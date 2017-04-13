Songkran water festival
Revellers take part in a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Revellers react at a foam party during Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An elephant sprays tourists with water in celebration of the Songkran Water Festival in Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Revellers dance during a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A reveller reacts at a foam party during Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Local residents and tourists take part in waterfights during the Songkran water festival on the island of Koh Samui in Thailand. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Revellers take part in a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Local residents and tourists take part in water fights during the Songkran water festival on the island of Koh Samui in Thailand. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Revellers react at a foam party during Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Revellers take part in a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Revellers take part in a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Revellers react at a foam party during Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Local residents and tourists take part in water fights during the Songkran water festival on the island of Koh Samui in Thailand. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Revellers react during a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Revellers take part in a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
An elephant sprays tourists with water in celebration of the Songkran Water Festival in Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A reveller reacts at a foam party during Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
