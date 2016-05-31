Sonam Kapoor in Israel
Sonam Kapoor leaves a shop during her visit to Jerusalem's Old City May 30, 2016 REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Sonam Kapoor visits the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City May 30, 2016 REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Sonam Kapoor takes a photograph during her visit to Jerusalem's Old City May 30, 2016 REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Sonam Kapoor takes a photograph during her visit to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City May 30, 2016 REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Sonam Kapoor lights a candle during her visit to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City May 30, 2016 REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Sonam Kapoor speaks during her interview with Reuters in Jerusalem May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Next Slideshows
Bollywood at Cannes
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Sonam Kapoor, see how Bollywood fared this year at Cannes.
Priyanka Chopra at American award shows
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has been registering her presence at various American award shows as a part of TV series 'Quantico'.
Style File - Priyanka Chopra
A look at the fashion and style of Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.