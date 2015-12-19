Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Dec 19, 2015 | 6:00am IST

Spilled cargo

A truck carrying tomatoes is pictured on its side after an accident along Enugu road in Nigeria December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A truck carrying tomatoes is pictured on its side after an accident along Enugu road in Nigeria December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
A truck carrying tomatoes is pictured on its side after an accident along Enugu road in Nigeria December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 17
Beekeepers attend to a semi-trailer truck that overturned with a cargo of millions of honey bees on a highway in Lynnwood, Washington April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ian Terry

Beekeepers attend to a semi-trailer truck that overturned with a cargo of millions of honey bees on a highway in Lynnwood, Washington April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ian Terry

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Beekeepers attend to a semi-trailer truck that overturned with a cargo of millions of honey bees on a highway in Lynnwood, Washington April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ian Terry
Close
2 / 17
Rescuers grab a pig from an overturned truck carrying 169 pigs after a traffic accident occurred on an expressway in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescuers grab a pig from an overturned truck carrying 169 pigs after a traffic accident occurred on an expressway in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, November 22, 2014
Rescuers grab a pig from an overturned truck carrying 169 pigs after a traffic accident occurred on an expressway in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 17
A pool of paint from an overturned truck gathers by a partially collapsed highway bridge on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Donald Chan

A pool of paint from an overturned truck gathers by a partially collapsed highway bridge on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Donald Chan

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2013
A pool of paint from an overturned truck gathers by a partially collapsed highway bridge on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Donald Chan
Close
4 / 17
Firemen in protective gear clear barrels of hydrogen peroxide after a truck loaded with 18 tons of hydrogen peroxide overturned in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China August 25, 2006. REUTERS/China Daily

Firemen in protective gear clear barrels of hydrogen peroxide after a truck loaded with 18 tons of hydrogen peroxide overturned in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China August 25, 2006. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Friday, August 25, 2006
Firemen in protective gear clear barrels of hydrogen peroxide after a truck loaded with 18 tons of hydrogen peroxide overturned in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China August 25, 2006. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
5 / 17
A man looks at catfish on the street after a truck carrying 14,991 lbs (6800 kgs) of catfish opened by accident in Kaili, Guizhou province March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A man looks at catfish on the street after a truck carrying 14,991 lbs (6800 kgs) of catfish opened by accident in Kaili, Guizhou province March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
A man looks at catfish on the street after a truck carrying 14,991 lbs (6800 kgs) of catfish opened by accident in Kaili, Guizhou province March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 17
Three Boeing 737 fuselages lie on an embankment on the Clark Fork River after a Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railway Co train derailed near Rivulet, Montana July 4, 2014. The train carried six 737 narrow-body fuselages and assemblies for Boeing's 777 and 747 wide-body jets. Three of the fuselages went into the Clark Fork River. REUTERS/Andrew Spayth

Three Boeing 737 fuselages lie on an embankment on the Clark Fork River after a Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railway Co train derailed near Rivulet, Montana July 4, 2014. The train carried six 737 narrow-body fuselages and assemblies for...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 17, 2014
Three Boeing 737 fuselages lie on an embankment on the Clark Fork River after a Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railway Co train derailed near Rivulet, Montana July 4, 2014. The train carried six 737 narrow-body fuselages and assemblies for Boeing's 777 and 747 wide-body jets. Three of the fuselages went into the Clark Fork River. REUTERS/Andrew Spayth
Close
7 / 17
A man clears a road after a truck overturned, spilling watermelons, on the way to market in Thuman, Albania June 26, 2009. REUTERS/Adam Tanner

A man clears a road after a truck overturned, spilling watermelons, on the way to market in Thuman, Albania June 26, 2009. REUTERS/Adam Tanner

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2009
A man clears a road after a truck overturned, spilling watermelons, on the way to market in Thuman, Albania June 26, 2009. REUTERS/Adam Tanner
Close
8 / 17
Locals ransack vegetables from a truck that overturned after skidding on a highway in Buenos Aires, Argentina March 10, 2004. REUTERS/Stringer

Locals ransack vegetables from a truck that overturned after skidding on a highway in Buenos Aires, Argentina March 10, 2004. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Locals ransack vegetables from a truck that overturned after skidding on a highway in Buenos Aires, Argentina March 10, 2004. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 17
A man looks inside an overturned truck after an accident along the road between Nouahibou and Nouakchott, Mauritania December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A man looks inside an overturned truck after an accident along the road between Nouahibou and Nouakchott, Mauritania December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2009
A man looks inside an overturned truck after an accident along the road between Nouahibou and Nouakchott, Mauritania December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
10 / 17
Coastguards walk pass cargo spilled from the ship MSC Napoli at Branscombe, southern England, January 21, 2007. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Coastguards walk pass cargo spilled from the ship MSC Napoli at Branscombe, southern England, January 21, 2007. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2007
Coastguards walk pass cargo spilled from the ship MSC Napoli at Branscombe, southern England, January 21, 2007. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
11 / 17
A general view of an accident after a train derailed at a road crossing, hitting a truck in the village of Mostki, northern Poland April 28, 2011. REUTERS/Dominik Sadowski/Agencja Gazeta

