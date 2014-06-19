Edition:
Spain's new king

Spain's new King Felipe VI, his wife Queen Letizia, Princess Sofia and Princess Leonor (L) appear on the balcony of the Royal Palace in Madrid, June 19, 2014. Spain's new king, Felipe VI, was sworn in, in a low-key ceremony which monarchists hope will usher in a new era of popularity for the troubled royal household. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Thursday, June 19, 2014
1 / 20
The ushers stand next to the crown inside the hemicycle ahead of the proclamation to the Parliament of Spain's new King Felipe VI at the Congress of Deputies in Madrid, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paco Campos/Pool

Thursday, June 19, 2014
2 / 20
General view of the hemicycle of the Parliament as Spain's new King Felipe VI is applauded after he delivered his speech during the swearing-in ceremony at the Congress of Deputies in Madrid, June 19, 2014. Felipe, 46, became king after his father, Juan Carlos, abdicated earlier this month following a series of scandals and a period of poor health. REUTERS/Esteban Cobo/Pool

Thursday, June 19, 2014
3 / 20
Spain's new King Felipe VI parades through the streets of Madrid from the Congress of Deputies to the Royal Palace, June 19, 2014. One of the biggest challenges for Felipe will be whether he can use his symbolic role to spur dialogue between the leaders of Spain and the wealthy northeastern region of Catalonia, where there is a growing independence movement. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Thursday, June 19, 2014
4 / 20
Spain's King Juan Carlos (R) places the Sash of Captain-General on new King Felipe VI during a ceremony at La Zarzuela Palace in Madrid, June 19, 2014. In his swearing-in speech, Felipe called immediately for Spain to stay united but respect the cultural differences among its regions, ending a speech by saying "thank you" in four languages: Castilian Spanish, Basque, Catalan and Galician. REUTERS/Zipi

Thursday, June 19, 2014
5 / 20
Spain's Queen Sofia (L) kisses Queen Letizia (3rdL) as they appear with Spain's new King Felipe VI (3rdR), Princess Sofia (2ndL) and Princess Leonor (3rdR), King Juan Carlos (R) on the balcony of the Royal Palace in Madrid, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Javier Lizon/Pool

Thursday, June 19, 2014
6 / 20
Spain's new King Felipe VI and his wife Queen Letizia wave to the crowd as they parade through the streets of Madrid from the Congress of Deputies to the Royal Palace in Madrid, June 19, 2014. After the ceremony the king rode in an open Rolls Royce through central Madrid with his wife, Queen Letizia, and an escort of mounted guards with tasseled helmets in a route decorated by red and yellow flowers, the colors of Spain's flag. REUTERS/Victor Lerena/Pool

Thursday, June 19, 2014
7 / 20
Spain's new King Felipe VI and his family review the troops during a military parade outside he Congress of Deputies after the swearing-in ceremony in Madrid, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Emilio Naranjo/Pool

Thursday, June 19, 2014
8 / 20
Spain's new King Felipe VI, his wife Queen Letizia, Princess Sofia and Princess Leonor attend the swearing-in ceremony at the Congress of Deputies in Madrid, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Thursday, June 19, 2014
9 / 20
Spain's Queen Letizia touches the cheek of her daughter Princess Leonor during the swearing-in ceremony for Spain's new King Felipe VI (not seen) at the Congress of Deputies in Madrid, June 19, 2014. A divorced former journalist, Letizia Ortiz, became Spain's first commoner queen. With a background contrasting deeply with the royal privileges of her husband, many see in the 41-year-old former TV anchor the survival of the monarchy because of her down-to-earth middle-class roots. REUTERS/Paco Campos/Pool

Thursday, June 19, 2014
10 / 20
Spain's new King Felipe VI and his wife Queen Letizia arrive to appear on the balcony of the Royal Palace in Madrid, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Javier Lizon/Pool

Thursday, June 19, 2014
11 / 20
Spain's new King Felipe VI and his wife Queen Letizia appear on the balcony of the Royal Palace in Madrid, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Thursday, June 19, 2014
12 / 20
Spanish well-wishers cheer with flags as they wait for new King Felipe VI appearance on the balcony of the Royal Palace in Madrid, June 19, 2014. Thousands of well-wishers, including tourists, lined the parade route, waving flags and shouting "long live the king." REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Thursday, June 19, 2014
13 / 20
A general view shows Spain's new King Felipe VI and his wife Queen Letizia as they parade by car through the streets of Madrid from the Congress of Deputies to the Royal Palace, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Thursday, June 19, 2014
14 / 20
Spain's new King Felipe VI waves to the well-wishers as he appears on the balcony of the Royal Palace in Madrid, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Javier Lizon/Pool

Thursday, June 19, 2014
15 / 20
Spain's new King Felipe VI and his wife Queen Letizia pose with Princess Sofia and Princess Leonor (R) as they arrive for the swearing-in ceremony at the Congress of Deputies in Madrid, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Thursday, June 19, 2014
16 / 20
Spain's new King Felipe VI, his wife Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia (L) and Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (2ndR) review troops as they arrive at the Congress of Deputies to attend the swearing-in ceremony in Madrid, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Barrenechea/Pool

Thursday, June 19, 2014
17 / 20
Spain's new King Felipe VI and King Juan Carlos embace as Princess Leonor waves on the balcony of the Royal Palace in Madrid, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Thursday, June 19, 2014
18 / 20
Spain's Queen Sofia blows a kiss as Infanta Elena, Duchess of Lugo, and the elder daughter of King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia, applauds during the swearing-in ceremony for new King Felipe VI (not seen) at the Congress of Deputies in Madrid, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Esteban Cobo/Pool

Thursday, June 19, 2014
19 / 20
Spain's new King Felipe VI kisses his daughters Princess Leonor (L) and Princess Sofia as his mother Queen Sofia (R) looks on during a ceremony at La Zarzuela Palace in Madrid, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Zipi/Pool

Thursday, June 19, 2014
20 / 20
