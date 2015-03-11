Solar plane in India
Ground staff prepare to push the "Solar Impulse 2", a solar powered plane, into a hangar after it landed at the airport in Ahmedabad March 11, 2015. The Swiss-built solar aircraft took off from Muscat in Oman earlier on Tuesday to begin the second...more
Ground staff prepare to push the "Solar Impulse 2", a solar powered plane, into a hangar after it landed at the airport in Ahmedabad March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A member of the ground staff holds a wind protector pipe of the "Solar Impulse 2", a solar powered plane, after it landed at the airport in Ahmedabad March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Ground staff push the "Solar Impulse 2", a solar powered plane, into a hangar after it landed at the airport in Ahmedabad March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A member of the ground staff holds a wind protector pipe of the "Solar Impulse 2", a solar powered plane, after it landed at the airport in Ahmedabad March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A member of the ground staff holds a wind protector pipe of the "Solar Impulse 2", a solar powered plane, after it landed at the airport in Ahmedabad March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Swiss pilots Bertrand Piccard (L) and Andre Boschberg (R) pose after Piccard landed the "Solar Impulse 2", a solar powered plane, at the airport in Ahmedabad March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Swiss pilot Bertrand Piccard waves to the media in front of the "Solar Impulse 2", a solar powered plane, at a hangar after landing at the airport in Ahmedabad March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Swiss pilot Bertrand Piccard gestures to the media in front of the "Solar Impulse 2", a solar powered plane, at a hangar after landing at the airport in Ahmedabad March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Pilot Bertrand Piccard (L) and pilot Andre Boschberg are welcomed after landing Solar Impulse 2, the world's first airplane flying on solar energy, in Ahmedabad March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard/Handout via Reuters
Solar Impulse 2, the world's first airplane flying on solar energy, lands in Ahmedabad March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard/Handout via Reuters
Solar Impulse 2, the world's first airplane flying on solar energy, is pictured en route to Ahmedabad March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard/Handout via Reuters
Pilot Bertrand Piccard (L) waves after landing Solar Impulse 2, the world's first airplane flying on solar energy, in Ahmedabad March 10, 2015. Also pictured is pilot Andre Boschberg (R). REUTERS/Jean Revillard/Handout via Reuters
Solar Impulse 2, the world's first airplane flying on solar energy, lands in Ahmedabad March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard/Handout via Reuters
