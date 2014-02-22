Sochi in sequence

Edition:
<p>Chile's Eugenio Claro clears a gate during the first run of the men's alpine skiing slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Sweden's Anna Holmlund (green bib), Canada's Kelsey Serwa (red bib), Austria's Katrin Ofner (blue bib) and Switzerland's Fanny Smith (yellow bib) competes during the women's freestyle skiing skicross semi-finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Britain's pilot Lamin Deen and his teammates speed down the track during a four-man bobsleigh training session at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor, during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

<p>France's Anne-Sophie Barthet clears a gate during the second run of the women's alpine skiing giant slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

<p>Spain's Sara Hurtado and Adria Diaz compete during the Figure Skating Ice Dance Free Dance Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

<p>Sophie Caldwell of the U.S. prepares before the start of the women's cross-country 10km classic event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

<p>Mae Berenice Meite of France competes during the figure skating team ladies short program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Iran's Mohammad Kiyadarbandsari speeds down the course during the first run of the men's alpine skiing slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Bosnia and Herzegovina's Igor Laikert goes airborne during the downhill run of the men's alpine skiing super combined event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

<p>Germany's Anke Wischnewski speeds down the track in the women's singles luge event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the Sanki Sliding Center, Rosa Khutor February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

<p>Gracie Gold of the U.S. practices her routine during a figure skating training session at the Iceberg Skating Palace training arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Sweden's Emma Wiken skis during the women's 10 km cross-country classic event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 13, 2014. Picture taken using multiple exposure function. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

<p>Australia's pilot Heath Spence (front) and Duncan Harvey speed down the track during the men's two-man bobsleigh competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

<p>Poland's Kamil Stoch soars through the air in his trial jump during a qualifying session for the men's ski jumping large hill individual event during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

<p>Joji Kato of Japan (TOP) and Mo Tae-bum of South Korea compete in race one of the men's 500 meters speed skating event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

<p>Argentina's Cristian Javier Simari Birkner speeds down the course during the downhill run of the men's alpine skiing super combined training session at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

<p>Kaetlyn Osmond of Canada competes during the Team Ladies Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Canada's Sarah Reid speeds down the track during a women's skeleton training session at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, near Sochi, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

<p>Sugar Todd of the U.S. (TOP) and Anastasia Bucsis of Canada compete in race two of the women's 500 meters speed skating event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

<p>Julia Kykkaenen from Finland soars through the air during the women's ski jumping individual normal hill training event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

<p>Mao Asada of Japan competes during the figure skating team ladies short program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Jan Blokhuijsen of the Netherlands competes in the men's 5000 metres speed skating race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Japanese figure skater Tatsuki Machida practises in preparation for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Poland's Kamil Stoch soars through the air during the men's ski jumping individual normal hill training event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

<p>Germany's Tim Tscharnke skis during the men's cross-country 15km classic event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

<p>Players from the Swedish women's national ice hockey team take part in a training session at the Shayba Arena in preparation for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor</p>

