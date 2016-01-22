Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jan 22, 2016 | 7:25pm IST

Somalia beach restaurant attack

WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Relatives carry the body of their kin killed in an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe, on Lido beach in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Relatives carry the body of their kin killed in an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe, on Lido beach in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Relatives carry the body of their kin killed in an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe, on Lido beach in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
1 / 14
A general view through a broken glass window shows government forces patrolling on Lido beach following an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A general view through a broken glass window shows government forces patrolling on Lido beach following an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
A general view through a broken glass window shows government forces patrolling on Lido beach following an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
2 / 14
A man mourns next to the bodies of his son and daughter killed in an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe, on Lido beach in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A man mourns next to the bodies of his son and daughter killed in an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe, on Lido beach in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
A man mourns next to the bodies of his son and daughter killed in an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe, on Lido beach in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
3 / 14
A policeman and residents walk past the wreckage of cars destroyed in a car bomb attack outside beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe on Lido beach, in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A policeman and residents walk past the wreckage of cars destroyed in a car bomb attack outside beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe on Lido beach, in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
A policeman and residents walk past the wreckage of cars destroyed in a car bomb attack outside beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe on Lido beach, in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
4 / 14
People gather to assess the damage at Lido beach following an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe, in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

People gather to assess the damage at Lido beach following an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe, in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
People gather to assess the damage at Lido beach following an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe, in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
5 / 14
A man mourns next to the body of his kin killed in an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe, on Lido beach in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A man mourns next to the body of his kin killed in an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe, on Lido beach in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
A man mourns next to the body of his kin killed in an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe, on Lido beach in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
6 / 14
Relatives prepare to take the bodies of their kin killed in an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe, on Lido beach in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Relatives prepare to take the bodies of their kin killed in an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe, on Lido beach in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
Relatives prepare to take the bodies of their kin killed in an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe, on Lido beach in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
7 / 14
Relatives carry the body of their kin killed in an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe, on Lido beach in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Relatives carry the body of their kin killed in an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe, on Lido beach in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
Relatives carry the body of their kin killed in an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe, on Lido beach in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
8 / 14
A general view shows damage at Lido beach following an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe, in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A general view shows damage at Lido beach following an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe, in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
A general view shows damage at Lido beach following an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe, in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
9 / 14
Relatives carry the body of their kin killed in an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe on Lido beach, in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Relatives carry the body of their kin killed in an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe on Lido beach, in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
Relatives carry the body of their kin killed in an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe on Lido beach, in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
10 / 14
A soldier patrols on Lido beach following an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe, in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A soldier patrols on Lido beach following an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe, in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
A soldier patrols on Lido beach following an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe, in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
11 / 14
People gather near the wreckage of a car destroyed in a car bomb attack outside beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe on Lido beach, in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

People gather near the wreckage of a car destroyed in a car bomb attack outside beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe on Lido beach, in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
People gather near the wreckage of a car destroyed in a car bomb attack outside beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe on Lido beach, in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
12 / 14
People walk near the wreckage of cars destroyed in a car bomb attack outside beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe on Lido beach, in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

People walk near the wreckage of cars destroyed in a car bomb attack outside beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe on Lido beach, in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
People walk near the wreckage of cars destroyed in a car bomb attack outside beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe on Lido beach, in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
13 / 14
Relatives gather to take the bodies of their kin killed in an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe, on Lido beach in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Relatives gather to take the bodies of their kin killed in an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe, on Lido beach in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
Relatives gather to take the bodies of their kin killed in an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe, on Lido beach in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
INS Vikramaditya in Colombo

INS Vikramaditya in Colombo

Next Slideshows

INS Vikramaditya in Colombo

INS Vikramaditya in Colombo

Indian Navy's largest aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya on a visit to Colombo, Sri Lanka.

22 Jan 2016
Blast scene CSI

Blast scene CSI

Once a year in Thailand, ATF agents host a two-week course on investigating bomb blasts.

22 Jan 2016
Bern-ing man

Bern-ing man

On the campaign trail with Bernie Sanders.

22 Jan 2016
The disputed Jordan Valley

The disputed Jordan Valley

Israel plans to appropriate a large tract of fertile land in the occupied West Bank.

22 Jan 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast