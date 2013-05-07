Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue May 7, 2013 | 10:25pm IST

Soldiers of the Golan Heights

<p>An Israeli soldier carries another soldier as they walk with their comrades during training close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 7, 2013. Israel played down weekend air strikes close to Damascus reported to have killed dozens of Syrian soldiers, saying they were not aimed at influencing its neighbor's civil war but only at stopping Iranian missiles reaching Lebanese Hezbollah militants. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

An Israeli soldier carries another soldier as they walk with their comrades during training close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 7, 2013. Israel played down weekend air strikes close to...more

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

An Israeli soldier carries another soldier as they walk with their comrades during training close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 7, 2013. Israel played down weekend air strikes close to Damascus reported to have killed dozens of Syrian soldiers, saying they were not aimed at influencing its neighbor's civil war but only at stopping Iranian missiles reaching Lebanese Hezbollah militants. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
1 / 20
<p>Israeli soldiers train in urban warfare close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Israeli soldiers train in urban warfare close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

Israeli soldiers train in urban warfare close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
2 / 20
<p>Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade pray close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade pray close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade pray close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
3 / 20
<p>Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade take part in a drill simulating urban warfare, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade take part in a drill simulating urban warfare, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade take part in a drill simulating urban warfare, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
4 / 20
<p>Israeli soldiers walk together during a training close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Israeli soldiers walk together during a training close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

Israeli soldiers walk together during a training close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
5 / 20
<p>An Israeli soldier signals a tank off a truck near the Israeli Syrian border in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

An Israeli soldier signals a tank off a truck near the Israeli Syrian border in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

An Israeli soldier signals a tank off a truck near the Israeli Syrian border in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
6 / 20
<p>An Israeli soldier places a flag close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

An Israeli soldier places a flag close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

An Israeli soldier places a flag close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
7 / 20
<p>An Israeli soldier from the Golani Brigade sleeps as others, seen through a black netting, pray close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

An Israeli soldier from the Golani Brigade sleeps as others, seen through a black netting, pray close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

An Israeli soldier from the Golani Brigade sleeps as others, seen through a black netting, pray close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
8 / 20
<p>Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade take part in a drill simulating urban warfare, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade take part in a drill simulating urban warfare, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade take part in a drill simulating urban warfare, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
9 / 20
<p>Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade are silhouetted as they stand under a black netting close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade are silhouetted as they stand under a black netting close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade are silhouetted as they stand under a black netting close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
10 / 20
<p>Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade take part in a drill simulating urban warfare, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade take part in a drill simulating urban warfare, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade take part in a drill simulating urban warfare, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
11 / 20
<p>Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade take part in a drill simulating urban warfare, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade take part in a drill simulating urban warfare, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade take part in a drill simulating urban warfare, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
12 / 20
<p>An Israeli soldier from the Golani Brigade takes part in a drill simulating urban warfare, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

An Israeli soldier from the Golani Brigade takes part in a drill simulating urban warfare, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

An Israeli soldier from the Golani Brigade takes part in a drill simulating urban warfare, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
13 / 20
<p>An Israeli soldier climbs on top of a tank being transported on a truck to the Israeli Syrian border in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

An Israeli soldier climbs on top of a tank being transported on a truck to the Israeli Syrian border in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

An Israeli soldier climbs on top of a tank being transported on a truck to the Israeli Syrian border in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
14 / 20
<p>Israeli soldiers walk through smoke as they train in urban warfare close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Israeli soldiers walk through smoke as they train in urban warfare close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

Israeli soldiers walk through smoke as they train in urban warfare close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
15 / 20
<p>Israeli soldiers train in urban warfare close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Israeli soldiers train in urban warfare close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

Israeli soldiers train in urban warfare close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
16 / 20
<p>An Israeli soldier loosens the chains holding a tank to a truck near the Israeli Syrian border in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

An Israeli soldier loosens the chains holding a tank to a truck near the Israeli Syrian border in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

An Israeli soldier loosens the chains holding a tank to a truck near the Israeli Syrian border in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
17 / 20
<p>An Israeli soldier prays atop a tank close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

An Israeli soldier prays atop a tank close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

An Israeli soldier prays atop a tank close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
18 / 20
<p>Israeli soldiers receive a briefing at an observation point on Mount Bental in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Israeli soldiers receive a briefing at an observation point on Mount Bental in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

Israeli soldiers receive a briefing at an observation point on Mount Bental in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
19 / 20
<p>Israeli soldiers stand near signs pointing out distances to different cities at an observation point on Mount Bental in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Israeli soldiers stand near signs pointing out distances to different cities at an observation point on Mount Bental in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

Israeli soldiers stand near signs pointing out distances to different cities at an observation point on Mount Bental in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Somalia now

Somalia now

Next Slideshows

Somalia now

Somalia now

Life in the East African nation.

07 May 2013
Toy Story

Toy Story

Hawkers sell them, children play with them and adults use them to protest – we are talking about toys.

07 May 2013
Pro-blasphemy law rally

Pro-blasphemy law rally

Clashes erupt in Bangladesh between police and hardline Islamists demanding reforms that critics say would amount to the "Talibanization" of a country that...

07 May 2013
Wildfire in California

Wildfire in California

A wind-driven brush fire raging northwest of Los Angeles creeps toward housing subdivisions.

06 May 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast