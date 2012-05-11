Edition:
Spiderman

<p>French climber Alain Robert, also known as "Spiderman", scales the 231 metre First Tower at the La Defense business district outside Paris May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Friday, May 11, 2012

<p>French climber Alain Robert, also known as "Spiderman", scales the 231 metre First Tower at the La Defense business district outside Paris May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Friday, May 11, 2012

<p>French climber Alain Robert, also known as "Spiderman", scales the 231 metre First Tower at the La Defense business district outside Paris May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Friday, May 11, 2012

<p>French climber Alain Robert, also known as "Spiderman", scales the 231 metre First Tower at the La Defense business district outside Paris May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Friday, May 11, 2012

<p>French climber Alain Robert, also known as "Spiderman", scales the Torch Doha, the tallest tower in Doha with a height of 300 metres, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad</p>

Friday, May 11, 2012

<p>French climber Alain Robert, also known as "Spiderman", scales the tallest building in Doha, the Torch Doha, with a height of 300 metres, in Doha April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad</p>

Friday, May 11, 2012

<p>French climber Alain Robert, a rock climber who has become famous for climbing known buildings worldwide, climbs the 215m (705 feet) high, 50 floors Bakrie Tower building in Jakarta March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Supri/Files</p>

Friday, May 11, 2012

<p>French climber Alain Robert, a rock climber who has become famous for climbing known buildings worldwide, climbs the 215m (705 feet) high, 50 floors Bakrie Tower building in Jakarta March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Supri/Files</p>

Friday, May 11, 2012

<p>A hotel maid looks on as French urban climber Alain Robert, also known as Spiderman, scales a hotel in Bucharest October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti/Files</p>

Friday, May 11, 2012

<p>French urban climber Alain Robert, also known as the French Spiderman, scales a hotel in Bucharest October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti/Files</p>

Friday, May 11, 2012

<p>French climber Alain Robert, also known as "Spiderman", scales the 261-metres-high (856.3 feet) Sapphire Tower in Istanbul May 17, 2011. Sapphire Tower is Turkey's highest building. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/Files</p>

Friday, May 11, 2012

<p>French climber Alain Robert, also known as "Spiderman", scales the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest tower with a height of 828 metres (2,717 ft), in Dubai March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Abdullah Muhsen</p>

Friday, May 11, 2012

<p>French climber Alain Robert, also known as "Spiderman", scales the 261-metres-high (856.3 feet) Sapphire Tower in Istanbul May 17, 2011. Sapphire Tower is Turkey's highest building. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Friday, May 11, 2012

<p>French climber Alain Robert, also known as "Spiderman", scales the world's tallest tower, the Burj Khalifa, with a height of 828 metres (2,717 ft), in Dubai March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Abdullah Muhsen</p>

Friday, May 11, 2012

<p>French "Spiderman" Alain Robert climbs the 137-metres-high (about 450 feet) Hang Seng Bank headquarters at Hong Kong's financial Central district January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files</p>

Friday, May 11, 2012

<p>French climber Alain Robert, also known as "Spiderman", reacts as he scales to the top of the 165-metre (541-feet) high Singapore Flyer observation wheel in Singapore November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files</p>

Friday, May 11, 2012

<p>French climber Alain Robert, also known as "Spiderman", scales the 152 metre Ariane Tower at the La Defense business district outside Paris October 8, 2009. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Files</p>

Friday, May 11, 2012

<p>French climber Alain Robert, known as "Spiderman" stands on the tip of the Malaysia's landmark Petronas Twin Towers after scaling it one of the spires of the 452m (1,483 ft) tall building, in Kuala Lumpur September 1, 2009. REUTERS/Zainal Abd Halim</p>

Friday, May 11, 2012

<p>Frenchman Alain Robert from Paris, nicknamed "French Spiderman", scales the 48-storey Far East Finance Centre at Hong Kong's business Central District November 27, 1996. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files</p>

Friday, May 11, 2012

