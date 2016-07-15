Solving the Rubik's cube
A competitor solves a Rubik's cube using his feet as he prepares for the Rubik's Cube European Championship in Prague, Czech Republic, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A competitor solves a Rubik's cube during the Rubik's Cube European Championship in Prague, Czech Republic, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A competitor solves a Rubik's cube as he prepares for the Rubik's Cube European Championship in Prague. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Competitors prepare to solve Rubik's cubes with their feet during the Rubik's Cube European Championship in Prague. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A blindfolded competitor solves a Rubik's cube as he prepares for the Rubik's Cube European Championship in Prague. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A competitor solves a Rubik's cube during the Rubik's Cube European Championship in Prague. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Competitors solve Rubik's cubes using their feet during the Rubik's Cube European Championship in Prague. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A blindfolded competitor solves a Rubik's cube as he prepares for the Rubik's Cube European Championship in Prague. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A competitor solves a Rubik's cube during the Rubik's Cube European Championship in Prague. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Competitors solve Rubik's cubes using their feet during the Rubik's Cube European Championship in Prague. REUTERS/David W Cerny
