Sun Jan 8, 2012

Snowfall in India

<p>Kashmiri red deers, known as "Hangul", are seen on the snow-covered mountains of Dachigam Wildlife Sanctuary after a snowfall, on the outskirts of Srinagar January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Sunday, January 08, 2012

<p>A man walks through the Dachigam Wildlife Sanctuary after a snowfall on the outskirts of Srinagar January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Sunday, January 08, 2012

<p>Boys throw snowballs at each other after a snowfall in Srinagar January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

Sunday, January 08, 2012

<p>Water drops fall from icicles hanging from a roof as the sun comes out after a snowfall in Srinagar January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

Sunday, January 08, 2012

<p>A man walks through a snow covered road after heavy snowfall in Shimla January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Kanwar</p>

Sunday, January 08, 2012

<p>A man walks pasts snow covered cars after heavy snowfall in Shimla January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Kanwar</p>

Sunday, January 08, 2012

<p>A man carrying an umbrella walks amid heavy snowfall in Shimla January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Kanwar</p>

Sunday, January 08, 2012

<p>A car covered with snow is driven during a snowfall in Srinagar January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

Sunday, January 08, 2012

<p>Kashmiri boys throw snow balls at each other during a snowfall in Srinagar January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

Sunday, January 08, 2012

<p>Kashmiri people walk under snow covered trees during a snowfall in Srinagar January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

Sunday, January 08, 2012

<p>A Kashmiri man carrying an umbrella walks during a snowfall in Srinagar January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

Sunday, January 08, 2012

