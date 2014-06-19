Spain's new King Felipe VI and his wife Queen Letizia wave to the crowd as they parade through the streets of Madrid from the Congress of Deputies to the Royal Palace in Madrid, June 19, 2014. After the ceremony the king rode in an open Rolls Royce...more

Spain's new King Felipe VI and his wife Queen Letizia wave to the crowd as they parade through the streets of Madrid from the Congress of Deputies to the Royal Palace in Madrid, June 19, 2014. After the ceremony the king rode in an open Rolls Royce through central Madrid with his wife, Queen Letizia, and an escort of mounted guards with tasseled helmets in a route decorated by red and yellow flowers, the colors of Spain's flag. REUTERS/Victor Lerena/Pool

