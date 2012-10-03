South side India

Visitors take pictures of Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, with their mobile phones at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 11, 2011. Gattaiah entertains people who visit the centre. Visitors often give money to the 38-year-old man and pose for photographs with him. In March 2011, he was given a prosthetic foot by a charitable organisation after it was amputated a few years earlier because of an infection. It is said to be the longest prosthetic foot ever made, according to local media. Gattaiah is paid 6500 rupees a month by the state tourism department, officials said. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files