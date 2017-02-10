Snowstorm stalls New York
A person walks through Fort Greene Park during winter storm Niko in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Genia Sandley plays in the snow in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A person walks over the Brooklyn Bridge during winter storm Niko in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Lenessa Age laughs as her hair is blown by a gust of wind in front of the Brooklyn Bridge. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A man walks under the Manhattan Bridge following a snowstorm in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A woman pulls her child on a sled in heavy snow in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A snow covered tiki hut is seen along the waterfront in Port Washington, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man attempts to deliver packages in Times Square as heavy snow falls in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Two children ride a sled during a snow storm in Central Park on Manhattan's upper west side. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man walks in Times Square as snow falls in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man plays with a dog in the Main Street Park following a snowstorm in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man uses cross-country skis to travel down a street during a heavy snow storm in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man walks with an umbrella through heavy falling snow in the Harlem section of upper Manhattan in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A car travels across the George Washington Bridge from New Jersey towards New York City in heavy falling snow in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Pedestrians walk in Times Square as snow falls in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Stranded travellers sit beneath a sign displaying cancelled flights in a nearly empty Delta Airlines terminal at New York's LaGuardia Airport during a powerful winter storm in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A woman waits for a bus during a snow storm in Manhattan's upper west side in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man walks on the snow covered platform of the Long Island Railroad in Port Washington, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Workers shovel snow in Times Square as heavy snow falls in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man jogs in the snow on a sidewalk along Central Park West on Manhattan's upper west side in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A security guard walks outside of the Delta Airline Terminal at New York's LaGuardia Airport during a powerful winter storm in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A snowplow drives through Times Square as snow falls in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A person walks in Times Square as snow falls in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man walks his dog in heavy falling snow on Main Street in the village of Nyack, New York, a suburb north of New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A worker attempts to clear steps in Times Square as snow falls in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
