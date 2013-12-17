Edition:
Sochi's gay scene

<p>Gay rights activist Vladislav Slavsky (L) poses for a photograph with his boyfriend, who wants to remain anonymous, in a park near the Black Sea promenade in Sochi, south western Russia, October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Gay rights activist Vladislav Slavsky (L) poses for a photograph with his boyfriend, who wants to remain anonymous, in a park near the Black Sea promenade in Sochi, south western Russia, October 21, 2013.

<p>Gay rights activist Vladislav Slavsky poses for a photograph in a construction pipe at the beach in Sochi, south western Russia, October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Gay rights activist Vladislav Slavsky poses for a photograph in a construction pipe at the beach in Sochi, south western Russia, October 21, 2013.

<p>Gay rights activist Vladislav Slavsky (R) poses for a photograph with his boyfriend, who wants to remain anonymous, at the Black Sea promenade in Sochi, south western Russia, October 21, 2013. During Soviet times, Sochi gained a reputation for tolerance but the city's once vibrant gay scene has been shrinking since Russia won the right to host the 2014 Winter Games. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Gay rights activist Vladislav Slavsky (R) poses for a photograph with his boyfriend, who wants to remain anonymous, at the Black Sea promenade in Sochi, south western Russia, October 21, 2013. During Soviet times, Sochi gained a reputation for tolerance but the city's once vibrant gay scene has been shrinking since Russia won the right to host the 2014 Winter Games.

Gay rights activist Vladislav Slavsky (R) poses for a photograph with his boyfriend, who wants to remain anonymous, at the Black Sea promenade in Sochi, south western Russia, October 21, 2013. During Soviet times, Sochi gained a reputation for tolerance but the city's once vibrant gay scene has been shrinking since Russia won the right to host the 2014 Winter Games. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>Co-owner of a gay cabaret club, the Mayak, Andrey Tanichev poses for a photograph in his venue in Sochi, south western Russia, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Co-owner of a gay cabaret club, the Mayak, Andrey Tanichev poses for a photograph in his venue in Sochi, south western Russia, October 28, 2013.

<p>A woman walks past gay cabaret club the Mayak in Sochi, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

A woman walks past gay cabaret club the Mayak in Sochi, October 29, 2013.

<p>A performer prepares to take part in a drag queen show backstage at Mayak, a gay cabaret club in Sochi, south western Russia, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

A performer prepares to take part in a drag queen show backstage at Mayak, a gay cabaret club in Sochi, south western Russia, October 28, 2013.

<p>Performers prepare to take part in a drag queen show backstage at Mayak, a gay cabaret club in Sochi, south western Russia, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Performers prepare to take part in a drag queen show backstage at Mayak, a gay cabaret club in Sochi, south western Russia, October 28, 2013.

<p>A performer prepares to take part in a drag queen show backstage at Mayak, a gay cabaret club in Sochi, south western Russia, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

A performer prepares to take part in a drag queen show backstage at Mayak, a gay cabaret club in Sochi, south western Russia, October 28, 2013.

<p>Performers prepare to take part in a drag queen show backstage at Mayak, a gay cabaret club in Sochi, south western Russia, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Performers prepare to take part in a drag queen show backstage at Mayak, a gay cabaret club in Sochi, south western Russia, October 28, 2013.

<p>People watch a drag performance at Mayak, a gay cabaret club in Sochi, south western Russia, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

People watch a drag performance at Mayak, a gay cabaret club in Sochi, south western Russia, October 28, 2013.

<p>People watch as a drag queen takes part in a performance at Mayak, a gay cabaret club in Sochi, south western Russia, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

People watch as a drag queen takes part in a performance at Mayak, a gay cabaret club in Sochi, south western Russia, October 28, 2013.

<p>A man participates in a drag performance at Mayak, a gay cabaret club in Sochi, south western Russia, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

A man participates in a drag performance at Mayak, a gay cabaret club in Sochi, south western Russia, October 28, 2013.

<p>A man strips during a drag performance at Mayak, a gay cabaret club in Sochi, south western Russia, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

A man strips during a drag performance at Mayak, a gay cabaret club in Sochi, south western Russia, October 28, 2013.

