Sochi's gay scene
Gay rights activist Vladislav Slavsky (L) poses for a photograph with his boyfriend, who wants to remain anonymous, in a park near the Black Sea promenade in Sochi, south western Russia, October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Gay rights activist Vladislav Slavsky (L) poses for a photograph with his boyfriend, who wants to remain anonymous, in a park near the Black Sea promenade in Sochi, south western Russia, October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Gay rights activist Vladislav Slavsky poses for a photograph in a construction pipe at the beach in Sochi, south western Russia, October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Gay rights activist Vladislav Slavsky poses for a photograph in a construction pipe at the beach in Sochi, south western Russia, October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Gay rights activist Vladislav Slavsky (R) poses for a photograph with his boyfriend, who wants to remain anonymous, at the Black Sea promenade in Sochi, south western Russia, October 21, 2013. During Soviet times, Sochi gained a reputation for...more
Gay rights activist Vladislav Slavsky (R) poses for a photograph with his boyfriend, who wants to remain anonymous, at the Black Sea promenade in Sochi, south western Russia, October 21, 2013. During Soviet times, Sochi gained a reputation for tolerance but the city's once vibrant gay scene has been shrinking since Russia won the right to host the 2014 Winter Games. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Co-owner of a gay cabaret club, the Mayak, Andrey Tanichev poses for a photograph in his venue in Sochi, south western Russia, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Co-owner of a gay cabaret club, the Mayak, Andrey Tanichev poses for a photograph in his venue in Sochi, south western Russia, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman walks past gay cabaret club the Mayak in Sochi, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman walks past gay cabaret club the Mayak in Sochi, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A performer prepares to take part in a drag queen show backstage at Mayak, a gay cabaret club in Sochi, south western Russia, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A performer prepares to take part in a drag queen show backstage at Mayak, a gay cabaret club in Sochi, south western Russia, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Performers prepare to take part in a drag queen show backstage at Mayak, a gay cabaret club in Sochi, south western Russia, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Performers prepare to take part in a drag queen show backstage at Mayak, a gay cabaret club in Sochi, south western Russia, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A performer prepares to take part in a drag queen show backstage at Mayak, a gay cabaret club in Sochi, south western Russia, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A performer prepares to take part in a drag queen show backstage at Mayak, a gay cabaret club in Sochi, south western Russia, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Performers prepare to take part in a drag queen show backstage at Mayak, a gay cabaret club in Sochi, south western Russia, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Performers prepare to take part in a drag queen show backstage at Mayak, a gay cabaret club in Sochi, south western Russia, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People watch a drag performance at Mayak, a gay cabaret club in Sochi, south western Russia, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People watch a drag performance at Mayak, a gay cabaret club in Sochi, south western Russia, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People watch as a drag queen takes part in a performance at Mayak, a gay cabaret club in Sochi, south western Russia, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People watch as a drag queen takes part in a performance at Mayak, a gay cabaret club in Sochi, south western Russia, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man participates in a drag performance at Mayak, a gay cabaret club in Sochi, south western Russia, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man participates in a drag performance at Mayak, a gay cabaret club in Sochi, south western Russia, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man strips during a drag performance at Mayak, a gay cabaret club in Sochi, south western Russia, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man strips during a drag performance at Mayak, a gay cabaret club in Sochi, south western Russia, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Next Slideshows
Delhi gang rape - A year after
Demonstrators take to the streets to mark the first anniversary of the December 16 gang rape of a 23-year-old physiotherapy student in New Delhi.
The teachings of Mao
At a school in a remote part of central China, the day starts with a pre-dawn jog, some revolutionary songs and then an activity long since forgotten at other...
Colorado school shooting
A student opens fire at a Colorado high school.
Fishing for living fossils
The arapaima is a fish sought after for its meat and is considered by biologists to be a living fossil. It is only allowed to be fished once a year.
MORE IN PICTURES
Iceberg Alley
The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Flower power in Sao Paulo
Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.
Riding the subway in North Korea
Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.
Bridge offers escape out of Mosul
Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.
French election goes to the farm
Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.