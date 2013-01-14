Soldiers of India
Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers ride their camels as they rehearse for the Republic Day parade amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 14, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur
Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers ride their camels as they rehearse for the Republic Day parade amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 14, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur
An army soldier patrols near the Line of Control (LoC) in Churunda village, about 129 km northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An army soldier patrols near the Line of Control (LoC) in Churunda village, about 129 km northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Border Security Force (BSF) soldier opens a gate at the border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A Border Security Force (BSF) soldier opens a gate at the border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A Border Security Force (BSF) soldier patrols near the fenced border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A Border Security Force (BSF) soldier patrols near the fenced border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A Border Security Force (BSF) soldier looks through a pair of binoculars outside a bunker near the fenced border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A Border Security Force (BSF) soldier looks through a pair of binoculars outside a bunker near the fenced border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Soldiers of Border Security Force (BSF) stand at attention during their passing out parade in Humhama, at the outskirts of Srinagar November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Soldiers of Border Security Force (BSF) stand at attention during their passing out parade in Humhama, at the outskirts of Srinagar November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Soldiers of Border Security Force (BSF) salute during their passing out parade in Humhama, on the outskirts of Srinagar October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Soldiers of Border Security Force (BSF) salute during their passing out parade in Humhama, on the outskirts of Srinagar October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Soldiers march at the India Gate war memorial after President Pranab Mukherjee laid down a wreath during the country's Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Soldiers march at the India Gate war memorial after President Pranab Mukherjee laid down a wreath during the country's Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Paramilitary soldiers patrol railway tracks on the eve of country's Independence Day celebrations on the outskirts of Agartala August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Paramilitary soldiers patrol railway tracks on the eve of country's Independence Day celebrations on the outskirts of Agartala August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
An army soldier stands guard in front of the historic Red Fort during the full-dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 13, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
An army soldier stands guard in front of the historic Red Fort during the full-dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 13, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Paramilitary soldiers patrol railway tracks in front of a tunnel on the eve of Independence Day celebrations on the outskirts of Agartala August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Paramilitary soldiers patrol railway tracks in front of a tunnel on the eve of Independence Day celebrations on the outskirts of Agartala August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Army soldiers carry a trunk containing ammunition next to their truck during a curfew at Kokrajhar town, in Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Army soldiers carry a trunk containing ammunition next to their truck during a curfew at Kokrajhar town, in Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Army soldiers travel in a vehicle on a mountainous road covered by snow after the Srinagar-Leh highway was opened to traffic in Zojila, 108 km east of Srinagar April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Army soldiers travel in a vehicle on a mountainous road covered by snow after the Srinagar-Leh highway was opened to traffic in Zojila, 108 km east of Srinagar April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
National Security Guard (NSG) commandos display their skills as they take part in a rope exercise during the inauguration ceremony of their regional hub in Mumbai February 23, 2012. TREUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
National Security Guard (NSG) commandos display their skills as they take part in a rope exercise during the inauguration ceremony of their regional hub in Mumbai February 23, 2012. TREUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Army ers carrying wreaths walk in front of coffins containing the bodies of colleagues killed in avalanches, during a wreath-laying ceremony in Srinagar February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Army ers carrying wreaths walk in front of coffins containing the bodies of colleagues killed in avalanches, during a wreath-laying ceremony in Srinagar February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Ntional Security Guard (NSG) commandos display their skills as they take part in a rope exercise during the inauguration ceremony of their Badu unit on the outskirts of Kolkata February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Ntional Security Guard (NSG) commandos display their skills as they take part in a rope exercise during the inauguration ceremony of their Badu unit on the outskirts of Kolkata February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An my soldier take his position near his camp after a gun battle with suspected militants in Gurez, 160 km north Srinagar August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Farooq Khan/Pool
An my soldier take his position near his camp after a gun battle with suspected militants in Gurez, 160 km north Srinagar August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Farooq Khan/Pool
