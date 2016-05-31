Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue May 31, 2016 | 9:25pm IST

Sonam Kapoor in Israel

Sonam Kapoor leaves a shop during her visit to Jerusalem's Old City May 30, 2016 REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Sonam Kapoor leaves a shop during her visit to Jerusalem's Old City May 30, 2016 REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
Sonam Kapoor leaves a shop during her visit to Jerusalem's Old City May 30, 2016 REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
1 / 6
Sonam Kapoor visits the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City May 30, 2016 REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Sonam Kapoor visits the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City May 30, 2016 REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
Sonam Kapoor visits the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City May 30, 2016 REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
2 / 6
Sonam Kapoor takes a photograph during her visit to Jerusalem's Old City May 30, 2016 REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Sonam Kapoor takes a photograph during her visit to Jerusalem's Old City May 30, 2016 REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
Sonam Kapoor takes a photograph during her visit to Jerusalem's Old City May 30, 2016 REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
3 / 6
Sonam Kapoor takes a photograph during her visit to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City May 30, 2016 REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Sonam Kapoor takes a photograph during her visit to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City May 30, 2016 REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
Sonam Kapoor takes a photograph during her visit to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City May 30, 2016 REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
4 / 6
Sonam Kapoor lights a candle during her visit to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City May 30, 2016 REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Sonam Kapoor lights a candle during her visit to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City May 30, 2016 REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
Sonam Kapoor lights a candle during her visit to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City May 30, 2016 REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
5 / 6
Sonam Kapoor speaks during her interview with Reuters in Jerusalem May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Sonam Kapoor speaks during her interview with Reuters in Jerusalem May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
Sonam Kapoor speaks during her interview with Reuters in Jerusalem May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
6 / 6
View Again
View Next
Bollywood at Cannes

Bollywood at Cannes

Next Slideshows

Bollywood at Cannes

Bollywood at Cannes

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Sonam Kapoor, see how Bollywood fared this year at Cannes.

17 May 2016
Priyanka Chopra at American award shows

Priyanka Chopra at American award shows

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has been registering her presence at various American award shows as a part of TV series 'Quantico'.

31 Jan 2016
Style File - Priyanka Chopra

Style File - Priyanka Chopra

A look at the fashion and style of Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra.

08 Jan 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast