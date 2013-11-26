Sochi: The Olympic torch

Nikolay Petshak carries the Olympic torch as he leads a group of members of local winter swimming clubs during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic torch relay in the waters of the Yenisei River in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, November 26, 2013. Thirty members of winter swimming clubs took part in the relay, with the water temperature at about 5 degrees Celsius (41 degrees Fahrenheit) and the air temperature at about minus 8 degrees Celsius (17.6 degrees Fahrenheit). REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin