South side India

<p>A crane lowers an idol of Lord Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Bay of Bengal for its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Chennai September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>Sea waves hit the rocks as Kudankulam nuclear power project plant is seen in the background in Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

<p>Sukhbeer, 5, walks on a rope with an aluminium rim as she performs at a road show in Hyderabad September 18, 2012. Sukhbeer, along with her mother and brother, earn nearly 500 rupees a day entertaining pedestrians. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files</p>

<p>Vendor Mohammed Ali waits for customers at his roadside stall selling antique gramophones and telephones, in Chennai September 8, 2012. Ali buys antique products from Kerala and brings them over to Chennai to sell, with prices starting from 3000 rupees. REUTERS/Babu/Files</p>

<p>A boy with his body painted like a tiger waits backstage before performing during festivities marking the annual harvest festival of Onam in Kochi August 25, 2012. The 10-day-long festival is celebrated annually in Kerala to commemorate the return of King Mahabali to meet his beloved subjects. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files</p>

<p>A mahout sits in between elephants which are participating in festivities marking the annual harvest festival of Onam at a temple on the outskirts of Kochi August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files</p>

<p>A millipede moves on a leaf at a public park in Chennai August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Babu/Files</p>

<p>School girls wearing traditional costume share a laugh backstage as they wait to perform during festivities marking the start of the annual harvest festival of "Onam" in Chennai August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Babu/Files</p>

<p>Muslims offer last Friday prayers in front of the historical monument Charminar in Hyderabad August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files</p>

<p>A boy tries to control the tricolour from the wind as it is installed at a wholesale market on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations in Chennai August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Babu/Files</p>

<p>Policemen take part in a rehearsal for the country's Independence Day celebrations in Chennai August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Babu/Files</p>

<p>School children dressed as Lord Krishna take part in a function held ahead of "Janamashtmi" celebrations in Chennai, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Babu/Files</p>

<p>Boys play soccer on Marina beach in Chennai August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Babu/Files</p>

<p>A performer blows fire from his mouth as he performs during the annual Hindu religious festival of Bonalu in Hyderabad July 16, 2012. The word "Bonalu" is derived from the Telugu language word "Bhojanalu", the food offered to Goddess Kali, the Hindu goddess of power. The main ritual in the month-long festival involves offering cooked rice, jaggery, curd, water and other dishes, which are brought by women in earthen pots, to the Goddess Kali. Devotees believe that the offerings ward off evils and epidemics during the monsoon season. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files</p>

<p>A performer gets his make-up done during the annual Hindu religious festival of Bonalu in Hyderabad July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files</p>

<p>A vendor carries a basket containing onions and potatoes to prepare Chilli Bhaji, a local cuisine, at his stall decorated with green chillies to attract customers, on the Marina beach in Chennai July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Babu/Files</p>

<p>A fisherman carries his boat near the banks of Vembanad Lake in Kochi July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files</p>

<p>Fishermen pull their fishing net from the waters of Bay of Bengal during sunrise in Chennai June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Babu/Files</p>

<p>Hindu devotees pull the rope of a "Rath", or the chariot of Lord Jagannath, during the 135th annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Hyderabad June 21, 2012. The annual religious procession commemorates a journey by Lord Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra, in specially made chariots. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files</p>

<p>A man carrying an umbrella walks along a road as it drizzles in Kochi June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files</p>

<p>Boys dive into the sea at a fishing harbour to cool themselves on a hot day in Chennai May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Babu/Files</p>

<p>Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C-19 blasts off, carrying the country's first radar imaging satellite RISAT-1 from the Satish Dhawan space centre at Sriharikota, north of Chennai April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Files</p>

<p>P. Gopalakrishan, a traditionally dressed artist from Kerala, drinks water as he takes a break during a march as part of a cultural programme in Kolkata March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

<p>A model poses next to a Beechcraft during the five-day-long India Aviation 2012 show in Hyderabad March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files</p>

<p>A woman walks past a portrait of J. Jayalalithaa, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, in Chennai March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Babu/Files</p>

<p>A worker test drives a car in the shape of a heels on a road in Hyderabad March 7, 2012. The shoe is part of a ladies series of creations by car designer Sudhakar Yadav to mark the International Women's Day and the car can run at a maximum speed of 45 kph. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files</p>

<p>A woman reacts as coloured powder is thrown on her by an another woman while celebrating Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Chennai March 8, 2012. The traditional event heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India. REUTERS/Babu/Files</p>

<p>A school girl drinks juice before a performance of Indian classical dance on the occasion of Mahashivratri festival in Thiruvananthapuram, capital of Kerala February 20, 2012. Hindus across the country celebrate Mahashivratri, better known as the Lord Shiva's wedding anniversary. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

