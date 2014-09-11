Snow in the summer
A jogger runs through the snow at Nose Hill Park during an early year snow fall in Calgary, Alberta, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Calgary firefighters move trees that damaged cars, blocked roads and fell on power lines during a summer snow storm in Calgary, Alberta, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
A local area resident jumps out of the way of a falling tree branch during a summer snow storm in Calgary, Alberta, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Pedestrians wait to cross a street during an early year snow fall in Calgary, Alberta, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Local area residents clear away fallen tree branches after they collapsed from the weight of the heavy snow during a summer snow storm in Calgary, Alberta, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
A Calgary firefighter rolls up downed wires at a house during a summer snow storm in Calgary, Alberta, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
A woman hides her face from the blinding snow during an early year snow fall in Calgary, Alberta September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
A truck lies under a fallen tree during a summer snow storm in Calgary, Alberta, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Captain Freeman of the Calgary Fire Department struggles to clear part of a tree that crashed through the back window of a car during a summer snow storm in Calgary, Alberta, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Kim Burchby tries to save her trees by knocking the heavy snow off them with a hockey stick during a summer snow storm in Calgary, Alberta, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Pedestrians cross a street during an early year snow fall in Calgary, Alberta, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
A man sweeps his car off to move it from falling tree limbs during a summer snow storm in Calgary, Alberta, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Next Slideshows
Tiger Dance
Images of the 'Tiger Dance' performed during Kerala's harvest festival of Onam.
Refighting The Great War
History enthusiasts recreate the First Battle of the Marne which took place a century ago in France.
Earth from space
Stunning views from the International Space Station.
Defending the American way
The "Patriots" are a heavily armed group who patrol the U.S. border with Mexico, trying to deter migrants from crossing the border illegally.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.