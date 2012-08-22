Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Aug 23, 2012 | 1:06am IST

Spain's long march

<p>Members of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) march along a road between the towns of Jodar and Bedmar, southern Spain August 16, 2012. The march, led by Marinaleda's Mayor and IU (izquierda Unida) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo (unseen), will continue across the region through blistering summer heat in a bid to persuade other local leaders to refuse compliance with government reforms. The town of Jodar currently has Andalusia's highest unemployment rate. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Members of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) march along a road between the towns of Jodar and Bedmar, southern Spain August 16, 2012. The march, led by Marinaleda's Mayor and IU (izquierda Unida) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo...more

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Members of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) march along a road between the towns of Jodar and Bedmar, southern Spain August 16, 2012. The march, led by Marinaleda's Mayor and IU (izquierda Unida) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo (unseen), will continue across the region through blistering summer heat in a bid to persuade other local leaders to refuse compliance with government reforms. The town of Jodar currently has Andalusia's highest unemployment rate. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
1 / 30
<p>Members of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) march along a road between the towns of Jodar and Bedmar, southern Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Members of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) march along a road between the towns of Jodar and Bedmar, southern Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Members of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) march along a road between the towns of Jodar and Bedmar, southern Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
2 / 30
<p>Members of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) march along a road between the towns of Jodar and Bedmar, southern Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Members of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) march along a road between the towns of Jodar and Bedmar, southern Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Members of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) march along a road between the towns of Jodar and Bedmar, southern Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
3 / 30
<p>A member of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) takes a bath to cool off in a fountain after arriving to Jimena during the first day of a march between the town of Jodar and Jaen, southern Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

A member of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) takes a bath to cool off in a fountain after arriving to Jimena during the first day of a march between the town of Jodar and Jaen, southern Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Thursday, August 23, 2012

A member of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) takes a bath to cool off in a fountain after arriving to Jimena during the first day of a march between the town of Jodar and Jaen, southern Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
4 / 30
<p>A member of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) cools off in a fountain after arriving to Jimena during the first day of a march between the town of Jodar and Jaen, southern Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

A member of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) cools off in a fountain after arriving to Jimena during the first day of a march between the town of Jodar and Jaen, southern Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Thursday, August 23, 2012

A member of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) cools off in a fountain after arriving to Jimena during the first day of a march between the town of Jodar and Jaen, southern Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
5 / 30
<p>A member of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) takes a bath to cool off in a fountain after arriving at Jimena during the first day of a march between the town of Jodar and Jaen, southern Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

A member of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) takes a bath to cool off in a fountain after arriving at Jimena during the first day of a march between the town of Jodar and Jaen, southern Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Thursday, August 23, 2012

A member of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) takes a bath to cool off in a fountain after arriving at Jimena during the first day of a march between the town of Jodar and Jaen, southern Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
6 / 30
<p>Andres Vargas, 50, a member of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers), takes a bath to cool off in a fountain after arriving to Jimena during the first day of a march between the town of Jodar and Jaen, southern Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Andres Vargas, 50, a member of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers), takes a bath to cool off in a fountain after arriving to Jimena during the first day of a march between the town of Jodar and Jaen, southern Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon...more

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Andres Vargas, 50, a member of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers), takes a bath to cool off in a fountain after arriving to Jimena during the first day of a march between the town of Jodar and Jaen, southern Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
7 / 30
<p>Agricultural laborers and members of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) raise their fists as they sing the Andalusian anthem at the end of an assembly during the first day of a march between the town of Jodar and Jaen, at the main square in Jimena, southern late Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Agricultural laborers and members of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) raise their fists as they sing the Andalusian anthem at the end of an assembly during the first day of a march between the town of Jodar and Jaen, at the main square in...more

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Agricultural laborers and members of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) raise their fists as they sing the Andalusian anthem at the end of an assembly during the first day of a march between the town of Jodar and Jaen, at the main square in Jimena, southern late Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
8 / 30
<p>A member of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) lies on the floor as he rests on the Andalusian flag during the first day of a march between the town of Jodar and Jaen, in Jimena, southern late Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

A member of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) lies on the floor as he rests on the Andalusian flag during the first day of a march between the town of Jodar and Jaen, in Jimena, southern late Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Thursday, August 23, 2012