<p>A view of Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram, capital of Kerala, February 20, 2012. The temple is believed to have a treasure trove of precious jewels which is estimated to be worth more than Rs.one lakh crore, making it the richest temple in the world, the Hindustan Times reported. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

<p>A Kathakali dancer wears a dress ahead of his performance at a dance festival in Hyderabad February 16, 2012. Kathakali is an elaborate classical dance-drama from Kerala that combines literature, music, painting, acting and dance. The dance depicts stories from Hindu mythology and is usually religious in nature. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files</p>

<p>A security personnel answers a call at the reception counter of the Google office in Hyderabad February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files</p>

<p>A caparisoned elephant is seen during an annual temple festival in Kochi February 1, 2012. The festival features a colourful procession of decorated elephants and drum concerts. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files</p>

<p>Indian Coast Guard warships form a line during an Indo-Japan joint coast guard exercise in the waters of the Bay of Bengal, in Chennai January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Babu/Files</p>

<p>Indian Navy sailors are reflected in a puddle as they take part in a ceremonial parade during the Republic Day celebrations in Kochi January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files</p>

<p>Villagers are pinned down by a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, about 500 km from Chennai January 17, 2012. The annual bull-taming festival is celebrated as part of south India's harvest festival of Pongal. REUTERS/Babu/Files</p>

<p>Visitors take pictures of Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, with their mobile phones at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 11, 2011. Gattaiah entertains people who visit the centre. Visitors often give money to the 38-year-old man and pose for photographs with him. In March 2011, he was given a prosthetic foot by a charitable organisation after it was amputated a few years earlier because of an infection. It is said to be the longest prosthetic foot ever made, according to local media. Gattaiah is paid 6500 rupees a month by the state tourism department, officials said. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files</p>

<p>A bodybuilder flexes his muscles during a state-level body building competition in Hyderabad November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files</p>

<p>Students sit next to portraits after painting 65 images of Indian freedom fighters as part of Independence Day celebrations at the Velammal Vidyalaya high school in Chennai August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Babu/Files</p>

<p>Hindu devotees carry milk pots and coconuts on their heads during the religious festival of Varamahalakshmi puja in Chennai August 12, 2011. The festival is observed on the Friday before the full moon in the month of Shravan in the Hindu calendar. During the festival, married Hindu women pray for their husbands' health and longevity. REUTERS/Babu/Files</p>

<p>Revellers take part in a re-enactment of the traditional Spanish festival of "La Tomatina", during which participants throw tomatoes at each other, to mark Friendship Day in Hyderabad August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files</p>

<p>A fisherman casts his net as his wife paddles a boat while breastfeeding her child, in the waters of Vembanad Lake, in Kochi May 30, 2011. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files</p>

<p>A woman checks a gold waist belt inside a jewellery shop on the occasion of the Akshaya Tritiya festival in Hyderabad May 6, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files</p>

<p>Devotees walk towards the ashram of the spiritual guru Sri Sathya Sai Baba at Puttaparti in Andhra Pradesh April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

<p>Cricket fans with their faces painted with the Indian and Pakistani national flags pose as they engage in a tug-of-war for a replica of the Cricket World Cup trophy using their teeth, in Hyderabad March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files</p>

<p>An artist carries a cut-out image of M. Karunanidhi, former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and leader of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party, at a workshop in Chennai March 9, 2011. REUTERS/Babu/Files</p>

<p>A worker clears dried leaves from Petunia flowers at a garden in Hyderabad February 10, 2011. Petunia flowers are very popular for their vibrant colours and delicate petals and are used to decorate different tourist locations in Andhra Pradesh. The effect was caused by turning the camera on a slow shutter speed. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files</p>

<p>A worker dries coconuts on a roadside at the coastal region of Chellanam, about 30 km from Kochi January 7, 2011. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files</p>

<p>A woman (L) wearing a Santa Claus dress looks at a Christmas tree shaped tricycle designed by car designer Sudhakar Yadav as part of Christmas celebration in Hyderabad December 24, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files</p>

<p>Fans of film star Rajinikanth pour milk as an offering over his cut-out on the release date of his new movie "Endhiran" (Robot) in Chennai October 1, 2010. REUTERS/Babu/Files</p>

<p>A man dressed as Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, rides a motorcycle on a road in Chennai September 12, 2010. REUTERS/Babu/Files</p>

<p>A man hangs strands of vermicelli, a specialty eaten during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, to dry at a factory in Hyderabad September 8, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files</p>

<p>An official points to check the level of water in the Krishna river after they opened the gates of Nagarjuna Sagar dam in Nalgonda district in Andhra Pradesh September 5, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files</p>

<p>A worker sprays paint on a three-wheeler car in the shape of a ladies handbag made with steel plates at a workshop in Hyderabad August 4, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files</p>

