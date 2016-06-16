Soccer hooligans clash at Euro
Police and fans clash in the center of Lille, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
England fans run through tear gas in Lille, France, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
England fans in Lille, France, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
England fans run from tear gas in Lille, France, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
English fans celebrate with beer outside a pub in the city center of Lille, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Police charge fans in Lille, France, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
English fans hold up their shoes in protest against Russian fans in Lille, France. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Russian supporters are detained by police in Lille, France, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A riot policeman hold a tear gas spray in Lille, France, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
England fans in Lille, France, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
English fans chase Russian fans through the center of Lille, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Police level riot control weapons at fans in the center of Lille, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Riot police confiscate a soccer ball being used by English fans in the city center of Lille, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
England and Wales fans react after some scuffles with Russian supporters outside a pub in Lille, France, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Rival supporters clash at the old port of Marseille before the England versus Russia game, June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
England fans try to escape trouble in the stadium at full time after the match between England and Russia June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh/Livepic
A fan is restrained by security after the game between England and Russia June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Livepic
A Russian fan taunts English fans ahead of England's EURO 2016 match against Russia in Marseille, France, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
England and Wales fans react after some scuffles with Russian supporters outside a pub in Lille, France, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
England fans climb over a fence to escape trouble after the match between England and Russia June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Livepic
Fans after the match between England and Russia June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Livepic
England fans climb over a fence to escape trouble in the stadium after the match between England and Russia June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Livepic
Police disperse revellers at the old port of Marseille after the England v Russia - Group B match, June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Fans clash in the stadium after the match between England and Russia June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Livepic
Soccer fans remove England's flag after the match against Russia, June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Soccer fans clash in the stadium after the match between England and Russia June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
A Russia fan in the stands after the game June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Livepic
Russia fans let off a flare during the match bwtween England and Russia, June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff/Livepic
Soccer fans leave stadium after the match between England and Russia, June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Russian soccer fans suspected of being involved in clashes, one wearing a banner saying "Russians No Surrender", are ushered off their bus after being stopped by gendarmes in Mandelieu near Cannes in southern France, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Eric...more
Next Slideshows
Best of Euro 2016
Highlights from the Euro 2016 soccer tournament.
When sporting giants came to India
Former French soccer player Zinedine Zidane was in Mumbai this week. Our photos of sporting giants who visited India in the past.
Remembering Muhammad Ali
Thousands gather for an interfaith service to remember boxing great Muhammad Ali.
Euro 2016 kicks off
The Euro 2016 tournament begins with tear gas and clashes between Marseille locals and England fans.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.