Soyuz blasts off
The Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew of Kjell Lindgren of the U.S., Oleg Kononenko of Russia and Kimiya Yui of Japan leaves a trail across the sky on this long exposure picture, as it blasts off at the...more
The Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew blasts off from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
The Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew blasts off from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
The Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew blasts off from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
The Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew blasts off from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
The International Space Station (ISS) crew member Oleg Kononenko of Russia interacts with his children as he stands behind a glass wall at a news conference at the Baikonur cosmodrome in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
The Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft is lifted to its launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
The International Space Station (ISS) crew member Kjell Lindgren of the U.S. looks on behind a glass wall at a news conference at the Baikonur cosmodrome in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Multiple exposure picture of service towers moving towards the Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft lifted on its launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
The Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft is transported from an assembling hangar to its launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Policemen take pictures of the Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft while it is transported from an assembling hangar to its launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
The Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft is transported from an assembling hangar to its launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
The Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft is ready to be transported from an assembling hangar to its launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Next Slideshows
Living in the ruins of Gaza
Daily life amid the ruins of Gaza.
Obama's ancestral African homeland
A journey through the Kenyan village where Obama's father is buried.
Protest against Obama's Iran deal
Demonstrators rally in Times Square against Obama's nuclear deal with Iran.
Uncontacted Amazon tribes
Isolated Amazon tribes are under increasing threat from illegal loggers.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes India International Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.