Fri Jan 11, 2013

Snowfall in the Mideast

<p>Members of the Free Syrian Army pose with their weapons and a snowman at the Jouret al Shayah area in Homs January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy</p>

January 10, 2013

<p>Palestinian children play in the snow in front of the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

January 10, 2013

<p>People walk in the snow after a heavy snowstorm in Amman, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji </p>

January 10, 2013

<p>Men play with snow after a heavy snowstorm in Amman citadel, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji </p>

January 10, 2013

<p>A member of the Free Syrian Army talks on a radio near Menagh military airport in Aleppo's countryside January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hassano</p>

January 10, 2013

<p>Syrian refugee women hang up clothes to dry at Bab al-Salam refugee camp in Syria near the Turkish border January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof</p>

January 10, 2013

<p>Residents play with snow at the ruins of the Roman Temple of Bacchus in the historic town of Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/ Ahmed Shalha</p>

January 10, 2013

<p>Snow covers the Dome of the Rock on the compound know to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside </p>

January 10, 2013

<p>People play with snow after a heavy snowstorm in the desert near Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity </p>

January 9, 2013

<p>Snow falls over damaged buildings at Jouret al Shayah area in Homs, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy </p>

January 9, 2013

<p>A family walks through snow in Sawfar village in eastern Lebanon, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Azakir </p>

January 8, 2013

<p>Flamingos are seen in their snow-covered enclosure in Jerusalem's Biblical Zoo, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun </p>

January 10, 2013

<p>Residents play with snow at the ruins of the Roman Temple of Bacchus in the historic town of Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/ Ahmed Shalha </p>

January 10, 2013

<p>A car is covered with snow after a heavy snowstorm in Sawfar village, eastern Lebanon, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Azakir </p>

January 8, 2013

<p>An Israeli jumps with a snowboard in Jerusalem's French Hill neighbourhood, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

January 10, 2013

<p>A view shows snow covered the Syrian capital Damascus, January 10,2013. REUTERS/Sana</p>

January 10, 2013

<p>Men play with snow after a heavy snowstorm in Amman citadel, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji </p>

January 10, 2013

<p>A man prays at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City during a snowstorm, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside </p>

January 10, 2013

