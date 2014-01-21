Circassian villager Madin Chachukh walks past a traditional four-legged storage house in the village of Tkhagapsh in the Lazerevskoye district of Sochi October 26, 2013. "As every small nation, the biggest threat we face today, is the loss of our language and subsequently our culture. There are only very few of us left, too few. We wish the government gave us money to help us preserve our language. Its loss would be a tragedy. I fear it will eventually happen, but we have to slow down this process," Chachukh said. Tkhagapsh is one of the few remaining settlements in the Sochi region, that mainly consists of ethnic Circassians. Circassians are a people indigenous to the North Caucasus region, most of whom were scattered across the globe by a 19th century tsarist military campaign that caused the deaths of huge numbers. Many Circassians have called for the killings to be recognised as genocide, and have campaigned against the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, set to take place in the very same broad valleys and mountain slopes they say hold the bones of their ancestors. Picture taken October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter (RUSSIA - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 26 OF 28 FOR PACKAGE 'SOCHI'S INDIGENOUS PEOPLE' TO FIND ALL IMAGES SEARCH 'SOCHI INDIGENOUS'