A general view of an accident after a train derailed at a road crossing, hitting a truck in the village of Mostki, northern Poland April 28, 2011. REUTERS/Dominik Sadowski/Agencja Gazeta

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2011
A general view of an accident after a train derailed at a road crossing, hitting a truck in the village of Mostki, northern Poland April 28, 2011. REUTERS/Dominik Sadowski/Agencja Gazeta
Close
12 / 17
Locals rescue goods from a truck which overturned when it passed through a flooded road at Karamdad Qureshi village in Dera Ghazi Khan district of Punjab province, Pakistan August 21, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Locals rescue goods from a truck which overturned when it passed through a flooded road at Karamdad Qureshi village in Dera Ghazi Khan district of Punjab province, Pakistan August 21, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / Saturday, August 21, 2010
Locals rescue goods from a truck which overturned when it passed through a flooded road at Karamdad Qureshi village in Dera Ghazi Khan district of Punjab province, Pakistan August 21, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Close
13 / 17
Plywood is strewn on the ground after more than a dozen cars and a truck carrying 200 barrels of acid collided, on Interstate 10 near Welborne, Florida March 8, 2000. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Plywood is strewn on the ground after more than a dozen cars and a truck carrying 200 barrels of acid collided, on Interstate 10 near Welborne, Florida March 8, 2000. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Plywood is strewn on the ground after more than a dozen cars and a truck carrying 200 barrels of acid collided, on Interstate 10 near Welborne, Florida March 8, 2000. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
14 / 17
Volunteers try to save cats locked in cases without food and water, after a traffic accident in Changsha, Hunan province, China January 14, 2013. A truck carrying more than 1,000 cats to Guangdong to sell them to diners was pulled over by the roadside during a traffic accident. Around 50 animal protection group members and volunteers rescued the cats after they heard the news and later sent the cats to a pet clinic for treatment. REUTERS/China Daily

Volunteers try to save cats locked in cases without food and water, after a traffic accident in Changsha, Hunan province, China January 14, 2013. A truck carrying more than 1,000 cats to Guangdong to sell them to diners was pulled over by the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2013
Volunteers try to save cats locked in cases without food and water, after a traffic accident in Changsha, Hunan province, China January 14, 2013. A truck carrying more than 1,000 cats to Guangdong to sell them to diners was pulled over by the roadside during a traffic accident. Around 50 animal protection group members and volunteers rescued the cats after they heard the news and later sent the cats to a pet clinic for treatment. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
15 / 17
Dead cows are pictured on the side of livestock carrier Haidar, loaded with some 5,000 cows, after it capsized at the Vila do Conde port in Bacarena, Para state, Brazil, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Santos

Dead cows are pictured on the side of livestock carrier Haidar, loaded with some 5,000 cows, after it capsized at the Vila do Conde port in Bacarena, Para state, Brazil, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Santos

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2015
Dead cows are pictured on the side of livestock carrier Haidar, loaded with some 5,000 cows, after it capsized at the Vila do Conde port in Bacarena, Para state, Brazil, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Santos
Close
16 / 17
Firefighters cover spilling petrol with sand after a truck overturned on a main street at Hong Kong's Central district February 22, 2002. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Firefighters cover spilling petrol with sand after a truck overturned on a main street at Hong Kong's Central district February 22, 2002. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Firefighters cover spilling petrol with sand after a truck overturned on a main street at Hong Kong's Central district February 22, 2002. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Britain's last deep coal mine

Britain's last deep coal mine

Next Slideshows

Britain's last deep coal mine

Britain's last deep coal mine

The closure of the North Yorkshire mine marks the end of an era, given Britain's coal industry was at the heart of its economic growth in the early 20th...

18 Dec 2015
Lake Poopo dries up

Lake Poopo dries up

Lake Poopo, Bolivia's formerly second largest lake after the famed Titicaca, has dried up completely.

18 Dec 2015
Moses' Mountain views

Moses' Mountain views

Tourists visit the summit of Egypt's Mount Sinai, also known as Mount Moses.

18 Dec 2015
Pictures of the year: Aerials

Pictures of the year: Aerials

Images from above in 2015.

18 Dec 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes India International Day

India observes India International Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast