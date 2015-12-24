South Korean superdads

Chung So-yool plays with toys, December 14, 2015. Even though mothers and fathers are entitled to equal amounts of childcare leave, just 3,421 men took advantage of the right in 2014. Still, that was double the 1,790 in 2012 who put down the laptops...more

Chung So-yool plays with toys, December 14, 2015. Even though mothers and fathers are entitled to equal amounts of childcare leave, just 3,421 men took advantage of the right in 2014. Still, that was double the 1,790 in 2012 who put down the laptops to pick up the children on a full-time basis, according to the labor ministry. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close