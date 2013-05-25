Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat May 25, 2013 | 5:40am IST

Soldier hacked to death in London

<p>A picture of victim Drummer Lee Rigby, of the British Army's 2nd Battalion The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers is displayed with flowers left by mourners outside an army barracks near the scene of his killing in Woolwich, southeast London May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

A picture of victim Drummer Lee Rigby, of the British Army's 2nd Battalion The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers is displayed with flowers left by mourners outside an army barracks near the scene of his killing in Woolwich, southeast London May 23, 2013. ...more

Saturday, May 25, 2013

A picture of victim Drummer Lee Rigby, of the British Army's 2nd Battalion The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers is displayed with flowers left by mourners outside an army barracks near the scene of his killing in Woolwich, southeast London May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
1 / 20
<p>Alfie Swain (R) weeps while accompanied by his girlfriend Paige Hamshere as they view flowers left in memory of his outside an army barracks near the scene of a killing in Woolwich, southeast London, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Alfie Swain (R) weeps while accompanied by his girlfriend Paige Hamshere as they view flowers left in memory of his outside an army barracks near the scene of a killing in Woolwich, southeast London, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Saturday, May 25, 2013

Alfie Swain (R) weeps while accompanied by his girlfriend Paige Hamshere as they view flowers left in memory of his outside an army barracks near the scene of a killing in Woolwich, southeast London, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
2 / 20
<p>Drummer Lee Rigby, of the British Army's 2nd Battalion The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers. Rigby was killed in the attack by two men in Woolwich, southeast London. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence/Crown Copyright</p>

Drummer Lee Rigby, of the British Army's 2nd Battalion The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers. Rigby was killed in the attack by two men in Woolwich, southeast London. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence/Crown Copyright

Saturday, May 25, 2013

Drummer Lee Rigby, of the British Army's 2nd Battalion The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers. Rigby was killed in the attack by two men in Woolwich, southeast London. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence/Crown Copyright

Close
3 / 20
<p>People laying flowers stand near a pair of army boots and floral tributes for Drummer Lee Rigby, of the British Army's 2nd Battalion The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers, which are lined at a security fence outside army barracks near the scene of his killing in Woolwich, southeast London May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

People laying flowers stand near a pair of army boots and floral tributes for Drummer Lee Rigby, of the British Army's 2nd Battalion The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers, which are lined at a security fence outside army barracks near the scene of his...more

Saturday, May 25, 2013

People laying flowers stand near a pair of army boots and floral tributes for Drummer Lee Rigby, of the British Army's 2nd Battalion The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers, which are lined at a security fence outside army barracks near the scene of his killing in Woolwich, southeast London May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
4 / 20
<p>A police forensics officer investigates a crime scene where one man was killed in Woolwich, southeast London May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A police forensics officer investigates a crime scene where one man was killed in Woolwich, southeast London May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Saturday, May 25, 2013

A police forensics officer investigates a crime scene where one man was killed in Woolwich, southeast London May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
5 / 20
<p>A police forensics team searches a crime scene for evidence, where a man was killed the day before in Woolwich, southeast London, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

A police forensics team searches a crime scene for evidence, where a man was killed the day before in Woolwich, southeast London, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Saturday, May 25, 2013

A police forensics team searches a crime scene for evidence, where a man was killed the day before in Woolwich, southeast London, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Close
6 / 20
<p>A police officer carries an evidence bag containing a knife near the scene of the killing of a British soldier in Woolwich, southeast London, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

A police officer carries an evidence bag containing a knife near the scene of the killing of a British soldier in Woolwich, southeast London, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Saturday, May 25, 2013

A police officer carries an evidence bag containing a knife near the scene of the killing of a British soldier in Woolwich, southeast London, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Close
7 / 20
<p>A police forensics officer investigates a crime scene where one man was killed in Woolwich, southeast London, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A police forensics officer investigates a crime scene where one man was killed in Woolwich, southeast London, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Saturday, May 25, 2013

A police forensics officer investigates a crime scene where one man was killed in Woolwich, southeast London, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
8 / 20
<p>Police officers carry equipment while investigating a crime scene where one man was killed in Woolwich, southeast London, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Police officers carry equipment while investigating a crime scene where one man was killed in Woolwich, southeast London, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Saturday, May 25, 2013

Police officers carry equipment while investigating a crime scene where one man was killed in Woolwich, southeast London, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
9 / 20
<p>A female soldier stands outside the Royal Military Barracks, near the scene where a British soldier was killed in Woolwich, southeast London, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

A female soldier stands outside the Royal Military Barracks, near the scene where a British soldier was killed in Woolwich, southeast London, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Saturday, May 25, 2013

A female soldier stands outside the Royal Military Barracks, near the scene where a British soldier was killed in Woolwich, southeast London, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
10 / 20
<p>A woman views flowers and notes left in memory of victim Drummer Lee Rigby, of the British Army's 2nd Battalion The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers outside an army barracks near the scene of his killing in Woolwich, southeast London May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

A woman views flowers and notes left in memory of victim Drummer Lee Rigby, of the British Army's 2nd Battalion The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers outside an army barracks near the scene of his killing in Woolwich, southeast London May 23, 2013. ...more

