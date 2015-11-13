Spain's children in need
A child runs with a snack in his mouth as he plays with other children at a square while attending a program that gives children academic and psychological help to improve their chances in life, outside a Catholic charity Caritas center in the...more
Children pose for a photo with masks made by them as homework, while attending a program that gives children academic and psychological help to improve their chances in life, at a Catholic charity Caritas center in the neighborhood of Puente Tocinos,...more
Children attend a program that gives them academic and psychological help to improve their chances in life, at a Catholic charity Caritas center in the neighborhood of Puente Tocinos, near Murcia, southeast Spain, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Children smile as they do their homework while attending a program that gives children academic and psychological help to improve their chances in life, at a Catholic charity Caritas center in the neighborhood of Puente Tocinos, near Murcia,...more
A girl looks at out at a street through a window while attending a program that gives children academic and psychological help to improve their chances in life, at a Catholic charity Caritas center in the neighborhood of Puente Tocinos, near Murcia,...more
Children take a break for a snack and play at a square while attending a program that gives children academic and psychological help to improve their chances in life, at a Catholic charity Caritas center in the neighborhood of Puente Tocinos, near...more
Spanish childhood educator Adela Hernandez, 26, touches the head of a child as he attends a program that gives children academic and psychological help to improve their chances in life, at a Catholic charity Caritas center in the neighborhood of...more
Spanish volunteer Pepe, 66, looks at a child as he does his homework while attending a program that gives children academic and psychological help to improve their chances in life, at a Catholic charity Caritas center in the neighborhood of Puente...more
Children play at a square while attending a program that gives children academic and psychological help to improve their chances in life, outside a Catholic charity Caritas center in the neighborhood of Puente Tocinos, near Murcia, southeast Spain,...more
Spanish childhood educator Eva Molina, 37, (R) and children play at a square while attending a program that gives children academic and psychological help to improve their chances in life, outside a Catholic charity Caritas center in the neighborhood...more
A Spanish childhood educator (C) distributes snacks to children as they play at a square while attending a program that gives children academic and psychological help to improve their chances in life, outside a Catholic charity Caritas center in the...more
Children do their homework while attending a program that gives children academic and psychological help to improve their chances in life, at a Catholic charity Caritas center in the neighborhood of Puente Tocinos, near Murcia, southeast Spain,...more
Children do their homework while attending a program that gives children academic and psychological help to improve their chances in life, at a Catholic charity Caritas center in the neighborhood of Puente Tocinos, near Murcia, southeast Spain,...more
Spanish childhood educator Adela Hernandez, 26, smiles as she shows the homework of a child while attending a program that gives children academic and psychological help to improve their chances in life, at a Catholic charity Caritas center in the...more
Children do their homework while attending a program that gives children academic and psychological help to improve their chances in life, at a Catholic charity Caritas center in the neighborhood of Puente Tocinos, near Murcia, southeast Spain,...more
