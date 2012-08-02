Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Aug 2, 2012 | 8:20am IST

Solar India

<p>A man cleans panels installed at a solar plant at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 18, 2012. Life in the remote Indian village of Meerwada used to grind to a standstill as darkness descended. Workers downed tools, kids strained to see their school books under the faint glow of aged kerosene lamps and adults struggled to carry out the most basic of household chores. The arrival of solar power last year has changed all that. On a humid evening splashed with rain, fans whirr, children sit cross-legged to swat up on their Hindi and delighted people can actually see what they are eating and drinking. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A man cleans panels installed at a solar plant at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 18, 2012. Life in the remote Indian village of Meerwada used to grind to a standstill as darkness descended....more

Thursday, August 02, 2012

A man cleans panels installed at a solar plant at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 18, 2012. Life in the remote Indian village of Meerwada used to grind to a standstill as darkness descended. Workers downed tools, kids strained to see their school books under the faint glow of aged kerosene lamps and adults struggled to carry out the most basic of household chores. The arrival of solar power last year has changed all that. On a humid evening splashed with rain, fans whirr, children sit cross-legged to swat up on their Hindi and delighted people can actually see what they are eating and drinking. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
1 / 18
<p>A boy sits on a cart in front of a solar power plant at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A boy sits on a cart in front of a solar power plant at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, August 02, 2012

A boy sits on a cart in front of a solar power plant at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
2 / 18
<p>A boy poses for a picture outside a community hall at Rampuriya village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A boy poses for a picture outside a community hall at Rampuriya village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, August 02, 2012

A boy poses for a picture outside a community hall at Rampuriya village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
3 / 18
<p>A man stands inside his illuminated house powered by solar energy at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A man stands inside his illuminated house powered by solar energy at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, August 02, 2012

A man stands inside his illuminated house powered by solar energy at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
4 / 18
<p>A villager dries a cloth under an electric pole powered by solar energy at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A villager dries a cloth under an electric pole powered by solar energy at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, August 02, 2012

A villager dries a cloth under an electric pole powered by solar energy at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
5 / 18
<p>Children watch television powered by solar energy at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Children watch television powered by solar energy at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, August 02, 2012

Children watch television powered by solar energy at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
6 / 18
<p>Villagers stand under an electric pole powered by solar energy at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Villagers stand under an electric pole powered by solar energy at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, August 02, 2012

Villagers stand under an electric pole powered by solar energy at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
7 / 18
<p>A woman uses a manual sewing machine inside her house at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A woman uses a manual sewing machine inside her house at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, August 02, 2012

A woman uses a manual sewing machine inside her house at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
8 / 18
<p>A woman stands in front of an illuminated house powered by solar energy at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A woman stands in front of an illuminated house powered by solar energy at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, August 02, 2012

A woman stands in front of an illuminated house powered by solar energy at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
9 / 18
<p>A boy charges his mobile phone from an electric board powered by solar energy inside his house at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A boy charges his mobile phone from an electric board powered by solar energy inside his house at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, August 02, 2012

A boy charges his mobile phone from an electric board powered by solar energy inside his house at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
10 / 18
<p>Ansiya (R), 8, and Ramsiya, 7, pose for a picture under an electric board inside their house at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Ansiya (R), 8, and Ramsiya, 7, pose for a picture under an electric board inside their house at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, August 02, 2012

Ansiya (R), 8, and Ramsiya, 7, pose for a picture under an electric board inside their house at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
11 / 18
<p>A family eats dinner inside their house illuminated by solar energy at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A family eats dinner inside their house illuminated by solar energy at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, August 02, 2012

A family eats dinner inside their house illuminated by solar energy at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
12 / 18
<p>A family eats their dinner under the light of a kerosene lamp and battery operated torch inside their house at Rampuriya village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A family eats their dinner under the light of a kerosene lamp and battery operated torch inside their house at Rampuriya village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, August 02, 2012

A family eats their dinner under the light of a kerosene lamp and battery operated torch inside their house at Rampuriya village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
13 / 18
<p>Girls study inside their house, illuminated by a Compact Fluorescent Lamp (CFL) that is powered by solar energy, at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Girls study inside their house, illuminated by a Compact Fluorescent Lamp (CFL) that is powered by solar energy, at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, August 02, 2012

Girls study inside their house, illuminated by a Compact Fluorescent Lamp (CFL) that is powered by solar energy, at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
14 / 18
<p>Children watch television powered by solar energy at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Children watch television powered by solar energy at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, August 02, 2012

Children watch television powered by solar energy at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
15 / 18
<p>Sampat Bai, 64, poses for a picture inside her house illuminated by a Compact Fluorescent Lamp (CFL) that is powered by solar energy, at Meerwada village of Guna district, in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Sampat Bai, 64, poses for a picture inside her house illuminated by a Compact Fluorescent Lamp (CFL) that is powered by solar energy, at Meerwada village of Guna district, in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan...more

Thursday, August 02, 2012

Sampat Bai, 64, poses for a picture inside her house illuminated by a Compact Fluorescent Lamp (CFL) that is powered by solar energy, at Meerwada village of Guna district, in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
16 / 18
<p>A woman uses a battery operated torch to prepare a meal inside the kitchen of her house at Rampuriya village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A woman uses a battery operated torch to prepare a meal inside the kitchen of her house at Rampuriya village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, August 02, 2012

A woman uses a battery operated torch to prepare a meal inside the kitchen of her house at Rampuriya village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
17 / 18
<p>Villagers stand behind newly installed electric poles at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Villagers stand behind newly installed electric poles at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, August 02, 2012

Villagers stand behind newly installed electric poles at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Science odyssey

Science odyssey

Next Slideshows

Science odyssey

Science odyssey

A journey through the cutting edge worlds of science, space and technology.

02 Aug 2012
A labryinth of books

A labryinth of books

Visitors walk in a labyrinth installation made up of 250,000 books at the Royal Festival Hall in central London

02 Aug 2012
Seven years of Talmud study

Seven years of Talmud study

Ultra-Orthodox Jews celebrate the end of a seven-year cycle of studying texts from the Talmud, a canon of Jewish religious law.

02 Aug 2012
Memorable Olympic quotes

Memorable Olympic quotes

The London 2012 Olympics will not only be remembered for the wins and losses, but for quotes such as the Queen's, "Good evening, Mr Bond."

01 Aug 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast