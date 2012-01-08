Snowfall in India
Kashmiri red deers, known as "Hangul", are seen on the snow-covered mountains of Dachigam Wildlife Sanctuary after a snowfall, on the outskirts of Srinagar January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man walks through the Dachigam Wildlife Sanctuary after a snowfall on the outskirts of Srinagar January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Boys throw snowballs at each other after a snowfall in Srinagar January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Water drops fall from icicles hanging from a roof as the sun comes out after a snowfall in Srinagar January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A man walks through a snow covered road after heavy snowfall in Shimla January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Kanwar
A man walks pasts snow covered cars after heavy snowfall in Shimla January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Kanwar
A man carrying an umbrella walks amid heavy snowfall in Shimla January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Kanwar
A car covered with snow is driven during a snowfall in Srinagar January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Kashmiri boys throw snow balls at each other during a snowfall in Srinagar January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Kashmiri people walk under snow covered trees during a snowfall in Srinagar January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A Kashmiri man carrying an umbrella walks during a snowfall in Srinagar January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