Army soldiers work to rebuild the collapsed pedestrian bridge outside the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi September 25, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Army soldiers work to rebuild the collapsed pedestrian bridge outside the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi September 25, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
School girls tie "Rakhis" or sacred threads onto the wrist of a Border Security Force (BSF) soldier on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, at the India-Pakistan joint check post at the Wagah border on the outskirts of Amritsar August 24, 2010....more
School girls tie "Rakhis" or sacred threads onto the wrist of a Border Security Force (BSF) soldier on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, at the India-Pakistan joint check post at the Wagah border on the outskirts of Amritsar August 24, 2010. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
A soldier stands guard during the Independence Day celebrations in Chandigarh August 15, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A soldier stands guard during the Independence Day celebrations in Chandigarh August 15, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Army soldiers in a truck patrol a curfew-bound locality during a flag march in Panthachowk on the outskirts of Srinagar July 8, 2010. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Army soldiers in a truck patrol a curfew-bound locality during a flag march in Panthachowk on the outskirts of Srinagar July 8, 2010. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers celebrate Holi, also known as the festival of colours, near the border with Bangladesh on the outskirts of Agartala March 1, 2010. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers celebrate Holi, also known as the festival of colours, near the border with Bangladesh on the outskirts of Agartala March 1, 2010. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol the fenced border with Pakistan near Jammu on their horses February 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol the fenced border with Pakistan near Jammu on their horses February 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol on a boat in the waters of river Mahananda near the border with Bangladesh ahead of India's Independence Day celebrations in Fulbari village, on the outskirts of Siliguri, August 12, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De...more
Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol on a boat in the waters of river Mahananda near the border with Bangladesh ahead of India's Independence Day celebrations in Fulbari village, on the outskirts of Siliguri, August 12, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Female paramilitary soldiers stand guard near the border with Nepal ahead of third phase polls, at Panitanki village, about 40 km north of Siliguri April 28, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Female paramilitary soldiers stand guard near the border with Nepal ahead of third phase polls, at Panitanki village, about 40 km north of Siliguri April 28, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Army soldiers run onto the navy's Landing Craft Mechanised (LCM) vehicle during a joint amphibious warfare exercise by the Indian armed forces at Madhavpur beach along the Arabian Sea, about 475 km west of Ahmedabad, February 9, 2009. REUTERS/Amit...more
Army soldiers run onto the navy's Landing Craft Mechanised (LCM) vehicle during a joint amphibious warfare exercise by the Indian armed forces at Madhavpur beach along the Arabian Sea, about 475 km west of Ahmedabad, February 9, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Soldiers jump during their training period at 11 Gorkha Rifles Regimental Centre in Lucknow December 17, 2008. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
Soldiers jump during their training period at 11 Gorkha Rifles Regimental Centre in Lucknow December 17, 2008. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol the border at the India-Pakistan International Border Post, about 180 km from Biikaner December 25, 2008. REUTERS/Vinay Joshi
Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol the border at the India-Pakistan International Border Post, about 180 km from Biikaner December 25, 2008. REUTERS/Vinay Joshi
Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol on a boat on the river Mahananda, along the fenced border with Bangladesh ahead of India's Independence Day celebrations in Fulbari village, on the outskirts of Siliguri, August 12, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De...more
Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol on a boat on the river Mahananda, along the fenced border with Bangladesh ahead of India's Independence Day celebrations in Fulbari village, on the outskirts of Siliguri, August 12, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Army soldiers cross a stream outside their camp on the outskirts of Jammu May 10, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Gupta
Army soldiers cross a stream outside their camp on the outskirts of Jammu May 10, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Gupta
Indian army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control in Churunda village, about 129 km (80 miles) northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. At least four soldiers, two from both India and Pakistan, have been killed in clashes since last Sunday in...more
Indian army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control in Churunda village, about 129 km (80 miles) northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. At least four soldiers, two from both India and Pakistan, have been killed in clashes since last Sunday in disputed Kashmir, where the nuclear-armed enemies are separated by a Line of Control set up in 1948. Picture taken January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail (INDIAN-ADMINISTERED KASHMIR - Tags: MILITARY POLITICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Next Slideshows
The Vibrant Gujarat Summit
Pictures from the Vibrant Gujarat global investor summit at Gandhinagar in Gujarat.
India this week
A selection of our best pictures from across the country in the last seven days.
Photos of the week
Our best photos from the past week.
Roadside Grooming in India
Pictures of India's barbers on the roadside.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.