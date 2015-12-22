Edition:
Pictures | Tue Dec 22, 2015 | 9:05pm IST

SpaceX rocket nails landing

The first stage of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket returns to land safely in a time exposure at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, on the launcher's first mission since a June failure, in Cape Canaveral, Florida, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

The first stage of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket returns to land safely in a time exposure at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, on the launcher's first mission since a June failure, in Cape Canaveral, Florida, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
The first stage of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket returns to land safely in a time exposure at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, on the launcher's first mission since a June failure, in Cape Canaveral, Florida, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
The first stage of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket returns to land at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, December 21, 2015. The rocket carried a payload of eleven satellites owned by Orbcomm, a New Jersey-based communications company. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

The first stage of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket returns to land at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, December 21, 2015. The rocket carried a payload of eleven satellites owned by Orbcomm, a New Jersey-based communications company. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
The first stage of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket returns to land at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, December 21, 2015. The rocket carried a payload of eleven satellites owned by Orbcomm, a New Jersey-based communications company. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A remodeled version of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

A remodeled version of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
A remodeled version of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A remodeled version of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

A remodeled version of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
A remodeled version of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket returns to a landing zone, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket returns to a landing zone, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket returns to a landing zone, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
A remodeled version of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

A remodeled version of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
A remodeled version of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rests on its launch pad at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rests on its launch pad at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rests on its launch pad at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
The first stage of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket returns to land December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

The first stage of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket returns to land December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
The first stage of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket returns to land December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A long exposure photograph shows the SpaceX Falcon 9 lifting off (L) from its launch pad and then returning to a landing zone (R) at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Brown

A long exposure photograph shows the SpaceX Falcon 9 lifting off (L) from its launch pad and then returning to a landing zone (R) at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Brown

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
A long exposure photograph shows the SpaceX Falcon 9 lifting off (L) from its launch pad and then returning to a landing zone (R) at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Brown
Dwarka Aircraft Crash

Dwarka Aircraft Crash

Dwarka Aircraft Crash

Dwarka Aircraft Crash

A BSF aircraft crashed in Delhi's Dwarka region, killing all ten people on board

22 Dec 2015
Christmas in Peru's prisons

Christmas in Peru's prisons

Happy holidays from inside the men's and women's prisons in Peru.

22 Dec 2015
Wild winter weather

Wild winter weather

Snow in California, green hills at Europe's ski resorts, and more unusual winter weather around the world.

22 Dec 2015
Being Chelsea Clinton

Being Chelsea Clinton

A look at the life of Chelsea Clinton as she announces on Twitter that she is pregnant with her second child.

22 Dec 2015

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

