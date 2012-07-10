South Sudan: One year later
A boy works on his lesson in the corner of a classroom at Pibor Primary School in Pibor, South Sudan, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian
A woman leaves the market at dusk in Pibor, South Sudan, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian
A girl draws animals in her schoolbook at Pibor Primary School in Pibor, South Sudan, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian
Pastor Samuel Chachin is seen during an interview with Reuters in the town of Pibor, South Sudan, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Cows are seen tied behind a house at sunset in Pibor, South Sudan, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian
An image of Jesus hangs from the ceiling of the Presbyterian Church in Pibor, South Sudan, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian
A group of boys work on their lessons at the Pibor Primary School in Pibor, South Sudan, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian
Civilians chant and dance as they celebrate the 1st anniversary of the Republic of South Sudan's independence in the capital Juba, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian
Civilians cheer as they attend celebrations to mark the first anniversary of South Sudan's independence in the capital Juba, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian
A girl copies her lesson from the blackboard at the Pibor Primary School in Pibor, South Sudan, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian
Women walk carrying food that they received at the WFP food distribution site in Pibor, South Sudan, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian
A member of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA) stands guard during celebrations to mark the first anniversary of South Sudan's independence in Juba, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian
A man butchers a cow in Pibor, South Sudan, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian
Boys wash a tractor in the Pibor River in Pibor, South Sudan, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian
A barber's shop is seen on one of the main streets in Pibor market, South Sudan, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian
Trucks carrying refugees and their belongings travel to the Yusuf Batil refugee camp in South Sudan's Upper Nile, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian
Peter Kaka, an SPLA Murle soldier, sits in his newly built home in Pibor, South Sudan, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian
A girl is helped onto a truck that will take her from Jamam refugee camp to Yusuf Batil refugee camp in Upper Nile, South Sudan, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian
A girl walks through mud to get water at the Yusuf Batil refugee camp at the Upper Nile, South Sudan, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian
Trucks carrying refugees and their belongings travel to the Yusuf Batil refugee camp in South Sudan's Upper Nile, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian
A woman waits for transportation that will take her from Jamam refugee camp to Yusuf Batil refugee camp at the Upper Nile, South Sudan, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian
Women wait to buy cow meat from a butcher in Pibor, South Sudan, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian
A boy sets up his shop at a market in Pibor, South Sudan, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian
A woman carries water through the flooded Jamam refugee camp in South Sudan's Upper Nile, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian
Women and children from the Doro refugee camp wait at the stabilization centre for malnourished children at the Bunj Hospital in South Sudan's Bunj, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian
A man sets up his cell phone stall at a market in Pibor, South Sudan, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian
A woman waits in a queue to collect water at the Yusuf Batil refugee camp in Upper Nile, South Sudan, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian
People pile into the back of a truck that will take them from Jamam refugee camp to Yusuf Batil refugee camp at the Upper Nile, South Sudan, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian
Women walk carrying food that they received at the WFP food distribution site in Pibor, South Sudan, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian
Women wash animal hides in the Pibor River in Pibor, South Sudan, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian
