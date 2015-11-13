Edition:
Spain's children in need

A child runs with a snack in his mouth as he plays with other children at a square while attending a program that gives children academic and psychological help to improve their chances in life, outside a Catholic charity Caritas center in the neighborhood of Puente Tocinos, near Murcia, southeast Spain, November 3, 2015. Spain is facing rising levels of child poverty as its economic recovery fails to bridge a growing gulf between rich and poor, storing up problems for an already-strained social security system. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A child runs with a snack in his mouth as he plays with other children at a square while attending a program that gives children academic and psychological help to improve their chances in life, outside a Catholic charity Caritas center in the neighborhood of Puente Tocinos, near Murcia, southeast Spain, November 3, 2015. Spain is facing rising levels of child poverty as its economic recovery fails to bridge a growing gulf between rich and poor, storing up problems for an already-strained social security system. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Children pose for a photo with masks made by them as homework, while attending a program that gives children academic and psychological help to improve their chances in life, at a Catholic charity Caritas center in the neighborhood of Puente Tocinos, near Murcia, southeast Spain, November 3, 2015. While the country has emerged from recession and become one of the fastest-growing economies in Europe, more than one in three children - or 2.6 million - are at risk of poverty or social exclusion, according to latest EU figures. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Children pose for a photo with masks made by them as homework, while attending a program that gives children academic and psychological help to improve their chances in life, at a Catholic charity Caritas center in the neighborhood of Puente Tocinos, near Murcia, southeast Spain, November 3, 2015. While the country has emerged from recession and become one of the fastest-growing economies in Europe, more than one in three children - or 2.6 million - are at risk of poverty or social exclusion, according to latest EU figures. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Children attend a program that gives them academic and psychological help to improve their chances in life, at a Catholic charity Caritas center in the neighborhood of Puente Tocinos, near Murcia, southeast Spain, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Children attend a program that gives them academic and psychological help to improve their chances in life, at a Catholic charity Caritas center in the neighborhood of Puente Tocinos, near Murcia, southeast Spain, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Children smile as they do their homework while attending a program that gives children academic and psychological help to improve their chances in life, at a Catholic charity Caritas center in the neighborhood of Puente Tocinos, near Murcia, southeast Spain, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Children smile as they do their homework while attending a program that gives children academic and psychological help to improve their chances in life, at a Catholic charity Caritas center in the neighborhood of Puente Tocinos, near Murcia, southeast Spain, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A girl looks at out at a street through a window while attending a program that gives children academic and psychological help to improve their chances in life, at a Catholic charity Caritas center in the neighborhood of Puente Tocinos, near Murcia, southeast Spain, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A girl looks at out at a street through a window while attending a program that gives children academic and psychological help to improve their chances in life, at a Catholic charity Caritas center in the neighborhood of Puente Tocinos, near Murcia, southeast Spain, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Children take a break for a snack and play at a square while attending a program that gives children academic and psychological help to improve their chances in life, at a Catholic charity Caritas center in the neighborhood of Puente Tocinos, near Murcia, southeast Spain, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Children take a break for a snack and play at a square while attending a program that gives children academic and psychological help to improve their chances in life, at a Catholic charity Caritas center in the neighborhood of Puente Tocinos, near Murcia, southeast Spain, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Spanish childhood educator Adela Hernandez, 26, touches the head of a child as he attends a program that gives children academic and psychological help to improve their chances in life, at a Catholic charity Caritas center in the neighborhood of Puente Tocinos, near Murcia, southeast Spain, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Spanish childhood educator Adela Hernandez, 26, touches the head of a child as he attends a program that gives children academic and psychological help to improve their chances in life, at a Catholic charity Caritas center in the neighborhood of Puente Tocinos, near Murcia, southeast Spain, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Spanish volunteer Pepe, 66, looks at a child as he does his homework while attending a program that gives children academic and psychological help to improve their chances in life, at a Catholic charity Caritas center in the neighborhood of Puente Tocinos, near Murcia, southeast Spain, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Spanish volunteer Pepe, 66, looks at a child as he does his homework while attending a program that gives children academic and psychological help to improve their chances in life, at a Catholic charity Caritas center in the neighborhood of Puente Tocinos, near Murcia, southeast Spain, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Children play at a square while attending a program that gives children academic and psychological help to improve their chances in life, outside a Catholic charity Caritas center in the neighborhood of Puente Tocinos, near Murcia, southeast Spain, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Children play at a square while attending a program that gives children academic and psychological help to improve their chances in life, outside a Catholic charity Caritas center in the neighborhood of Puente Tocinos, near Murcia, southeast Spain, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Spanish childhood educator Eva Molina, 37, (R) and children play at a square while attending a program that gives children academic and psychological help to improve their chances in life, outside a Catholic charity Caritas center in the neighborhood of Puente Tocinos, near Murcia, southeast Spain, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Spanish childhood educator Eva Molina, 37, (R) and children play at a square while attending a program that gives children academic and psychological help to improve their chances in life, outside a Catholic charity Caritas center in the neighborhood of Puente Tocinos, near Murcia, southeast Spain, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A Spanish childhood educator (C) distributes snacks to children as they play at a square while attending a program that gives children academic and psychological help to improve their chances in life, outside a Catholic charity Caritas center in the neighborhood of Puente Tocinos, near Murcia, southeast Spain, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A Spanish childhood educator (C) distributes snacks to children as they play at a square while attending a program that gives children academic and psychological help to improve their chances in life, outside a Catholic charity Caritas center in the neighborhood of Puente Tocinos, near Murcia, southeast Spain, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Children do their homework while attending a program that gives children academic and psychological help to improve their chances in life, at a Catholic charity Caritas center in the neighborhood of Puente Tocinos, near Murcia, southeast Spain, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Children do their homework while attending a program that gives children academic and psychological help to improve their chances in life, at a Catholic charity Caritas center in the neighborhood of Puente Tocinos, near Murcia, southeast Spain, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Children do their homework while attending a program that gives children academic and psychological help to improve their chances in life, at a Catholic charity Caritas center in the neighborhood of Puente Tocinos, near Murcia, southeast Spain, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Children do their homework while attending a program that gives children academic and psychological help to improve their chances in life, at a Catholic charity Caritas center in the neighborhood of Puente Tocinos, near Murcia, southeast Spain, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Spanish childhood educator Adela Hernandez, 26, smiles as she shows the homework of a child while attending a program that gives children academic and psychological help to improve their chances in life, at a Catholic charity Caritas center in the neighborhood of Puente Tocinos, near Murcia, southeast Spain, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Spanish childhood educator Adela Hernandez, 26, smiles as she shows the homework of a child while attending a program that gives children academic and psychological help to improve their chances in life, at a Catholic charity Caritas center in the neighborhood of Puente Tocinos, near Murcia, southeast Spain, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Children do their homework while attending a program that gives children academic and psychological help to improve their chances in life, at a Catholic charity Caritas center in the neighborhood of Puente Tocinos, near Murcia, southeast Spain, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Children do their homework while attending a program that gives children academic and psychological help to improve their chances in life, at a Catholic charity Caritas center in the neighborhood of Puente Tocinos, near Murcia, southeast Spain, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
