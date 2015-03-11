Solar plane in India

Ground staff prepare to push the "Solar Impulse 2", a solar powered plane, into a hangar after it landed at the airport in Ahmedabad March 11, 2015. The Swiss-built solar aircraft took off from Muscat in Oman earlier on Tuesday to begin the second...more

Ground staff prepare to push the "Solar Impulse 2", a solar powered plane, into a hangar after it landed at the airport in Ahmedabad March 11, 2015. The Swiss-built solar aircraft took off from Muscat in Oman earlier on Tuesday to begin the second leg of its epic journey. The unprecedented attempt at the first flight around the world seeks to prove that flying is possible without using fossil fuel. On its five-month journey of 35,000 km, the engines will be powered only by solar energy. Two Swiss pilots, Bertrand Piccard and Andre Boschberg, will take turns at the controls in the tiny cabin for five consecutive days and nights in the air. REUTERS/Amit Dave

