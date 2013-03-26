Spotlight on Justin Bieber
Bodyguards try to block the view of Canadian singer Justin Bieber as he goes through Wladyslaw Reymont Airport in Lodz following his concert March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Tomasz Stanczak/Agencja Gazeta
Bodyguards try to block the view of Canadian singer Justin Bieber as he goes through Wladyslaw Reymont Airport in Lodz following his concert March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Tomasz Stanczak/Agencja Gazeta
Canadian singer Justin Bieber performs during a concert at Palau Sant Jordi stadium in Barcelona March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Canadian singer Justin Bieber performs during a concert at Palau Sant Jordi stadium in Barcelona March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Fans surround the car containing singer Justin Bieber as he leaves a hotel in central London March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Fans surround the car containing singer Justin Bieber as he leaves a hotel in central London March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Singer Justin Bieber leaves a hotel in central London March 9, 2013. The singer recently had a check-up in hospital after suffering breathing problems while performing on stage in the capital, during his tour. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Singer Justin Bieber leaves a hotel in central London March 9, 2013. The singer recently had a check-up in hospital after suffering breathing problems while performing on stage in the capital, during his tour. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Canadian pop star Justin Bieber is escorted by a member of his security team outside his hotel in central London in this still image taken from video on March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Canadian pop star Justin Bieber is escorted by a member of his security team outside his hotel in central London in this still image taken from video on March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Canadian singer Justin Bieber performs in a concert at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, northern England, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Canadian singer Justin Bieber performs in a concert at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, northern England, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Canadian recording artist Justin Bieber sits courtside with Christopher Emmanuel Paul II, the son of Los Angeles Clippers' Chris Paul, during the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Boston Celtics in Los Angeles December 27,...more
Canadian recording artist Justin Bieber sits courtside with Christopher Emmanuel Paul II, the son of Los Angeles Clippers' Chris Paul, during the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Boston Celtics in Los Angeles December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Justin Bieber performs at the Jingle Ball 2012 in Atlanta, Georgia December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Justin Bieber performs at the Jingle Ball 2012 in Atlanta, Georgia December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Justin Bieber performs at the Jingle Ball 2012 in Atlanta, Georgia December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Justin Bieber performs at the Jingle Ball 2012 in Atlanta, Georgia December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Justin Bieber performs during the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Gardens in New York, December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Justin Bieber performs during the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Gardens in New York, December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Justin Bieber performs during the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Gardens in New York, December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Justin Bieber performs during the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Gardens in New York, December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Justin Bieber performs "Beauty and a Beat" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Justin Bieber performs "Beauty and a Beat" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Justin Bieber accepts the award for artist of the year with his mother Pattie Mallette at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Justin Bieber accepts the award for artist of the year with his mother Pattie Mallette at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Justin Bieber (R) performs during the halftime show during the 100th CFL Grey Cup championship football game in Toronto, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Justin Bieber (R) performs during the halftime show during the 100th CFL Grey Cup championship football game in Toronto, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Justin Bieber performs "Beauty and a Beat" with Nicki Minaj at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Justin Bieber performs "Beauty and a Beat" with Nicki Minaj at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Justin Bieber (R) arrives with his mother Pattie Mallette at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Justin Bieber (R) arrives with his mother Pattie Mallette at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Justin Bieber symbolically accepts four awards at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Justin Bieber symbolically accepts four awards at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Justin Bieber performs at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Justin Bieber performs at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Justin Bieber performs at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Justin Bieber performs at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
( L to R) Actress Portia de Rossi, Justin Bieber and Ellen DeGeneres arrive for the TeenChoice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
( L to R) Actress Portia de Rossi, Justin Bieber and Ellen DeGeneres arrive for the TeenChoice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Fans record videos and photos of Justin Bieber performing at an early morning promotional event in Sydney July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Fans record videos and photos of Justin Bieber performing at an early morning promotional event in Sydney July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Justin Bieber performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Justin Bieber performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Justin Bieber performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Justin Bieber performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Justin Bieber holds his brother Jaxon with Carly Rae Jepsen (R) as they arrive on the red carpet during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Justin Bieber holds his brother Jaxon with Carly Rae Jepsen (R) as they arrive on the red carpet during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Justin Bieber (R) performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Justin Bieber (R) performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Justin Bieber (C) performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Justin Bieber (C) performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Justin Bieber performs at a free open-air concert at Zocalo Square in Mexico City June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Justin Bieber performs at a free open-air concert at Zocalo Square in Mexico City June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Justin Bieber listens to fans from a balcony of his record label after singing a musical set in Paris, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Julien Muguet
