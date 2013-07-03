Sports camp for the blind
Ahmat Djouma learns to float in the pool with his counselor Adam Dwyer at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. Camp Abilities is a not-for-profit week-long developmental camp using sports to foster greater independence and confidence in children who are blind, visually impaired, and deaf-blind. Photo taken June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Makka Djouma is seen at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Dah Ku participates in long jump at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Counselor Stephanie Connolly (R) uses a white cane causing noise on the basketball rim to help direct Jordan Vieira (C) to shoot the basketball in the direction of the net at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Nina Marranca looks at her phone at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Ahmat Djouma walks with his white cane with counselor Adam Dwyer at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Jordan Vieira high-fives a counselor at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Meghan Fink (L) and Wayne Eberson take part in goal ball at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Wayne Eberson swims at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Katelin Sweeney (C) learns to walk the balance beam with assistance from counselors Lauren Allen (L) and Andrea Ayala at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Jordan Vieira (2nd L) sits with counselor Stephanie Connolly (2nd R) at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Andrew Mead-Colegrove rides on a tandem bicycle with his counselor Jeffrey Hart (L) at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Nicholas Walker takes part in Judo with a counselor at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Wayne Eberson participates in basketball at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A child uses a Braille machine to type on his iPhone at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Meghan Fink (R) takes part in gymnastics with her counselor Gabriella Badalucco (C) at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A child takes part in horseback riding at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Wayne Eberson (R) plays basketball at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Wayne Eberson takes part in gymnastics at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Anastasia Gian swings the bat as she plays "beep" baseball at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Nicholas Walker ties his shoes after participating in judo at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A child fishes with his counselor at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
