Spilled cargo
A truck carrying tomatoes is pictured on its side after an accident along Enugu road in Nigeria December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Beekeepers attend to a semi-trailer truck that overturned with a cargo of millions of honey bees on a highway in Lynnwood, Washington April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ian Terry
Rescuers grab a pig from an overturned truck carrying 169 pigs after a traffic accident occurred on an expressway in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A pool of paint from an overturned truck gathers by a partially collapsed highway bridge on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Donald Chan
Firemen in protective gear clear barrels of hydrogen peroxide after a truck loaded with 18 tons of hydrogen peroxide overturned in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China August 25, 2006. REUTERS/China Daily
A man looks at catfish on the street after a truck carrying 14,991 lbs (6800 kgs) of catfish opened by accident in Kaili, Guizhou province March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Three Boeing 737 fuselages lie on an embankment on the Clark Fork River after a Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railway Co train derailed near Rivulet, Montana July 4, 2014. The train carried six 737 narrow-body fuselages and assemblies for...more
A man clears a road after a truck overturned, spilling watermelons, on the way to market in Thuman, Albania June 26, 2009. REUTERS/Adam Tanner
Locals ransack vegetables from a truck that overturned after skidding on a highway in Buenos Aires, Argentina March 10, 2004. REUTERS/Stringer
A man looks inside an overturned truck after an accident along the road between Nouahibou and Nouakchott, Mauritania December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Coastguards walk pass cargo spilled from the ship MSC Napoli at Branscombe, southern England, January 21, 2007. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A general view of an accident after a train derailed at a road crossing, hitting a truck in the village of Mostki, northern Poland April 28, 2011. REUTERS/Dominik Sadowski/Agencja Gazeta
Locals rescue goods from a truck which overturned when it passed through a flooded road at Karamdad Qureshi village in Dera Ghazi Khan district of Punjab province, Pakistan August 21, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Plywood is strewn on the ground after more than a dozen cars and a truck carrying 200 barrels of acid collided, on Interstate 10 near Welborne, Florida March 8, 2000. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Volunteers try to save cats locked in cases without food and water, after a traffic accident in Changsha, Hunan province, China January 14, 2013. A truck carrying more than 1,000 cats to Guangdong to sell them to diners was pulled over by the...more
Dead cows are pictured on the side of livestock carrier Haidar, loaded with some 5,000 cows, after it capsized at the Vila do Conde port in Bacarena, Para state, Brazil, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Santos
Firefighters cover spilling petrol with sand after a truck overturned on a main street at Hong Kong's Central district February 22, 2002. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