A member of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) lies on the floor as he rests on the Andalusian flag during the first day of a march between the town of Jodar and Jaen, in Jimena, southern late Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
9 / 30
<p>Marinaleda's Mayor and Izquierda Unida (IU) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo (C, with beard), temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) shout the slogan, "Hold up your hands, this is a robbery," during a protest outside a Santander bank branch, as Spanish Civil Guards guard its entrance, in Mancha Real, southern Spain August 17, 2012, while marching between the towns of Jimena and Pegalajar. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Marinaleda's Mayor and Izquierda Unida (IU) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo (C, with beard), temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) shout the slogan, "Hold up your hands, this is a robbery,"...more

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Marinaleda's Mayor and Izquierda Unida (IU) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo (C, with beard), temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) shout the slogan, "Hold up your hands, this is a robbery," during a protest outside a Santander bank branch, as Spanish Civil Guards guard its entrance, in Mancha Real, southern Spain August 17, 2012, while marching between the towns of Jimena and Pegalajar. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
10 / 30
<p>Marinaleda's Mayor and IU (Izquierda Unida) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo (R) and General Secretary of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) Diego Canamero raise their fists as they sing the Andalusian anthem with temporary agricultural workers and members of the SAT at the end of an assembly in Mancha Real, southern Spain August 17, 2012, while marching between the towns of Jimena and Pegalajar. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Marinaleda's Mayor and IU (Izquierda Unida) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo (R) and General Secretary of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) Diego Canamero raise their fists as they sing the Andalusian anthem with temporary...more

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Marinaleda's Mayor and IU (Izquierda Unida) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo (R) and General Secretary of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) Diego Canamero raise their fists as they sing the Andalusian anthem with temporary agricultural workers and members of the SAT at the end of an assembly in Mancha Real, southern Spain August 17, 2012, while marching between the towns of Jimena and Pegalajar. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
11 / 30
<p>Temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) are silhouetted as they march along a road near Pegalajar, southern Spain August 17, 2012, while marching between the towns of Jimena and Pegalajar. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) are silhouetted as they march along a road near Pegalajar, southern Spain August 17, 2012, while marching between the towns of Jimena and Pegalajar. REUTERS/Jon...more

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) are silhouetted as they march along a road near Pegalajar, southern Spain August 17, 2012, while marching between the towns of Jimena and Pegalajar. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
12 / 30
<p>A temporary agricultural worker shouts slogans during an assembly in Mancha Real, southern Spain late August 17, 2012, while marching between the towns of Jimena and Pegalajar. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

A temporary agricultural worker shouts slogans during an assembly in Mancha Real, southern Spain late August 17, 2012, while marching between the towns of Jimena and Pegalajar. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Thursday, August 23, 2012

A temporary agricultural worker shouts slogans during an assembly in Mancha Real, southern Spain late August 17, 2012, while marching between the towns of Jimena and Pegalajar. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
13 / 30
<p>Temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) march along a road near Mancha Real, southern Spain August 17, 2012, while marching between the towns of Jimena and Pegalajar. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) march along a road near Mancha Real, southern Spain August 17, 2012, while marching between the towns of Jimena and Pegalajar. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) march along a road near Mancha Real, southern Spain August 17, 2012, while marching between the towns of Jimena and Pegalajar. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
14 / 30
<p>Temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) take a bath to cool off with a hose after arriving at Mancha Real, southern Spain August 17, 2012, while marching between the towns of Jimena and Pegalajar. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) take a bath to cool off with a hose after arriving at Mancha Real, southern Spain August 17, 2012, while marching between the towns of Jimena and Pegalajar. ...more

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) take a bath to cool off with a hose after arriving at Mancha Real, southern Spain August 17, 2012, while marching between the towns of Jimena and Pegalajar. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
15 / 30
<p>A temporary agricultural worker takes a bath after arriving at Mancha Real, southern Spain August 17, 2012, while marching between the towns of Jimena and Pegalajar. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

A temporary agricultural worker takes a bath after arriving at Mancha Real, southern Spain August 17, 2012, while marching between the towns of Jimena and Pegalajar. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Thursday, August 23, 2012

A temporary agricultural worker takes a bath after arriving at Mancha Real, southern Spain August 17, 2012, while marching between the towns of Jimena and Pegalajar. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
16 / 30
<p>General Secretary of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) Diego Canamero (C), temporary agricultural workers and members of the SAT take a bath to cool off with a hose after arriving at Mancha Real, southern Spain August 17, 2012, while marching between the towns of Jimena and Pegalajar. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

