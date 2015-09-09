Sporty seniors

A senior Israeli swims as he takes part in sports games for people over 65 years old, organized by a nursing home in Tel Aviv, Israel September 8, 2015. About a thousand people over the age of 65 took part in the sports event in Tel Aviv, which...more

A senior Israeli swims as he takes part in sports games for people over 65 years old, organized by a nursing home in Tel Aviv, Israel September 8, 2015. About a thousand people over the age of 65 took part in the sports event in Tel Aviv, which included categories such as swimming, weight-lifting, shot put and running. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

