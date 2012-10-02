Soldiers of Somalia's war

An aerial photograph taken from a Kenyan Defence Forces patrol helicopter shows Somalia's port town of Kismayu, October 1, 2012. Hundreds of Somali government troops and allied militia fighters deployed throughout the former al Shabaab rebel stronghold of Kismayu on Monday, sending panicked locals scrambling for cover. Residents said some soldiers took up positions on rooftops and that there was no immediate retaliation from the al Qaeda-linked militants who fled the port city on Friday after Kenyan and Somali troops launched an assault by sea, air and land. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya