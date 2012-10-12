Edition:
Spain's pain: Jon Nazca

<p>Pensioners Carmen Ruiz (R), 82, and her husband Francisco Arias, 83, cry as they listen to a speech during a protest against further tax hikes and austerity cuts in Malaga, southern Spain October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

<p>A woman holds a door as she waits in line to enter a government job centre in Marbella, southern Spain September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

<p>People watching a Corpus Christi procession during Corpus Christi day, argue with a demonstrator (L) as he tries to blow a horn during a protest against Spain's bailout at La Constitucion square in Malaga, southern Spain, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

<p>Agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) rest inside a property belonging to the Duke of Moratalla, a member of Spain's royal family, after they occupied it illegally, during the first day of a march in Hornachuelos, near Cordoba, southern Spain, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

<p>Julio Ruiz (C), 103, of Cuban and Spanish nationality, in a wheelchair, is embraced by his daughter Edelmira, 57, as he holds a Comisiones Obreras (CCOO) flag during a May Day demonstration on Labour Day in Malaga, southern Spain May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

<p>Rebeca Heredia (L), 25 unemployed, wipes her face as a protester of "Member of Afectados X la Hipoteca" (Mortgage Victims Platform) uses a megaphone inside her flat, where she lives with her eight and nine-year-old children, before learning that her eviction has been suspended in Malaga, southern Spain July 10, 2012. Her eviction, which has been caused by her failure to pay the mortgage during three years, was postponed to October 16. Heredia received a phone call from the Malaga's town hall after her postponed eviction and to grant her a social housing, according to local media. REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

<p>People raise their fists from a bridge in support of temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) as they walk along a road, on the last day of a march in Jaen, southern Spain August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

<p>Jose Villoslada, 35, a commercial worker of wind energy, poses for a photograph as he takes part in a protest march against austerity measures in Malaga, southern Spain, July 19, 2012. Hundreds of thousands of Spaniards marched against the center-right government's latest austerity measures evening, following more than a week of demonstrations across the country. REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

<p>Demonstrators march during a protest against politicians, bankers and the authorities' handling of the economic crisis in Malaga, southern Spain, late May 27, 2011. Dubbed "los indignados" (The Indignant), tens of thousands of protesters have filled the main squares of Spain's cities since May 15th, in a wave of outrage over economic stagnation and government austerity, marking a shift after years of patience. REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

<p>Carolina Wikholm, 25, is licked by her dog, Boo, during a gathering commemorating the 15M movement at Plaza de la Constitucion (La Constitucion square) in downtown Malaga, southern Spain May 15, 2012. The banner (back) reads, "We are the 99%. 12M-15M for everyone, all". REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

<p>An union picketer holds euro notes as he tries to enter Unicaja bank to close it during a nationwide general strike in Malaga, southern Spain March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

<p>Andres Vargas, 50, a member of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers), takes a bath to cool off in a fountain after arriving to Jimena during the first day of a march between the town of Jodar and Jaen, southern Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

<p>Maite, 24, carries her ten-day-old baby as she leaves her home after she was evicted for her inability to pay the mortgage of her flat in the neighbourhood of Las Flores in Malaga, southern Spain October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

<p>An elderly woman demonstrator from the 15M movement holds a banner outside Maite's flat during a protest to stop her eviction for her inability to pay the mortgage of her flat in the neighborhood of Las Flores in Malaga, southern Spain October 10, 2011. The banner reads, "You save banks but steal from the poor" (referring to the Spanish government). REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

<p>The shadow of a man is cast on a wall with a graffiti which reads, "Bread and job" as another man leaves a government job centre in Malaga, southern Spain February 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

<p>A vendor picks up goods to transport them to his shop in the historic centre of the southern Spanish town of Ronda, near Malaga April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

<p>Students rest at the end of a march, protesting against educational cuts imposed by the Spanish government, at La Constitucion square in Malaga, southern Spain June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

<p>A picketer confronts a riot policeman at the entrance to the Corte Ingles department store during a nationwide general strike in Malaga, southern Spain September 29, 2010. REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

<p>Demonstrators embrace as they camp out in La Constitucion square during a protest in Malaga, southern Spain early May 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

<p>People wait to enter a government job center in Malaga, southern Spain January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

<p>A woman films with her iPad as she stands next to a fishing boat near demonstrators forming a human chain around Plaza de la Constitucion (La Constitucion square) to commemorate the 15M movement in downtown Malaga, southern Spain May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

<p>A man, member of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers), rests on a hot summer day at the Turquillas land in Osuna, southern Spain, late August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

<p>People wait in line to enter a government job centre in Malaga, southern Spain April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

<p>A demonstrator covers her eyes with a mock currency note during a demonstration calling for "Democracia Real , Ya! (Real Democracy, Now!)" in Malaga, southern Spain May 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

<p>A Spanish Iberia Airlines passenger talks on her phone as she cries after her flight was cancelled during a pilot strike at Pablo Ruiz Picasso Airport in Malaga, southern Spain December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

<p>A man carries a table showing a map of Spain during a nationwide general strike in Malaga, southern Spain March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

<p>Demonstrators attend a rally to protest against constitutional reform at La Constitucion square in central Malaga, southern Spain August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

<p>Silvia Mendez (2nd L), 36, and her neighbour cry as her husband Javier Ramirez (L), 50, watches them as they wait on a street next to their flat in face of eviction after failing to pay their rent, in Malaga, southern Spain February 23, 2012. Mendez and Ramirez, who have five children and are unemployed, failed to stop their eviction and all their belongings were left inside the flat. REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

<p>Workers remove sand at the entrance of their workshop to repave it, in Alora, near Malaga southern Spain July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

<p>A truck (rear) is escorted by riot police officers as union picketers try to stop it at the entrance of Malaga's main food warehouse "MercaMalaga", at the start of a nationwide general strike in Malaga, southern Spain early March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

