South African mobs attack immigrants
A vigilante mob attacks a Nigerian migrant outside a church in Pretoria, South Africa. Attacks against foreigners have flared up in recent years against a background of near-record unemployment. REUTERS/James Oatway
Samson Sangojinmi, a Nigerian pastor injured by a vigilante mob, stands outside his church in Pretoria. REUTERS/James Oatway
Nigerian migrants take cover during an attack by an angry mob outside a church in Pretoria. REUTERS/James Oatway
A man holds his South African identity document after being attacked by a mob in Pretoria. REUTERS/James Oatway
A Nigerian man gathers his belongings after his house was burned out by a vigilante mob in Pretoria. REUTERS/James Oatway
Somali immigrants hold rocks during clashes in Pretoria. REUTERS/ James Oatway.
Immigrants hold rocks and a knife during clashes in Pretoria. REUTERS/ James Oatway
A man reacts to tear gas fired by police fire to disperse rival marches by hundreds of protesters, after mobs looted stores this week believed to belong to immigrants in Pretoria. REUTERS/ James Oatway.
Somali nationals argue with police during clashes in Pretoria. REUTERS/ James Oatway.
Protestors run through the streets of Pretoria. REUTERS/ James Oatway
An angry mob surrounds a Nigerian pastor at his church in Pretoria. REUTERS/James Oatway
Nigerian migrants throw stones at an angry mob outside a church in Pretoria. REUTERS/James Oatway
A man holds his South African identity document after being attacked by a mob in Pretoria. REUTERS/ James Oatway
