Pictures | Thu Jul 23, 2015 | 8:06am IST

Soyuz blasts off

The Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew of Kjell Lindgren of the U.S., Oleg Kononenko of Russia and Kimiya Yui of Japan leaves a trail across the sky on this long exposure picture, as it blasts off at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 23, 2015 REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
The Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew blasts off from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
The Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew blasts off from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
The Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew blasts off from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
The Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew blasts off from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
The International Space Station (ISS) crew member Oleg Kononenko of Russia interacts with his children as he stands behind a glass wall at a news conference at the Baikonur cosmodrome in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
The Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft is lifted to its launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
The International Space Station (ISS) crew member Kjell Lindgren of the U.S. looks on behind a glass wall at a news conference at the Baikonur cosmodrome in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
Multiple exposure picture of service towers moving towards the Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft lifted on its launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
The Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft is transported from an assembling hangar to its launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
Policemen take pictures of the Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft while it is transported from an assembling hangar to its launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
The Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft is transported from an assembling hangar to its launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
The Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft is ready to be transported from an assembling hangar to its launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
