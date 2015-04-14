Edition:
SpaceX rocket launch

The unmanned SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a Dragon capsule lifts off from launch pad 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette

The unmanned SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a Dragon capsule lifts off from launch pad 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida April 14, 2015.

The unmanned SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a Dragon capsule lifts off from launch pad 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off. The unmanned SpaceX rocket blasted off from Florida on Tuesday to send a cargo ship to the International Space Station, then flipped around and made a hard landing on a platform in the ocean. REUTERS/Scott Audette

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off. The unmanned SpaceX rocket blasted off from Florida on Tuesday to send a cargo ship to the International Space Station, then flipped around and made a hard landing on a platform in the ocean.
Photographers take pictures of lift off. The booster�s flyback, years in the making, marks another step in the company�s quest to develop rockets that can be refurbished and reflown, potentially slashing launch costs. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Photographers take pictures of lift off. The booster's flyback, years in the making, marks another step in the company's quest to develop rockets that can be refurbished and reflown, potentially slashing launch costs.
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off. �This might change completely how we approach transportation to space,� SpaceX Vice President Hans Koenigsman told reporters during a prelaunch press conference. REUTERS/Scott Audette

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off. "This might change completely how we approach transportation to space," SpaceX Vice President Hans Koenigsman told reporters during a prelaunch press conference.
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off. The 208-foot (63-meter) tall Falcon 9 rocket, carrying a Dragon capsule, thundered off its seaside launch pad at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station at 4:10 p.m. EDT/2010 GMT. A launch attempt on Monday was delayed by poor weather. REUTERS/Scott Audette

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off. The 208-foot (63-meter) tall Falcon 9 rocket, carrying a Dragon capsule, thundered off its seaside launch pad at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station at 4:10 p.m. EDT/2010 GMT. A launch attempt on Monday was delayed by poor weather.
NASA social media attendees pose for a selfie near the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. After sending the capsule on its way to orbit, the rocket�s first stage flipped around, fired engines to guide its descent, deployed steering fins and landing legs and touched down on a customized barge stationed about 200 miles (322 km) off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

NASA social media attendees pose for a selfie near the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. After sending the capsule on its way to orbit, the rocket's first stage flipped around, fired engines to guide its descent, deployed steering fins and landing legs and touched down on a customized barge stationed about 200 miles (322 km) off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida.
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off. �Rocket landed on droneship, but too hard for survival,� SpaceX founder and Chief Executive Elon Musk posted on Twitter. During a previous landing attempt in January, the rocket ran out of hydraulic fluid for its steering fins, causing it to crash into the platform. REUTERS/Scott Audette

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off. "Rocket landed on droneship, but too hard for survival," SpaceX founder and Chief Executive Elon Musk posted on Twitter. During a previous landing attempt in January, the rocket ran out of hydraulic fluid for its steering fins, causing it to crash into the platform.
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with Dragon capsule sits on launch pad 40. A second attempt in February was called off because of high seas, but the rocket successfully ran through its pre-programmed landing sequence and hovered vertically above the waves before splashing down and breaking apart. REUTERS/Scott Audette

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with Dragon capsule sits on launch pad 40. A second attempt in February was called off because of high seas, but the rocket successfully ran through its pre-programmed landing sequence and hovered vertically above the waves before splashing down and breaking apart.
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Dragon capsule waits for its launch. The primary purpose of Tuesday�s launch was to deliver more than 4,300 pounds (1,950 kg) of food, clothing, equipment � including an Italian-made espresso machine - and science experiments to the station, a $100 billion research laboratory about 260 miles (418 km) above Earth. REUTERS/Scott Audette

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Dragon capsule waits for its launch. The primary purpose of Tuesday's launch was to deliver more than 4,300 pounds (1,950 kg) of food, clothing, equipment – including an Italian-made espresso machine - and science experiments to the station, a $100 billion research laboratory about 260 miles (418 km) above Earth.
A photographer resets his cameras for launch. SpaceX is one of two companies hired by NASA to fly cargo to the station following the retirement of the space shuttles. REUTERS/Scott Audette

A photographer resets his cameras for launch. SpaceX is one of two companies hired by NASA to fly cargo to the station following the retirement of the space shuttles.
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with Dragon lifts off. In addition to a recently extended 15-flight NASA cargo delivery contract, worth more than $2 billion, SpaceX is working on a passenger version of the Dragon capsule and has dozens of contracts to deliver commercial communications satellites into orbit. It hopes to be certified to fly U.S. military payloads by June. REUTERS/Scott Audette

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with Dragon lifts off. In addition to a recently extended 15-flight NASA cargo delivery contract, worth more than $2 billion, SpaceX is working on a passenger version of the Dragon capsule and has dozens of contracts to deliver commercial communications satellites into orbit. It hopes to be certified to fly U.S. military payloads by June.
