Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed May 6, 2015 | 8:05pm IST

SpaceX Dragon test run

The unmanned SpaceX Crew Dragon lifts off from launch pad 40 during a Pad Abort Test at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette

The unmanned SpaceX Crew Dragon lifts off from launch pad 40 during a Pad Abort Test at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
The unmanned SpaceX Crew Dragon lifts off from launch pad 40 during a Pad Abort Test at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Close
1 / 11
The 20 foot-tall Dragon capsule, a modified version of the spacecraft that flies cargo to the International Space Station, fired up its eight, side-mounted thruster engines to catapult itself nearly one mile up and over the Atlantic Ocean. REUTERS/Scott Audette

The 20 foot-tall Dragon capsule, a modified version of the spacecraft that flies cargo to the International Space Station, fired up its eight, side-mounted thruster engines to catapult itself nearly one mile up and over the Atlantic...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
The 20 foot-tall Dragon capsule, a modified version of the spacecraft that flies cargo to the International Space Station, fired up its eight, side-mounted thruster engines to catapult itself nearly one mile up and over the Atlantic Ocean. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Close
2 / 11
The flight ended less than two minutes later with the capsule's parachute splash-down about 1.4 miles east of the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station launch site. REUTERS/Scott Audette

The flight ended less than two minutes later with the capsule's parachute splash-down about 1.4 miles east of the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station launch site. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
The flight ended less than two minutes later with the capsule's parachute splash-down about 1.4 miles east of the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station launch site. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Close
3 / 11
The purpose of the test was to demonstrate an escape system to carry the capsule to safety in case of a fire or accident during launch. SpaceX plans to refly the capsule later this year aboard a Falcon 9 rocket to test an abort maneuver at supersonic speed and high altitude. REUTERS/Scott Audette

The purpose of the test was to demonstrate an escape system to carry the capsule to safety in case of a fire or accident during launch. SpaceX plans to refly the capsule later this year aboard a Falcon 9 rocket to test an abort maneuver at supersonic...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
The purpose of the test was to demonstrate an escape system to carry the capsule to safety in case of a fire or accident during launch. SpaceX plans to refly the capsule later this year aboard a Falcon 9 rocket to test an abort maneuver at supersonic speed and high altitude. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Close
4 / 11
NASA retired the shuttles in 2011 and invested in commercial companies' designs for a new generation of space taxis. The U.S. space agency currently is investing $6.8 billion in privately owned SpaceX and Boeing. REUTERS/Scott Audette

NASA retired the shuttles in 2011 and invested in commercial companies' designs for a new generation of space taxis. The U.S. space agency currently is investing $6.8 billion in privately owned SpaceX and Boeing. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
NASA retired the shuttles in 2011 and invested in commercial companies' designs for a new generation of space taxis. The U.S. space agency currently is investing $6.8 billion in privately owned SpaceX and Boeing. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Close
5 / 11
NASA hopes to be flying astronauts to and from the International Space Station by December 2017, breaking Russia's monopoly on crew ferry flights. REUTERS/Scott Audette

NASA hopes to be flying astronauts to and from the International Space Station by December 2017, breaking Russia's monopoly on crew ferry flights. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
NASA hopes to be flying astronauts to and from the International Space Station by December 2017, breaking Russia's monopoly on crew ferry flights. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Close
6 / 11
NASA currently pays Russia about $63 million per person to fly aboard Soyuz capsules. REUTERS/Scott Audette

NASA currently pays Russia about $63 million per person to fly aboard Soyuz capsules. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
NASA currently pays Russia about $63 million per person to fly aboard Soyuz capsules. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Close
7 / 11
No astronauts were aboard the SpaceX Dragon capsule during Wednesday's test, though an instrumented crash dummy was strapped into a seat in the crew cabin. REUTERS/Scott Audette

No astronauts were aboard the SpaceX Dragon capsule during Wednesday's test, though an instrumented crash dummy was strapped into a seat in the crew cabin. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
No astronauts were aboard the SpaceX Dragon capsule during Wednesday's test, though an instrumented crash dummy was strapped into a seat in the crew cabin. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Close
8 / 11
Once the capsule is recovered from the ocean, it will be trucked to SpaceX's McGregor, Texas, facility for post-flight analysis and refurbished so it can fly again. The capsule was outfitted with 270 sensors to collect speed, temperature, pressure and other data needed to make sure it is safe for flying people. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Once the capsule is recovered from the ocean, it will be trucked to SpaceX's McGregor, Texas, facility for post-flight analysis and refurbished so it can fly again. The capsule was outfitted with 270 sensors to collect speed, temperature, pressure...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
Once the capsule is recovered from the ocean, it will be trucked to SpaceX's McGregor, Texas, facility for post-flight analysis and refurbished so it can fly again. The capsule was outfitted with 270 sensors to collect speed, temperature, pressure and other data needed to make sure it is safe for flying people. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Close
9 / 11
The unmanned SpaceX Crew Dragon separates from its fairing after lifting off from launch pad 40 during a Pad Abort Test at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette

The unmanned SpaceX Crew Dragon separates from its fairing after lifting off from launch pad 40 during a Pad Abort Test at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
The unmanned SpaceX Crew Dragon separates from its fairing after lifting off from launch pad 40 during a Pad Abort Test at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Close
10 / 11
The unmanned SpaceX Crew Dragon lifts off from launch pad 40 during a Pad Abort Test at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette

The unmanned SpaceX Crew Dragon lifts off from launch pad 40 during a Pad Abort Test at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
The unmanned SpaceX Crew Dragon lifts off from launch pad 40 during a Pad Abort Test at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Battle for Yemen

Battle for Yemen

Next Slideshows

Battle for Yemen

Battle for Yemen

Recent images from the ongoing conflict in Yemen.

06 May 2015
On the UK campaign trail

On the UK campaign trail

Scenes from a knife-edge election.

06 May 2015
Migrant landing

Migrant landing

Migrants arrive in Sicily after a deadly journey across the Mediterranean.

06 May 2015
Unrest in Burundi

Unrest in Burundi

Police and protesters clash as the president decides to run for a third term, a move critics say violates the constitution.

05 May 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast