Pictures | Thu Jun 16, 2016 | 5:55am IST

Soccer hooligans clash at Euro

Police and fans clash in the center of Lille, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
England fans run through tear gas in Lille, France, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
England fans in Lille, France, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
England fans run from tear gas in Lille, France, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
English fans celebrate with beer outside a pub in the city center of Lille, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Police charge fans in Lille, France, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
English fans hold up their shoes in protest against Russian fans in Lille, France. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Russian supporters are detained by police in Lille, France, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
A riot policeman hold a tear gas spray in Lille, France, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
England fans in Lille, France, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
English fans chase Russian fans through the center of Lille, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Police level riot control weapons at fans in the center of Lille, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Riot police confiscate a soccer ball being used by English fans in the city center of Lille, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
England and Wales fans react after some scuffles with Russian supporters outside a pub in Lille, France, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
Rival supporters clash at the old port of Marseille before the England versus Russia game, June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016
England fans try to escape trouble in the stadium at full time after the match between England and Russia June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh/Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
A fan is restrained by security after the game between England and Russia June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
A Russian fan taunts English fans ahead of England's EURO 2016 match against Russia in Marseille, France, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
England and Wales fans react after some scuffles with Russian supporters outside a pub in Lille, France, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
England fans climb over a fence to escape trouble after the match between England and Russia June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Fans after the match between England and Russia June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
England fans climb over a fence to escape trouble in the stadium after the match between England and Russia June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Police disperse revellers at the old port of Marseille after the England v Russia - Group B match, June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Fans clash in the stadium after the match between England and Russia June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Soccer fans remove England's flag after the match against Russia, June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Soccer fans clash in the stadium after the match between England and Russia June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
A Russia fan in the stands after the game June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Russia fans let off a flare during the match bwtween England and Russia, June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff/Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Soccer fans leave stadium after the match between England and Russia, June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Russian soccer fans suspected of being involved in clashes, one wearing a banner saying "Russians No Surrender", are ushered off their bus after being stopped by gendarmes in Mandelieu near Cannes in southern France, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
