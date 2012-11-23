Edition:
South Korea's toilet culture

<p>A man walks past a mural as he uses his phone at the Toilet Culture Park in Suwon, about 46 km (29 miles) south of Seoul, November 22, 2012. The park, which is the only one of its type in the world, exhibits a variety of bowls from Korean traditional squat toilets to western bedpans. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji </p>

A man walks past a mural as he uses his phone at the Toilet Culture Park in Suwon, about 46 km (29 miles) south of Seoul, November 22, 2012. The park, which is the only one of its type in the world, exhibits a variety of bowls from Korean traditional squat toilets to western bedpans. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

<p>A couple takes a break on chamber pots at the Toilet Culture Park in Suwon, about 46 km (29 miles) south of Seoul November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

A couple takes a break on chamber pots at the Toilet Culture Park in Suwon, about 46 km (29 miles) south of Seoul November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A couple takes a break on chamber pots at the Toilet Culture Park in Suwon, about 46 km (29 miles) south of Seoul November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

<p>Kindergarten children look at a statue of a man responding to the call of nature at the Toilet Culture Park in Suwon, about 46 km (29 miles) south of Seoul, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji </p>

Kindergarten children look at a statue of a man responding to the call of nature at the Toilet Culture Park in Suwon, about 46 km (29 miles) south of Seoul, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Kindergarten children look at a statue of a man responding to the call of nature at the Toilet Culture Park in Suwon, about 46 km (29 miles) south of Seoul, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

<p>Kindergarten children walk past an installation shaped like Auguste Rodin's "The thinker" sat on a toilet at the Toilet Culture Park in Suwon, about 46 km (29 miles) south of Seoul, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji </p>

Kindergarten children walk past an installation shaped like Auguste Rodin's "The thinker" sat on a toilet at the Toilet Culture Park in Suwon, about 46 km (29 miles) south of Seoul, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Kindergarten children walk past an installation shaped like Auguste Rodin's "The thinker" sat on a toilet at the Toilet Culture Park in Suwon, about 46 km (29 miles) south of Seoul, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

<p>A visitor poses for a photo by his friend (not seen), at the Toilet Culture Park in Suwon, about 46 km (29 miles) south of Seoul November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji </p>

A visitor poses for a photo by his friend (not seen), at the Toilet Culture Park in Suwon, about 46 km (29 miles) south of Seoul November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A visitor poses for a photo by his friend (not seen), at the Toilet Culture Park in Suwon, about 46 km (29 miles) south of Seoul November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

<p>A tourist poses for photos by his friend (not seen) next to an installation shaped like Auguste Rodin's sculpture "The Thinker" on a toilet, at the Toilet Culture Park in Suwon, about 46 km (29 miles) south of Seoul November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji </p>

A tourist poses for photos by his friend (not seen) next to an installation shaped like Auguste Rodin's sculpture "The Thinker" on a toilet, at the Toilet Culture Park in Suwon, about 46 km (29 miles) south of Seoul November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

<p>Kindergarten children look at a statue of a Korean boy responding to the call of nature at the Toilet Culture Park in Suwon, about 46 km (29 miles) south of Seoul, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji </p>

Kindergarten children look at a statue of a Korean boy responding to the call of nature at the Toilet Culture Park in Suwon, about 46 km (29 miles) south of Seoul, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Kindergarten children look at a statue of a Korean boy responding to the call of nature at the Toilet Culture Park in Suwon, about 46 km (29 miles) south of Seoul, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

<p>Kindergarten children play at the Toilet Culture Park in Suwon, about 46 km (29 miles) south of Seoul, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji </p>

Kindergarten children play at the Toilet Culture Park in Suwon, about 46 km (29 miles) south of Seoul, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Kindergarten children play at the Toilet Culture Park in Suwon, about 46 km (29 miles) south of Seoul, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

<p>A tourist talks on his phone while looking at a statue of a Korean boy defecating, at the Toilet Culture Park in Suwon, about 46 km (29 miles) south of Seoul November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji </p>

A tourist talks on his phone while looking at a statue of a Korean boy defecating, at the Toilet Culture Park in Suwon, about 46 km (29 miles) south of Seoul November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A tourist talks on his phone while looking at a statue of a Korean boy defecating, at the Toilet Culture Park in Suwon, about 46 km (29 miles) south of Seoul November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

<p>Visitors prepare to take pictures next to a statue of a defecating Korean boy, at the Toilet Culture Park in Suwon, about 46 km (29 miles) south of Seoul November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji </p>

Visitors prepare to take pictures next to a statue of a defecating Korean boy, at the Toilet Culture Park in Suwon, about 46 km (29 miles) south of Seoul November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Visitors prepare to take pictures next to a statue of a defecating Korean boy, at the Toilet Culture Park in Suwon, about 46 km (29 miles) south of Seoul November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

<p>Visitors point to a board with a pictogram of the world's toilets, at the Toilet museum in the Toilet Culture Park in Suwon, about 46 km (29 miles) south of Seoul November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji </p>

Visitors point to a board with a pictogram of the world's toilets, at the Toilet museum in the Toilet Culture Park in Suwon, about 46 km (29 miles) south of Seoul November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Visitors point to a board with a pictogram of the world's toilets, at the Toilet museum in the Toilet Culture Park in Suwon, about 46 km (29 miles) south of Seoul November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

