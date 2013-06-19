Somali rebels attack UN base
A soldier fires a rocket propelled grenade after gunmen attacked the United Nations compound in the Somali capital Mogadishu, June 19, 2013. A suicide bomber and several gunmen attacked the compound in a strike that bore the hallmarks of al...more
Somali government soldiers stand near an injured man after a suicide bomb attack inside the United Nations compound in the Somali capital Mogadishu, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
A Somali government soldier runs to take cover during crossfire after gunmen attacked a United Nations compound in the Somali capital Mogadishu, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
Security agents arrive to secure the United Nations compound following a suicide bomb attack in the capital Mogadishu, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
Somali government soldiers stand at the scene of a suicide bomb attack outside the United Nations compound in the capital Mogadishu, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
Civilians attempt to evacuate an injured man after a suicide bomb attack inside the United Nations compound in the Somali capital Mogadishu, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
Somali government soldiers arrive to secure the United Nations compound following a suicide bomb attack in the capital Mogadishu, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
Somali government soldiers arrive to secure the United Nations compound following a suicide bomb attack in the capital Mogadishu, June 19, 2013. . REUTERS/Omar Faruk
Civilians evacuate an injured man after a suicide bomb attack inside the United Nations compound in the Somali capital Mogadishu, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
Somali government soldiers stand at the scene of a suicide bomb attack outside the United Nations compound in the capital Mogadishu, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
Somali government soldiers stand at the scene of a suicide bomb attack outside the United Nations compound in the capital Mogadishu, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
Somali government soldiers arrive to secure the United Nations compound following a suicide bomb attack in the capital Mogadishu, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
Security agents stand near the scene of a suicide bomb attack outside the United Nations compound in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Somali government soldiers arrive to secure the United Nations compound following a suicide bomb attack in the capital Mogadishu, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
Somali government soldiers evacuate an injured man after a suicide bomb attack inside the United Nations compound in the Somali capital Mogadishu, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