General Secretary of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) Diego Canamero (C), temporary agricultural workers and members of the SAT take a bath to cool off with a hose after arriving at Mancha Real, southern Spain August 17, 2012, while marching...more

Thursday, August 23, 2012

General Secretary of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) Diego Canamero (C), temporary agricultural workers and members of the SAT take a bath to cool off with a hose after arriving at Mancha Real, southern Spain August 17, 2012, while marching between the towns of Jimena and Pegalajar. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
17 / 30
<p>Marinaleda's Mayor and Izquierda Unida (IU) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo (C) shouts slogans as he sits at the entrance of the Corte Ingles department store, after marching with temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT), on the last day of a march in Jaen, southern Spain August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Marinaleda's Mayor and Izquierda Unida (IU) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo (C) shouts slogans as he sits at the entrance of the Corte Ingles department store, after marching with temporary agricultural workers and members of the...more

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Marinaleda's Mayor and Izquierda Unida (IU) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo (C) shouts slogans as he sits at the entrance of the Corte Ingles department store, after marching with temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT), on the last day of a march in Jaen, southern Spain August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
18 / 30
<p>People wait with drums in support to temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) as they walk along a road, on the last day of a march in Jaen, southern Spain August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

People wait with drums in support to temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) as they walk along a road, on the last day of a march in Jaen, southern Spain August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Thursday, August 23, 2012

People wait with drums in support to temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) as they walk along a road, on the last day of a march in Jaen, southern Spain August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
19 / 30
<p>People raise their fists from a bridge in support of temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) as they walk along a road, on the last day of a march in Jaen, southern Spain August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

People raise their fists from a bridge in support of temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) as they walk along a road, on the last day of a march in Jaen, southern Spain August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jon...more

Thursday, August 23, 2012

People raise their fists from a bridge in support of temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) as they walk along a road, on the last day of a march in Jaen, southern Spain August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
20 / 30
<p>Temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) rest at a gas station as they walk along a road, on the last day of a march near Jaen, southern Spain August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) rest at a gas station as they walk along a road, on the last day of a march near Jaen, southern Spain August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) rest at a gas station as they walk along a road, on the last day of a march near Jaen, southern Spain August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
21 / 30
<p>An organizer places bottles of water for temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) as they walk along a road, on the last day of a march near Jaen, southern Spain August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

An organizer places bottles of water for temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) as they walk along a road, on the last day of a march near Jaen, southern Spain August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Thursday, August 23, 2012

An organizer places bottles of water for temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) as they walk along a road, on the last day of a march near Jaen, southern Spain August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
22 / 30
<p>Marinaleda's Mayor and Izquierda Unida (IU) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo walks with agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) inside a property belonging to the Duke of Moratalla, a member of Spain's royal family, as he explains to photographers how they occupied it illegally, during the first day of a march in Hornachuelos, near Cordoba, southern Spain August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Marinaleda's Mayor and Izquierda Unida (IU) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo walks with agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) inside a property belonging to the Duke of Moratalla, a member of Spain's...more

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Marinaleda's Mayor and Izquierda Unida (IU) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo walks with agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) inside a property belonging to the Duke of Moratalla, a member of Spain's royal family, as he explains to photographers how they occupied it illegally, during the first day of a march in Hornachuelos, near Cordoba, southern Spain August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
23 / 30
<p>Marinaleda's Mayor and Izquierda Unida (IU) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo (C) uses a megaphone to speak with agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) during an assembly inside a property belonging to the Duke of Moratalla, a member of Spain's royal family, after they occupied it illegally, during the first day of a march in Hornachuelos, near Cordoba, southern Spain, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Marinaleda's Mayor and Izquierda Unida (IU) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo (C) uses a megaphone to speak with agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) during an assembly inside a property belonging to...more

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Marinaleda's Mayor and Izquierda Unida (IU) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo (C) uses a megaphone to speak with agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) during an assembly inside a property belonging to the Duke of Moratalla, a member of Spain's royal family, after they occupied it illegally, during the first day of a march in Hornachuelos, near Cordoba, southern Spain, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
24 / 30
<p>Marinaleda's Mayor and Izquierda Unida (IU) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo looks on inside a property belonging to the Duke of Moratalla, a member of Spain's royal family, after he occupied it illegally with agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT), during the first day of a march in Hornachuelos, near Cordoba, southern Spain, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Marinaleda's Mayor and Izquierda Unida (IU) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo looks on inside a property belonging to the Duke of Moratalla, a member of Spain's royal family, after he occupied it illegally with agricultural workers and...more