Saturday, May 25, 2013

A woman views flowers and notes left in memory of victim Drummer Lee Rigby, of the British Army's 2nd Battalion The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers outside an army barracks near the scene of his killing in Woolwich, southeast London May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
11 / 20
<p>Floral tributes, and a T-shirt, are seen outside the Royal Military Barracks, near the scene where a man was killed in Woolwich, southeast London, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

Floral tributes, and a T-shirt, are seen outside the Royal Military Barracks, near the scene where a man was killed in Woolwich, southeast London, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Saturday, May 25, 2013

Floral tributes, and a T-shirt, are seen outside the Royal Military Barracks, near the scene where a man was killed in Woolwich, southeast London, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Close
12 / 20
<p>Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and London Mayor Boris Johnson attend a meeting with members of the local community during a visit to Woolwich, southeast London, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Sang Tan/POOL</p>

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and London Mayor Boris Johnson attend a meeting with members of the local community during a visit to Woolwich, southeast London, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Sang Tan/POOL

Saturday, May 25, 2013

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and London Mayor Boris Johnson attend a meeting with members of the local community during a visit to Woolwich, southeast London, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Sang Tan/POOL

Close
13 / 20
<p>A police officer carries flowers near the scene of the killing of a British soldier in Woolwich, southeast London, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

A police officer carries flowers near the scene of the killing of a British soldier in Woolwich, southeast London, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Saturday, May 25, 2013

A police officer carries flowers near the scene of the killing of a British soldier in Woolwich, southeast London, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
14 / 20
<p>Floral tributes,and a message, are seen outside the Royal Military Barracks, near the scene where a man was killed in Woolwich, southeast London, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

Floral tributes,and a message, are seen outside the Royal Military Barracks, near the scene where a man was killed in Woolwich, southeast London, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Saturday, May 25, 2013

Floral tributes,and a message, are seen outside the Royal Military Barracks, near the scene where a man was killed in Woolwich, southeast London, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Close
15 / 20
<p>A woman places flowers outside the Royal Military Barracks, near the scene where a British soldier was killed in Woolwich, southeast London, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

A woman places flowers outside the Royal Military Barracks, near the scene where a British soldier was killed in Woolwich, southeast London, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Saturday, May 25, 2013

A woman places flowers outside the Royal Military Barracks, near the scene where a British soldier was killed in Woolwich, southeast London, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Close
16 / 20
<p>Women weep after placing flowers near the scene of a killing in Woolwich, southeast London, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Women weep after placing flowers near the scene of a killing in Woolwich, southeast London, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Saturday, May 25, 2013

Women weep after placing flowers near the scene of a killing in Woolwich, southeast London, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
17 / 20
<p>Police officers stand near the scene of the killing of a British soldier in Woolwich, southeast London, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Police officers stand near the scene of the killing of a British soldier in Woolwich, southeast London, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Saturday, May 25, 2013

Police officers stand near the scene of the killing of a British soldier in Woolwich, southeast London, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
18 / 20
<p>People view flowers left outside an army barracks near the scene of a killing in Woolwich, southeast London, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

People view flowers left outside an army barracks near the scene of a killing in Woolwich, southeast London, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Saturday, May 25, 2013

People view flowers left outside an army barracks near the scene of a killing in Woolwich, southeast London, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
19 / 20
<p>A woman sits close to the scene of the killing of Drummer Lee Rigby, of the British Army's 2nd Battalion The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers, in Woolwich, southeast London May 24, 2013. REUTERS/ Paul Hackett</p>

A woman sits close to the scene of the killing of Drummer Lee Rigby, of the British Army's 2nd Battalion The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers, in Woolwich, southeast London May 24, 2013. REUTERS/ Paul Hackett

Saturday, May 25, 2013

A woman sits close to the scene of the killing of Drummer Lee Rigby, of the British Army's 2nd Battalion The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers, in Woolwich, southeast London May 24, 2013. REUTERS/ Paul Hackett

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Horse-assisted therapy

Horse-assisted therapy

Next Slideshows

Tornado tears through Oklahoma

Tornado tears through Oklahoma

The aftermath of the massive tornado.

24 May 2013
The drone wars

The drone wars

The frontlines of America's covert drone program.

24 May 2013
The Syrian front

The Syrian front

The frontlines of the war in Syria.

23 May 2013
Soldier hacked to death in London

Soldier hacked to death in London

Police reveal the identity of the murdered soldier.

25 May 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside the North Korean military

Inside the North Korean military

Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Build your own nuclear bunker

Build your own nuclear bunker

A builder of nuclear shelters shows off a model room in Osaka, Japan.

Time 100 Gala

Time 100 Gala

Red carpet style at the Time 100 Gala.

Views from America's National Parks

Views from America's National Parks

Spectacular views from America's national parks.

Daytime nappers

Daytime nappers

People taking naps at odd places during the day.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Ivanka Trump on the world stage

Ivanka Trump on the world stage

The daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump attends the W20 Summit and visits the Holocaust Memorial during a trip to Berlin, Germany.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures