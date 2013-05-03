Solar-powered plane

The Solar Impulse aircraft takes off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. The solar-powered airplane that developers hope to eventually pilot around the world took off early on Friday from San Francisco Bay on the first leg of an attempt to fly across the United States with no fuel but the sun's energy. The Solar Impulse is heading first to Phoenix on a slow-speed flight expected to take 19 hours. REUTERS/Stephen Lam