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Marinaleda's Mayor and Izquierda Unida (IU) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo looks on inside a property belonging to the Duke of Moratalla, a member of Spain's royal family, after he occupied it illegally with agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT), during the first day of a march in Hornachuelos, near Cordoba, southern Spain, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
25 / 30
<p>Agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) rest inside a property belonging to the Duke of Moratalla, a member of Spain's royal family, after they occupied it illegally, during the first day of a march in Hornachuelos, near Cordoba, southern Spain, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) rest inside a property belonging to the Duke of Moratalla, a member of Spain's royal family, after they occupied it illegally, during the first day of a march in Hornachuelos,...more

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) rest inside a property belonging to the Duke of Moratalla, a member of Spain's royal family, after they occupied it illegally, during the first day of a march in Hornachuelos, near Cordoba, southern Spain, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
26 / 30
<p>Agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) rest inside a property belonging to the Duke of Moratalla, a member of Spain's royal family, after they occupied it illegally during the first day of a march in Hornachuelos, near Cordoba, southern Spain, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) rest inside a property belonging to the Duke of Moratalla, a member of Spain's royal family, after they occupied it illegally during the first day of a march in Hornachuelos,...more

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) rest inside a property belonging to the Duke of Moratalla, a member of Spain's royal family, after they occupied it illegally during the first day of a march in Hornachuelos, near Cordoba, southern Spain, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
27 / 30
<p>Agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) take a bath in a swimming pool inside a property belonging to the Duke of Moratalla, a member of Spain's royal family, after they occupied it illegally during the first day of a march in Hornachuelos, near Cordoba, southern Spain, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) take a bath in a swimming pool inside a property belonging to the Duke of Moratalla, a member of Spain's royal family, after they occupied it illegally during the first day of...more

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) take a bath in a swimming pool inside a property belonging to the Duke of Moratalla, a member of Spain's royal family, after they occupied it illegally during the first day of a march in Hornachuelos, near Cordoba, southern Spain, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
28 / 30
<p>Marinaleda's Mayor and Izquierda Unida (IU) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo poses for a photograph near a swimming pool inside a property belonging to the Duke of Moratalla, member of Spain's royal family, after he occupied it illegally with agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT), during the first day of a march in Hornachuelos, near Cordoba, southern Spain, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Marinaleda's Mayor and Izquierda Unida (IU) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo poses for a photograph near a swimming pool inside a property belonging to the Duke of Moratalla, member of Spain's royal family, after he occupied it illegally...more

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Marinaleda's Mayor and Izquierda Unida (IU) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo poses for a photograph near a swimming pool inside a property belonging to the Duke of Moratalla, member of Spain's royal family, after he occupied it illegally with agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT), during the first day of a march in Hornachuelos, near Cordoba, southern Spain, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
29 / 30
<p>Marinaleda's Mayor and Izquierda Unida (IU) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo talks on his phone inside a property belonging to the Duke of Moratalla, a member of Spain's royal family, after he occupied it illegally with agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT), during the first day of a march in Hornachuelos, near Cordoba, southern Spain, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Marinaleda's Mayor and Izquierda Unida (IU) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo talks on his phone inside a property belonging to the Duke of Moratalla, a member of Spain's royal family, after he occupied it illegally with agricultural...more

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Marinaleda's Mayor and Izquierda Unida (IU) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo talks on his phone inside a property belonging to the Duke of Moratalla, a member of Spain's royal family, after he occupied it illegally with agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT), during the first day of a march in Hornachuelos, near Cordoba, southern Spain, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
India bank strike

India bank strike

Next Slideshows

India bank strike

India bank strike

A million bank employees on two-day strike against certain reforms.

22 Aug 2012
Anders Breivik's prison

Anders Breivik's prison

A look inside the prison where Norwegian mass killer Anders Breivik is being held.

22 Aug 2012
Oddly India

Oddly India

Strange and unusual moments captured by Reuters photographers.

22 Aug 2012
Northeast migrants flee cities

Northeast migrants flee cities

Thousands of migrants from the northeast flee Mumbai, Bangalore and other cities, fearing a backlash from violence against Muslims in Assam.

21 Aug 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast