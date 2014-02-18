Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Feb 19, 2014 | 12:40am IST

Snowfall in Sochi

<p>A skier competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A skier competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, February 19, 2014

A skier competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
1 / 19
<p>Austria's Marco Ladner competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Austria's Marco Ladner competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Wednesday, February 19, 2014

Austria's Marco Ladner competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
2 / 19
<p>David Wise of the U.S.competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

David Wise of the U.S.competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, February 19, 2014

David Wise of the U.S.competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
3 / 19
<p>Spectators look on in the snow during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Spectators look on in the snow during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Wednesday, February 19, 2014

Spectators look on in the snow during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
4 / 19
<p>New Zealand's Josaih Wells competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

New Zealand's Josaih Wells competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Wednesday, February 19, 2014

New Zealand's Josaih Wells competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
5 / 19
<p>Competitors shoot during the men's biathlon 15 km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

Competitors shoot during the men's biathlon 15 km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Wednesday, February 19, 2014

Competitors shoot during the men's biathlon 15 km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
6 / 19
<p>Canada's Noah Bowman competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Canada's Noah Bowman competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Wednesday, February 19, 2014

Canada's Noah Bowman competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
7 / 19
<p>Austria's Marco Ladner competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Austria's Marco Ladner competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Wednesday, February 19, 2014

Austria's Marco Ladner competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
8 / 19
<p>Norway's Ole Einar Bjoerndalen (top L), his compatriot Emil Hegle Svendsen (centre R), Czech Republic's Ondrej Moravec (C) and France's Martin Fourcade ski during the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

Norway's Ole Einar Bjoerndalen (top L), his compatriot Emil Hegle Svendsen (centre R), Czech Republic's Ondrej Moravec (C) and France's Martin Fourcade ski during the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa...more

Wednesday, February 19, 2014

Norway's Ole Einar Bjoerndalen (top L), his compatriot Emil Hegle Svendsen (centre R), Czech Republic's Ondrej Moravec (C) and France's Martin Fourcade ski during the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
9 / 19
<p>Canada's Matt Margetts competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Canada's Matt Margetts competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Wednesday, February 19, 2014

Canada's Matt Margetts competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
10 / 19
<p>Aaron Blunck of the U.S. competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Aaron Blunck of the U.S. competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Wednesday, February 19, 2014

Aaron Blunck of the U.S. competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
11 / 19
<p>Norway's Emil Hegle Svendsen celebrates as France's Martin Fourcade (R) lunges and falls, as they cross the finish line during the men's biathlon 15 km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Norway's Emil Hegle Svendsen celebrates as France's Martin Fourcade (R) lunges and falls, as they cross the finish line during the men's biathlon 15 km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria more

Wednesday, February 19, 2014

Norway's Emil Hegle Svendsen celebrates as France's Martin Fourcade (R) lunges and falls, as they cross the finish line during the men's biathlon 15 km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
12 / 19
<p>Canada's Mike Riddle performs a jump during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Canada's Mike Riddle performs a jump during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Wednesday, February 19, 2014

Canada's Mike Riddle performs a jump during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
13 / 19
<p>Norway's Ole Einar Bjoerndalen, France's Martin Fourcade, Norway's Emil Hegle Svendsen and Czech Republic's Ondrej Moravec (L-R) prepare to shoot during the men's biathlon 15 km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

Norway's Ole Einar Bjoerndalen, France's Martin Fourcade, Norway's Emil Hegle Svendsen and Czech Republic's Ondrej Moravec (L-R) prepare to shoot during the men's biathlon 15 km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 18, 2014....more

Wednesday, February 19, 2014

Norway's Ole Einar Bjoerndalen, France's Martin Fourcade, Norway's Emil Hegle Svendsen and Czech Republic's Ondrej Moravec (L-R) prepare to shoot during the men's biathlon 15 km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
14 / 19
<p>Fans look on in the snow during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Fans look on in the snow during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, February 19, 2014

Fans look on in the snow during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
15 / 19
<p>New Zealand's Lyndon Sheehan competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

New Zealand's Lyndon Sheehan competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, February 19, 2014

New Zealand's Lyndon Sheehan competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
16 / 19
<p>Czech Republic's Ondrej Moravec celebrates after crossing the finsihs line during the men's biathlon 15 km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 18, 2014. Norway's Emil Hegle Svendsen finished first ahead of France's Martin Fourcade and Moravec. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Czech Republic's Ondrej Moravec celebrates after crossing the finsihs line during the men's biathlon 15 km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 18, 2014. Norway's Emil Hegle Svendsen finished first ahead of France's Martin...more

Wednesday, February 19, 2014

Czech Republic's Ondrej Moravec celebrates after crossing the finsihs line during the men's biathlon 15 km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 18, 2014. Norway's Emil Hegle Svendsen finished first ahead of France's Martin Fourcade and Moravec. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
17 / 19
<p>A person walks in the snow near the freestyle skiing venue before the men's snowboard cross qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

A person walks in the snow near the freestyle skiing venue before the men's snowboard cross qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Wednesday, February 19, 2014

A person walks in the snow near the freestyle skiing venue before the men's snowboard cross qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
18 / 19
<p>A member of staff clears snow from a lane as Austria's Dominik Landertinger (R) shoots during the men's biathlon 15 km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

A member of staff clears snow from a lane as Austria's Dominik Landertinger (R) shoots during the men's biathlon 15 km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Wednesday, February 19, 2014

A member of staff clears snow from a lane as Austria's Dominik Landertinger (R) shoots during the men's biathlon 15 km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
The Telangana movement

The Telangana movement

Next Slideshows

The Telangana movement

The Telangana movement

The ruling Congress party approved the creation of a new Telangana state, a move that has revived deep political divisions and raised fears of violence in...

18 Feb 2014
Life on tracks

Life on tracks

Snippets of life around India's railway tracks.

18 Feb 2014
Deadly clashes in Bangkok

Deadly clashes in Bangkok

Gun battles erupt between police and anti-government protesters in Thailand.

18 Feb 2014
Making fertiliser from scrap leather

Making fertiliser from scrap leather

A factory where scrap leather is burnt and turned into nitrogenous fertiliser.

18 Feb 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures