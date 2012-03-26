Edition:
Pictures | Mon Mar 26, 2012

Sony through the years

<p>Sony's first color TV set KV-1310, which was produced in 1968, is displayed at Sony's history museum in Tokyo February 23, 2012. Picture taken February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon </p>

Sony's first color TV set KV-1310, which was produced in 1968, is displayed at Sony's history museum in Tokyo February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Monday, March 26, 2012

Sony's first color TV set KV-1310, which was produced in 1968, is displayed at Sony's history museum in Tokyo February 23, 2012. Picture taken February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>Sony's first HD videotape recorder HDV-1000, which was produced in 1984 is displayed at Sony's history museum in Tokyo February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon </p>

Sony's first HD videotape recorder HDV-1000, which was produced in 1984 is displayed at Sony's history museum in Tokyo February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Monday, March 26, 2012

Sony's first HD videotape recorder HDV-1000, which was produced in 1984 is displayed at Sony's history museum in Tokyo February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>Sony's portable cassette players Walkman models (bottom) and portable MiniDisc players which were produced in 1980's and 1990's are displayed at Sony's history museum in Tokyo February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon </p>

Sony's portable cassette players Walkman models (bottom) and portable MiniDisc players which were produced in 1980's and 1990's are displayed at Sony's history museum in Tokyo February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Monday, March 26, 2012

Sony's portable cassette players Walkman models (bottom) and portable MiniDisc players which were produced in 1980's and 1990's are displayed at Sony's history museum in Tokyo February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>Sony's first transistor radio TR-55, which was produced 1955, is displayed at Sony's history museum in Tokyo February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon </p>

Sony's first transistor radio TR-55, which was produced 1955, is displayed at Sony's history museum in Tokyo February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Monday, March 26, 2012

Sony's first transistor radio TR-55, which was produced 1955, is displayed at Sony's history museum in Tokyo February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>Sony's Discman models, portable CD players which were produced in 1990's, are displayed at Sony's history museum in Tokyo February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon </p>

Sony's Discman models, portable CD players which were produced in 1990's, are displayed at Sony's history museum in Tokyo February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Monday, March 26, 2012

Sony's Discman models, portable CD players which were produced in 1990's, are displayed at Sony's history museum in Tokyo February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>Sony's cassette player TPS-L2, the first Walkman model which was produced 1979, is displayed at Sony's history museum in Tokyo February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon </p>

Sony's cassette player TPS-L2, the first Walkman model which was produced 1979, is displayed at Sony's history museum in Tokyo February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Monday, March 26, 2012

Sony's cassette player TPS-L2, the first Walkman model which was produced 1979, is displayed at Sony's history museum in Tokyo February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Pictures of the month: February

Pictures of the month: February

