman, Jordan February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Palestinian men pray in front of the snow-covered Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinians walk through snow following a snowstorm on Mount Jerzim near the West Bank city of Nablus February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
Snow covers citrus fruits for sale in Jbaa village, south Lebanon February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A pedestrian walks on a snow-covered street early morning in Jerusalem February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Palestinian men take a photograph in front of the snow-covered Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