Justin Bieber listens to fans from a balcony of his record label after singing a musical set in Paris, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Julien Muguet
Justin Bieber greets fans at the 2012 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Justin Bieber greets fans at the 2012 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Justin Bieber (R) performs with Mexican rock guitarist Carlos Santana (L) at Times Square during a celebration to mark the start of the new year in New York, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Justin Bieber (R) performs with Mexican rock guitarist Carlos Santana (L) at Times Square during a celebration to mark the start of the new year in New York, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Justin Bieber watches the Toronto Raptors play the Indiana Pacers during the first half of their NBA game in Toronto December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Justin Bieber watches the Toronto Raptors play the Indiana Pacers during the first half of their NBA game in Toronto December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Justin Bieber and Usher (R) pose together after performing on NBC's "Today" show in New York November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Justin Bieber and Usher (R) pose together after performing on NBC's "Today" show in New York November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Justin Bieber embraces a fan after he performed during the 63rd Bambi media awards ceremony in Wiesbaden, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Justin Bieber embraces a fan after he performed during the 63rd Bambi media awards ceremony in Wiesbaden, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Selena Gomez (R) and Justin Bieber pose on arrival at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Selena Gomez (R) and Justin Bieber pose on arrival at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Justin Bieber performs after switching on the Christmas lights at the Westfield shopping centre in west London November 7, 2011 REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Justin Bieber performs after switching on the Christmas lights at the Westfield shopping centre in west London November 7, 2011 REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Justin Bieber performs during his "My World Tour" concert in Caracas October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Gil Montano
Justin Bieber performs during his "My World Tour" concert in Caracas October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Gil Montano
Justin Bieber performs during his "My World Tour" concert at Morumbi stadium in Sao Paulo, October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Justin Bieber performs during his "My World Tour" concert at Morumbi stadium in Sao Paulo, October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Justin Bieber performs during his "My World Tour" concert at the Foro Sol in Mexico City October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Justin Bieber performs during his "My World Tour" concert at the Foro Sol in Mexico City October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Justin Bieber (R) performs during his "My World Tour" concert in Mexico City October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Justin Bieber (R) performs during his "My World Tour" concert in Mexico City October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Justin Bieber accepts the award for best male video for "U Smile" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Justin Bieber accepts the award for best male video for "U Smile" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Justin Bieber accepts the award for "Ur Fav Artist" for his song "Somebody to Love" from host Selena Gomez during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Justin Bieber accepts the award for "Ur Fav Artist" for his song "Somebody to Love" from host Selena Gomez during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Justin Bieber performs on stage during his concert in Singapore April 19, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Justin Bieber performs on stage during his concert in Singapore April 19, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Justin Bieber (black top) poses with a waxwork model of himself during an official unveiling at Madame Tussauds wax museum in central London March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Justin Bieber (black top) poses with a waxwork model of himself during an official unveiling at Madame Tussauds wax museum in central London March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Justin Bieber poses for a portrait in New York, June 3, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Justin Bieber poses for a portrait in New York, June 3, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Justin Bieber talks with singer Rihanna (R) as they sit courtside during the NBA All-Star game in Los Angeles February 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Justin Bieber talks with singer Rihanna (R) as they sit courtside during the NBA All-Star game in Los Angeles February 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Justin Bieber (C) of the West team celebrates with his MVP trophy along with his teammates former NBA players AC Green (L), Rick Fox (rear C), and Jalen Rose (rear R) after the 2011 BBVA All-Star Celebrity game as a part of the NBA All-Star weekend...more
Justin Bieber (C) of the West team celebrates with his MVP trophy along with his teammates former NBA players AC Green (L), Rick Fox (rear C), and Jalen Rose (rear R) after the 2011 BBVA All-Star Celebrity game as a part of the NBA All-Star weekend in Los Angeles, February 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Justin Bieber performs at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California September 12, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Justin Bieber performs at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California September 12, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Justin Bieber performs at Madison Square Garden in New York August 31, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Justin Bieber performs at Madison Square Garden in New York August 31, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Justin Bieber performs at the 2010 Wango Tango concert in Los Angeles May 15, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Justin Bieber performs at the 2010 Wango Tango concert in Los Angeles May 15, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Justin Bieber performs on NBC's Today Show in New York, October 12, 2009. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Justin Bieber performs on NBC's Today Show in New York, October 12, 2009. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Justin Bieber performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, June 4, 2010. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Justin Bieber performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, June 4, 2010. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Justin Bieber (L) performs with a guitar for band camp students at Seminole High School in Sanford, Florida August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Justin Bieber (L) performs with a guitar for band camp students at Seminole High School in Sanford, Florida August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Next Slideshows
Kids Choice Awards
Green slime and red carpet highlights from the show.
Peek into Indian BPOs
Ever wondered what a typical BPO looks like? Take a look.
Jimmy Fallon to replace Leno
NBC plans to move "The Tonight Show" to New York where Jimmy Fallon will succeed Jay Leno as host, the New York Times reported.
Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Sao Paulo Fashion Week.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.