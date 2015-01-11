Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Jan 11, 2015 | 9:46am IST

SpaceX rocket launch

The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The rocket blasted off, but narrowly failed a novel test to land itself on a platform in the ocean. REUTERS/Scott Audette

The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The rocket blasted off, but narrowly failed a novel test to land itself on a platform in the ocean. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The rocket blasted off, but narrowly failed a novel test to land itself on a platform in the ocean. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Close
1 / 11
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Mike Brown

The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Mike Brown

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Mike Brown
Close
2 / 11
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Mike Brown

The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Mike Brown

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Mike Brown
Close
3 / 11
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Mike Brown

The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Mike Brown

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Mike Brown
Close
4 / 11
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Mike Brown

The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Mike Brown

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Mike Brown
Close
5 / 11
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Mike Brown

The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Mike Brown

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Mike Brown
Close
6 / 11
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Scott Audette

The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Close
7 / 11
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Scott Audette

The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Close
8 / 11
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Michael Berrigan

The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Michael Berrigan

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Michael Berrigan
Close
9 / 11
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Michael Berrigan

The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Michael Berrigan

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Michael Berrigan
Close
10 / 11
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Mike Brown

The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Mike Brown

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Mike Brown
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Fourth Test: India vs Australia

Fourth Test: India vs Australia

Next Slideshows

Fourth Test: India vs Australia

Fourth Test: India vs Australia

Snapshots from the fourth and final test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

10 Jan 2015
Je suis Charlie

Je suis Charlie

Scenes from gatherings around the world.

10 Jan 2015
French hostage sites stormed

French hostage sites stormed

Our latest photos from the two hostage incidents.

10 Jan 2015
A week in Paris

A week in Paris

Images from the attack on French satirical publication Charlie Hebdo and the manhunt that followed.

10 Jan 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast