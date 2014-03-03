Edition:
South Sudan on the brink

<p>A boy, displaced by the recent fighting in Malakal, carries a suitcase while trying to get onto an airplane to Juba, at the airport in Paloch, Upper Nile State, South Sudan, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu</p>

<p>People, displaced by the recent fighting in Malakal, wait as they try to get on an airplane to Juba, at the airport in Paloch, Upper Nile State, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu</p>

<p>A Sudan People's Liberation Army soldier rests in the shade while taking a break from guarding Stephen Dhieu Dau, South Sudan's minister of petroleum, and his delegation during their visit to Paloch, Upper Nile State, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu</p>

<p>An eight-year-old boy, son of a Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA) member and dressed as a pilot, sits in a car in Paloch, Upper Nile State, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu</p>

<p>Women walk past the Paloch oil field facility in Paloch, Upper Nile State, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu</p>

<p>Ghanian U.N. peacekeepers stand at attention upon arriving in Juba, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu</p>

<p>Displaced South Sudanese people administer oral cholera vaccines to themselves in a camp for internally displaced people at the United Nations Mission in South Sudan compound in Tomping, Juba, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu</p>

<p>Shoes belonging to South Sudanese people displaced by the fighting wait to be cleaned in a camp for displaced persons in the UNMISS compound in Tongping in Juba, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu</p>

<p>A South Sudanese girl displaced by the fighting stands next to a curtain in a camp for displaced persons in the UNMISS compound in Tongping in Juba, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu</p>

<p>South Sudanese girls displaced by the fighting collect their laundry from a barbed wire in a camp for displaced persons in the UNMISS compound in Tongping in Juba, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu</p>

<p>A rebel fighter looks at a bushfire in a rebel controlled territory in Upper Nile State February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Jikany Nuer White Army fighters hold their rifles as they walk in a rebel controlled territory in Upper Nile State February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Fish are seen at an open air restaurant in a village of a rebel controlled territory in Upper Nile State, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>The sun sets at a Jikany Nuer White Army fighters camp in a village in a rebel controlled territory in Upper Nile State February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Rebel fighters gather in a village in Upper Nile State February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>A falcon flies over a church in a village in Upper Nile State February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Rebel fighters hold up their rifles as they walk in front of a bushfire in a rebel controlled territory in Upper Nile State February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Men wait for Sunday mass near a church at a village in a rebel-controlled territory in Upper Nile State, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Rebel fighters gather in a village in Upper Nile State February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Rebel fighters gather in a village in Upper Nile State February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>A rebel fighter walks in front of a bushfire in a rebel controlled territory in Upper Nile State February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Civilians and rebel fighters are seen in a boat in Sobat river in town of Ulang in Upper Nile State, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Civilians and rebel fighters are seen on a boat in Sobat river in town of Ulang in Upper Nile State February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Jikany Nuer White Army fighters hold their rifles as they walk in a rebel controlled territory in Upper Nile State February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Jikany Nuer White Army fighters walk in a village in a rebel controlled territory in Upper Nile State February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Jikany Nuer White Army fighters walk in a rebel controlled territory in Upper Nile State February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>A woman cooks fish at an open air restaurant in a village in a rebel-controlled territory in Upper Nile State, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>A falcon scavenges for scraps as a woman cleans fish at the banks of Sobat river in Upper Nile State, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>A rebel fighter carries a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) in a rebel camp in Jonglei State February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Rebel fighters sit in a coffee shop in a rebel-controlled village in Upper Nile State February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Rebel fighters gather in a village in Upper Nile State February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Jikany Nuer White Army fighters hold their weapons in Upper Nile State, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Rebel fighters walk in front of a bushfire in a rebel controlled territory in Upper Nile State February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Jikany Nuer White Army fighters hold their rifles as they walk in a rebel controlled territory in Upper Nile State February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

