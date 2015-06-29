Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jun 29, 2015 | 10:57pm IST

SpaceX rocket explodes

An unmanned SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket explodes after liftoff from Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 28, 2015. The unmanned SpaceX rocket exploded about two minutes after liftoff from Florida on Sunday, destroying a cargo ship bound for the International Space Station in the latest in a string of mishaps in supplying the orbiting outpost. REUTERS/Mike Brown

An unmanned SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket explodes after liftoff from Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 28, 2015. The unmanned SpaceX rocket exploded about two minutes after liftoff from Florida on Sunday, destroying a cargo ship bound for the International...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
An unmanned SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket explodes after liftoff from Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 28, 2015. The unmanned SpaceX rocket exploded about two minutes after liftoff from Florida on Sunday, destroying a cargo ship bound for the International Space Station in the latest in a string of mishaps in supplying the orbiting outpost. REUTERS/Mike Brown
Close
1 / 8
An unmanned SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 28, 2015. Sunday's accident soon after liftoff from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station was the second successive botched mission to resupply the space station. A Russian Progress cargo ship failed to reach the outpost in April following a problem with its Soyuz launcher. REUTERS/Mike Brown

An unmanned SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 28, 2015. Sunday's accident soon after liftoff from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station was the second successive botched mission to resupply the space station. A Russian...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
An unmanned SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 28, 2015. Sunday's accident soon after liftoff from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station was the second successive botched mission to resupply the space station. A Russian Progress cargo ship failed to reach the outpost in April following a problem with its Soyuz launcher. REUTERS/Mike Brown
Close
2 / 8
An unmanned Space Exploration Technologies Falcon 9 rocket launches in Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 28, 2015. The explosion also marks a setback for SpaceX, or Space Exploration Technologies. The company was poised to compete for the first time against United Launch Alliance, a joint venture of Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co and the current sole launch provider for military and spy satellite launches, to launch a GPS III satellite. REUTERS/Michael Berrigan

An unmanned Space Exploration Technologies Falcon 9 rocket launches in Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 28, 2015. The explosion also marks a setback for SpaceX, or Space Exploration Technologies. The company was poised to compete for the first time...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
An unmanned Space Exploration Technologies Falcon 9 rocket launches in Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 28, 2015. The explosion also marks a setback for SpaceX, or Space Exploration Technologies. The company was poised to compete for the first time against United Launch Alliance, a joint venture of Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co and the current sole launch provider for military and spy satellite launches, to launch a GPS III satellite. REUTERS/Michael Berrigan
Close
3 / 8
An unmanned Space Exploration Technologies Falcon 9 rocket launches in Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 28, 2015. The company had hoped to use the rocket�s discarded 14-story-tall first stage in an innovative landing test, part of its overall goal to refurbish and refly its rockets, slashing launch costs. REUTERS/Michael Berrigan

An unmanned Space Exploration Technologies Falcon 9 rocket launches in Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 28, 2015. The company had hoped to use the rocket�s discarded 14-story-tall first stage in an innovative landing test, part of its overall goal to...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
An unmanned Space Exploration Technologies Falcon 9 rocket launches in Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 28, 2015. The company had hoped to use the rocket�s discarded 14-story-tall first stage in an innovative landing test, part of its overall goal to refurbish and refly its rockets, slashing launch costs. REUTERS/Michael Berrigan
Close
4 / 8
An unmanned Space Exploration Technologies Falcon 9 rocket launches in Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 28, 2015. A platform had been stationed in the Atlantic Ocean in hopes of serving as a landing pad. Instead, the rocket broke apart in mid-air. Recovery teams were dispatched to attempt to collect debris for analysis. Two previous experiments, in January and April, came close to succeeding but technical problems caused the rockets to crash into the platform. REUTERS/Michael Berrigan

An unmanned Space Exploration Technologies Falcon 9 rocket launches in Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 28, 2015. A platform had been stationed in the Atlantic Ocean in hopes of serving as a landing pad. Instead, the rocket broke apart in mid-air....more

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
An unmanned Space Exploration Technologies Falcon 9 rocket launches in Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 28, 2015. A platform had been stationed in the Atlantic Ocean in hopes of serving as a landing pad. Instead, the rocket broke apart in mid-air. Recovery teams were dispatched to attempt to collect debris for analysis. Two previous experiments, in January and April, came close to succeeding but technical problems caused the rockets to crash into the platform. REUTERS/Michael Berrigan
Close
5 / 8
An unmanned Space Exploration Technologies Falcon 9 rocket launches in Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 28, 2015. Sunday�s problem started about two minutes and 19 seconds after liftoff when SpaceX lost contact with the Falcon, NASA launch commentator George Diller said. The accident occurred just before the rocket was to discard its first stage two minutes and 39 seconds after liftoff. REUTERS/Michael Berrigan

An unmanned Space Exploration Technologies Falcon 9 rocket launches in Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 28, 2015. Sunday�s problem started about two minutes and 19 seconds after liftoff when SpaceX lost contact with the Falcon, NASA launch commentator...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
An unmanned Space Exploration Technologies Falcon 9 rocket launches in Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 28, 2015. Sunday�s problem started about two minutes and 19 seconds after liftoff when SpaceX lost contact with the Falcon, NASA launch commentator George Diller said. The accident occurred just before the rocket was to discard its first stage two minutes and 39 seconds after liftoff. REUTERS/Michael Berrigan
Close
6 / 8
An unmanned SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket explodes after lift-off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 28, 2015. Equipment lost aboard Dragon include a spacesuit, water filtration equipment, an oxygen tank and a docking system so space taxis under development by SpaceX and Boeing can park at the station. NASA hopes to turn over crew transportation to the U.S. companies before the end of 2017, breaking Russia�s monopoly. REUTERS/Mike Brown

An unmanned SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket explodes after lift-off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 28, 2015. Equipment lost aboard Dragon include a spacesuit, water filtration equipment, an oxygen tank and a docking system so space taxis under development...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
An unmanned SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket explodes after lift-off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 28, 2015. Equipment lost aboard Dragon include a spacesuit, water filtration equipment, an oxygen tank and a docking system so space taxis under development by SpaceX and Boeing can park at the station. NASA hopes to turn over crew transportation to the U.S. companies before the end of 2017, breaking Russia�s monopoly. REUTERS/Mike Brown
Close
7 / 8
Mike Suffredini, NASA manager of the International Space Station Program speaks at a media event after an unmanned Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX) Falcon 9 rocket broke apart after liftoff in Cape Canaveral, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Brown

Mike Suffredini, NASA manager of the International Space Station Program speaks at a media event after an unmanned Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX) Falcon 9 rocket broke apart after liftoff in Cape Canaveral, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mike...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
Mike Suffredini, NASA manager of the International Space Station Program speaks at a media event after an unmanned Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX) Falcon 9 rocket broke apart after liftoff in Cape Canaveral, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Brown
Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
Assassination in Egypt

Assassination in Egypt

Next Slideshows

Assassination in Egypt

Assassination in Egypt

Egypt's top public prosecutor dies following a car bomb attack on his convoy.

29 Jun 2015
Greek banks closed for business

Greek banks closed for business

Greeks woke up to shuttered banks, closed cash machines as a breakdown in talks between Athens and its creditors plunged the country deep into crisis.

29 Jun 2015
India this Week

India this Week

A look at images that caught our eye this week.

28 Jun 2015
Historic gay rights decision

Historic gay rights decision

With the Supreme Court ruling, gay marriage will become legal in all 50 states.

28 Jun 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast