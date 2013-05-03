Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri May 3, 2013 | 8:40pm IST

Solar-powered plane

<p>The Solar Impulse aircraft takes off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. The solar-powered airplane that developers hope to eventually pilot around the world took off early on Friday from San Francisco Bay on the first leg of an attempt to fly across the United States with no fuel but the sun's energy. The Solar Impulse is heading first to Phoenix on a slow-speed flight expected to take 19 hours. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

The Solar Impulse aircraft takes off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. The solar-powered airplane that developers hope to eventually pilot around the world took off...more

Friday, May 03, 2013

The Solar Impulse aircraft takes off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. The solar-powered airplane that developers hope to eventually pilot around the world took off early on Friday from San Francisco Bay on the first leg of an attempt to fly across the United States with no fuel but the sun's energy. The Solar Impulse is heading first to Phoenix on a slow-speed flight expected to take 19 hours. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
1 / 13
<p>The Solar Impulse aircraft takes off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

The Solar Impulse aircraft takes off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Friday, May 03, 2013

The Solar Impulse aircraft takes off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
2 / 13
<p>The Solar Impulse aircraft takes off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

The Solar Impulse aircraft takes off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Friday, May 03, 2013

The Solar Impulse aircraft takes off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
3 / 13
<p>The Solar Impulse aircraft takes off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

The Solar Impulse aircraft takes off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Friday, May 03, 2013

The Solar Impulse aircraft takes off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
4 / 13
<p>The Solar Impulse aircraft takes off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

The Solar Impulse aircraft takes off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Friday, May 03, 2013

The Solar Impulse aircraft takes off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
5 / 13
<p>Pilot Bertrand Piccard (C) prepares for take off aboard the Solar Impulse aircraft on the runway at Moffett Field, to begin the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission, in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

Pilot Bertrand Piccard (C) prepares for take off aboard the Solar Impulse aircraft on the runway at Moffett Field, to begin the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission, in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Friday, May 03, 2013

Pilot Bertrand Piccard (C) prepares for take off aboard the Solar Impulse aircraft on the runway at Moffett Field, to begin the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission, in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
6 / 13
<p>Solar Impulse pilot Andre Borschberg speaks to members of the media before fellow pilot Bertrand Piccard takes off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of their 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

Solar Impulse pilot Andre Borschberg speaks to members of the media before fellow pilot Bertrand Piccard takes off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of their 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. ...more

Friday, May 03, 2013

Solar Impulse pilot Andre Borschberg speaks to members of the media before fellow pilot Bertrand Piccard takes off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of their 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
7 / 13
<p>Solar Impulse pilots Andre Borschberg (L) and Bertrand Piccard speaks to members of the media before Bertrand takes off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of their 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

Solar Impulse pilots Andre Borschberg (L) and Bertrand Piccard speaks to members of the media before Bertrand takes off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of their 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. ...more

Friday, May 03, 2013

Solar Impulse pilots Andre Borschberg (L) and Bertrand Piccard speaks to members of the media before Bertrand takes off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of their 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
8 / 13
<p>Solar Impulse pilot Bertrand Piccard puts on his flight helmet before taking off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of his 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

Solar Impulse pilot Bertrand Piccard puts on his flight helmet before taking off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of his 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Friday, May 03, 2013

Solar Impulse pilot Bertrand Piccard puts on his flight helmet before taking off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of his 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
9 / 13
<p>Solar Impulse pilot Bertrand Piccard gestures from the cockpit before taking off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of his 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

Solar Impulse pilot Bertrand Piccard gestures from the cockpit before taking off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of his 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Friday, May 03, 2013

Solar Impulse pilot Bertrand Piccard gestures from the cockpit before taking off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of his 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
10 / 13
<p>A Solar Impulse crew member walks in front of a sun-powered aircraft at Moffett Field before the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission, piloted by Bertrand Piccard, in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

A Solar Impulse crew member walks in front of a sun-powered aircraft at Moffett Field before the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission, piloted by Bertrand Piccard, in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Friday, May 03, 2013

A Solar Impulse crew member walks in front of a sun-powered aircraft at Moffett Field before the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission, piloted by Bertrand Piccard, in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
11 / 13
<p>Solar Impulse crew members stand next to their sun-powered aircraft on the runway at Moffett Field before the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission, piloted by Bertrand Piccard, in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

Solar Impulse crew members stand next to their sun-powered aircraft on the runway at Moffett Field before the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission, piloted by Bertrand Piccard, in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam more

Friday, May 03, 2013

Solar Impulse crew members stand next to their sun-powered aircraft on the runway at Moffett Field before the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission, piloted by Bertrand Piccard, in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
12 / 13
<p>A Solar Impulse crew member stands beneath an engine on the runway at Moffett Field before the first leg of the aircraft's 2013 Across America Mission, piloted by Bertrand Piccard, in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

A Solar Impulse crew member stands beneath an engine on the runway at Moffett Field before the first leg of the aircraft's 2013 Across America Mission, piloted by Bertrand Piccard, in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam more

Friday, May 03, 2013

A Solar Impulse crew member stands beneath an engine on the runway at Moffett Field before the first leg of the aircraft's 2013 Across America Mission, piloted by Bertrand Piccard, in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Bollywood dreams

Bollywood dreams

Next Slideshows

Bollywood dreams

Bollywood dreams

Like their counterparts in Hollywood, actors aspiring to cinema fame head to Bollywood's home of Mumbai in the hopes of being discovered.

03 May 2013
Larger-than-life rubber ducky

Larger-than-life rubber ducky

A 16.5-meter-high inflatable rubber duck by conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman floats on Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour.

02 May 2013
Same-sex civil unions in Colorado

Same-sex civil unions in Colorado

Colorado has joined eight states that recognize civil unions or domestic partnerships in lieu of gay marriage.

02 May 2013
Spring snow in Colorado

Spring snow in Colorado

A spring snowstorm dumped more than a foot of snow in Colorado.

02 May 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast