Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jan 25, 2017 | 6:15pm IST

Somalia hotel attack

A still from a Reuters TV video shows a secondary explosion after a suspected suicide car bomb rammed into the gates of a hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Reuters TV TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A still from a Reuters TV video shows a secondary explosion after a suspected suicide car bomb rammed into the gates of a hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Reuters TV TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
A still from a Reuters TV video shows a secondary explosion after a suspected suicide car bomb rammed into the gates of a hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Reuters TV TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
1 / 19
Somali government soldiers carry their colleague from the scene of an explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Somali government soldiers carry their colleague from the scene of an explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Somali government soldiers carry their colleague from the scene of an explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
2 / 19
Somali photojournalist Mohamed Abdiwahab is assisted after he was injured in a secondary explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Somali photojournalist Mohamed Abdiwahab is assisted after he was injured in a secondary explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Somali photojournalist Mohamed Abdiwahab is assisted after he was injured in a secondary explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
3 / 19
Somali photojournalist Faarah Abdi Warsame talks on his mobile phone after he was injured in a secondary explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Somali photojournalist Faarah Abdi Warsame talks on his mobile phone after he was injured in a secondary explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Somali photojournalist Faarah Abdi Warsame talks on his mobile phone after he was injured in a secondary explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
4 / 19
Reuters office administration Bille Abdi Ahmed is assisted at the Madina hospital after he was injured in a secondary explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters office administration Bille Abdi Ahmed is assisted at the Madina hospital after he was injured in a secondary explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Reuters office administration Bille Abdi Ahmed is assisted at the Madina hospital after he was injured in a secondary explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
5 / 19
Rescuers carry an unidentified injured man from the scene of an explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Rescuers carry an unidentified injured man from the scene of an explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Rescuers carry an unidentified injured man from the scene of an explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
6 / 19
Somali government soldiers carry their colleague from the scene of an explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Somali government soldiers carry their colleague from the scene of an explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Somali government soldiers carry their colleague from the scene of an explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
7 / 19
Somali cameraman Yousuf Hussein waits for treatment at the Madina hospital after he was injured in a secondary explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Somali cameraman Yousuf Hussein waits for treatment at the Madina hospital after he was injured in a secondary explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Somali cameraman Yousuf Hussein waits for treatment at the Madina hospital after he was injured in a secondary explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
8 / 19
Rescuers prepare to carry an unidentified injured man from the scene of an explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Rescuers prepare to carry an unidentified injured man from the scene of an explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Rescuers prepare to carry an unidentified injured man from the scene of an explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
9 / 19
Somali government soldiers secure the scene of an explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Somali government soldiers secure the scene of an explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Somali government soldiers secure the scene of an explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
10 / 19
Rescuers carry an unidentified injured man from the scene of an explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Rescuers carry an unidentified injured man from the scene of an explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Rescuers carry an unidentified injured man from the scene of an explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
11 / 19
The blood stained camera of a photojournalist is seen after a secondary explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

The blood stained camera of a photojournalist is seen after a secondary explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
The blood stained camera of a photojournalist is seen after a secondary explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
12 / 19
A general view shows the scene of a secondary explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A general view shows the scene of a secondary explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
A general view shows the scene of a secondary explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
13 / 19
Somali government soldiers assist their injured colleague from the scene of an explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Somali government soldiers assist their injured colleague from the scene of an explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Somali government soldiers assist their injured colleague from the scene of an explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
14 / 19
A general view shows the scene of an explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A general view shows the scene of an explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
A general view shows the scene of an explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
15 / 19
Rescuers prepare to carry an unidentified injured man from the scene of an explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Rescuers prepare to carry an unidentified injured man from the scene of an explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Rescuers prepare to carry an unidentified injured man from the scene of an explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
16 / 19
Rescuers carry an unidentified injured man from the scene of an explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Rescuers carry an unidentified injured man from the scene of an explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Rescuers carry an unidentified injured man from the scene of an explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
17 / 19
Somali Freelance journalist Mohamed Guray holds his camera after he was injured in a secondary explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Somali Freelance journalist Mohamed Guray holds his camera after he was injured in a secondary explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Somali Freelance journalist Mohamed Guray holds his camera after he was injured in a secondary explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
18 / 19
Rescuers carry an unidentified injured man from the scene of an explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Rescuers carry an unidentified injured man from the scene of an explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Rescuers carry an unidentified injured man from the scene of an explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Rehearsals for Republic Day

Rehearsals for Republic Day

Next Slideshows

Rehearsals for Republic Day

Rehearsals for Republic Day

India celebrates Republic Day on January 26, the day its constitution came into force in 1950.

25 Jan 2017
Abu Dhabi crown prince in India

Abu Dhabi crown prince in India

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces is on an official visit to India.

25 Jan 2017
North Dakota pipeline protest

North Dakota pipeline protest

Inside the protest camp near Standing Rock Indian Reservation, as President Donald Trump signs an order aimed at moving the Dakota Access pipeline forward.

25 Jan 2017
Tornadoes ravage Georgia

Tornadoes ravage Georgia

Tornadoes killed at least 18 people in Georgia and Mississippi over the weekend.

25 Jan 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast