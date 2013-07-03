Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jul 4, 2013 | 3:35am IST

Sports camp for the blind

<p>Ahmat Djouma learns to float in the pool with his counselor Adam Dwyer at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. Camp Abilities is a not-for-profit week-long developmental camp using sports to foster greater independence and confidence in children who are blind, visually impaired, and deaf-blind. Photo taken June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Ahmat Djouma learns to float in the pool with his counselor Adam Dwyer at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. Camp Abilities is a not-for-profit week-long developmental camp using sports to foster greater independence and confidence...more

Thursday, July 04, 2013

Ahmat Djouma learns to float in the pool with his counselor Adam Dwyer at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. Camp Abilities is a not-for-profit week-long developmental camp using sports to foster greater independence and confidence in children who are blind, visually impaired, and deaf-blind. Photo taken June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
1 / 22
<p>Makka Djouma is seen at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Makka Djouma is seen at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Thursday, July 04, 2013

Makka Djouma is seen at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
2 / 22
<p>Dah Ku participates in long jump at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Dah Ku participates in long jump at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Thursday, July 04, 2013

Dah Ku participates in long jump at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
3 / 22
<p>Counselor Stephanie Connolly (R) uses a white cane causing noise on the basketball rim to help direct Jordan Vieira (C) to shoot the basketball in the direction of the net at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Counselor Stephanie Connolly (R) uses a white cane causing noise on the basketball rim to help direct Jordan Vieira (C) to shoot the basketball in the direction of the net at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark...more

Thursday, July 04, 2013

Counselor Stephanie Connolly (R) uses a white cane causing noise on the basketball rim to help direct Jordan Vieira (C) to shoot the basketball in the direction of the net at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
4 / 22
<p>Nina Marranca looks at her phone at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Nina Marranca looks at her phone at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Thursday, July 04, 2013

Nina Marranca looks at her phone at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
5 / 22
<p>Ahmat Djouma walks with his white cane with counselor Adam Dwyer at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Ahmat Djouma walks with his white cane with counselor Adam Dwyer at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Thursday, July 04, 2013

Ahmat Djouma walks with his white cane with counselor Adam Dwyer at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
6 / 22
<p>Jordan Vieira high-fives a counselor at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Jordan Vieira high-fives a counselor at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Thursday, July 04, 2013

Jordan Vieira high-fives a counselor at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
7 / 22
<p>Meghan Fink (L) and Wayne Eberson take part in goal ball at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Meghan Fink (L) and Wayne Eberson take part in goal ball at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Thursday, July 04, 2013

Meghan Fink (L) and Wayne Eberson take part in goal ball at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
8 / 22
<p>Wayne Eberson swims at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Wayne Eberson swims at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Thursday, July 04, 2013

Wayne Eberson swims at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
9 / 22
<p>Katelin Sweeney (C) learns to walk the balance beam with assistance from counselors Lauren Allen (L) and Andrea Ayala at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Katelin Sweeney (C) learns to walk the balance beam with assistance from counselors Lauren Allen (L) and Andrea Ayala at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Thursday, July 04, 2013

Katelin Sweeney (C) learns to walk the balance beam with assistance from counselors Lauren Allen (L) and Andrea Ayala at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
10 / 22
<p>Jordan Vieira (2nd L) sits with counselor Stephanie Connolly (2nd R) at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Jordan Vieira (2nd L) sits with counselor Stephanie Connolly (2nd R) at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Thursday, July 04, 2013

Jordan Vieira (2nd L) sits with counselor Stephanie Connolly (2nd R) at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
11 / 22
<p>Andrew Mead-Colegrove rides on a tandem bicycle with his counselor Jeffrey Hart (L) at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Andrew Mead-Colegrove rides on a tandem bicycle with his counselor Jeffrey Hart (L) at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Thursday, July 04, 2013

Andrew Mead-Colegrove rides on a tandem bicycle with his counselor Jeffrey Hart (L) at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
12 / 22
<p>Nicholas Walker takes part in Judo with a counselor at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Nicholas Walker takes part in Judo with a counselor at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Thursday, July 04, 2013

Nicholas Walker takes part in Judo with a counselor at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
13 / 22
<p>Wayne Eberson participates in basketball at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Wayne Eberson participates in basketball at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Thursday, July 04, 2013

Wayne Eberson participates in basketball at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
14 / 22
<p>A child uses a Braille machine to type on his iPhone at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

A child uses a Braille machine to type on his iPhone at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Thursday, July 04, 2013

A child uses a Braille machine to type on his iPhone at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
15 / 22
<p>Meghan Fink (R) takes part in gymnastics with her counselor Gabriella Badalucco (C) at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Meghan Fink (R) takes part in gymnastics with her counselor Gabriella Badalucco (C) at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Thursday, July 04, 2013

Meghan Fink (R) takes part in gymnastics with her counselor Gabriella Badalucco (C) at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
16 / 22
<p>A child takes part in horseback riding at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

A child takes part in horseback riding at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Thursday, July 04, 2013

A child takes part in horseback riding at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
17 / 22
<p>Wayne Eberson (R) plays basketball at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Wayne Eberson (R) plays basketball at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Thursday, July 04, 2013

Wayne Eberson (R) plays basketball at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
18 / 22
<p>Wayne Eberson takes part in gymnastics at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Wayne Eberson takes part in gymnastics at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Thursday, July 04, 2013

Wayne Eberson takes part in gymnastics at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
19 / 22
<p>Anastasia Gian swings the bat as she plays "beep" baseball at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Anastasia Gian swings the bat as she plays "beep" baseball at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Thursday, July 04, 2013

Anastasia Gian swings the bat as she plays "beep" baseball at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
20 / 22
<p>Nicholas Walker ties his shoes after participating in judo at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Nicholas Walker ties his shoes after participating in judo at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Thursday, July 04, 2013

Nicholas Walker ties his shoes after participating in judo at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
21 / 22
<p>A child fishes with his counselor at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

A child fishes with his counselor at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Thursday, July 04, 2013

A child fishes with his counselor at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Aspiring models

Aspiring models

Next Slideshows

Aspiring models

Aspiring models

Aspiring models audition for major fashion shows in India

03 Jul 2013
Air Guitar champs

Air Guitar champs

Contestants showcase their best rock'n'roll during the 2013 U.S. Air Guitar semi-finals in New York.

03 Jul 2013
Boot it!

Boot it!

From fancy high heels to hand-made ones, every shoe has a story.

03 Jul 2013
Mongolia's environmental neo-Nazis

Mongolia's environmental neo-Nazis

Ultra-nationalist groups have expanded in Mongolia, where some have recently shifted focus from attacks on women it accuses of consorting with foreign men to...

03 Jul 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India from the past week.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures