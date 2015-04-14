SpaceX rocket launch
The unmanned SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a Dragon capsule lifts off from launch pad 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off. The unmanned SpaceX rocket blasted off from Florida on Tuesday to send a cargo ship to the International Space Station, then flipped around and made a hard landing on a platform in the ocean. REUTERS/Scott...more
Photographers take pictures of lift off. The booster�s flyback, years in the making, marks another step in the company�s quest to develop rockets that can be refurbished and reflown, potentially slashing launch costs. REUTERS/Scott Audette
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off. �This might change completely how we approach transportation to space,� SpaceX Vice President Hans Koenigsman told reporters during a prelaunch press conference. REUTERS/Scott Audette
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off. The 208-foot (63-meter) tall Falcon 9 rocket, carrying a Dragon capsule, thundered off its seaside launch pad at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station at 4:10 p.m. EDT/2010 GMT. A launch attempt on Monday was delayed...more
NASA social media attendees pose for a selfie near the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. After sending the capsule on its way to orbit, the rocket�s first stage flipped around, fired engines to guide its descent, deployed steering fins and landing legs and...more
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off. �Rocket landed on droneship, but too hard for survival,� SpaceX founder and Chief Executive Elon Musk posted on Twitter. During a previous landing attempt in January, the rocket ran out of hydraulic fluid for its...more
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with Dragon capsule sits on launch pad 40. A second attempt in February was called off because of high seas, but the rocket successfully ran through its pre-programmed landing sequence and hovered vertically above the waves...more
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Dragon capsule waits for its launch. The primary purpose of Tuesday�s launch was to deliver more than 4,300 pounds (1,950 kg) of food, clothing, equipment � including an Italian-made espresso machine - and science...more
A photographer resets his cameras for launch. SpaceX is one of two companies hired by NASA to fly cargo to the station following the retirement of the space shuttles. REUTERS/Scott Audette
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with Dragon lifts off. In addition to a recently extended 15-flight NASA cargo delivery contract, worth more than $2 billion, SpaceX is working on a passenger version of the Dragon capsule and has dozens of contracts to...more
