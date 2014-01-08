Spotlight on Lindsey Vonn
Lindsey Vonn, then known as Lindsey Kildow, blasts through a gate in her first run of the women's combined slalom competition at the Salt Lake 2002 Olympic Winter Games, February 14, 2002, in Snowbasin. A total of 31 competitors are racing in the...more
Lindsey Kildow celebrates her win in the Women's World Cup Downhill in Lake Louise, Alberta, December 3, 2004. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Lindsey Kildow reacts to a TV camera after finishing second in the women's Super-G alpine ski race in St. Moritz, Switzerland, December 21, 2004. REUTERS/Andreas Meier
Lindsey Kildow celebrates her third place in the finish area in the Ski World Cup women's downhill race in the northern Italian resort of Cortina, January 15, 2005. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Lindsey Kildow falls during the first practice for the women's downhill race in Santa Caterina during the Alpine World Ski Championships, January 31, 2005. Kildow was left shaken but unhurt. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Lindsey Kildow receives help following a fall during the first practice for the women's downhill race in Santa Caterina during the Alpine World Ski Championships, January 31, 2005. Kildow was left shaken but unhurt. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Lindsey Kildow pushes out of the start gate during her final training for the women's World Cup downhill in Lake Louise, Canada, December 1, 2005. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Lindsey Kildow poses with a cow after winning Women's World Cup Downhill ski race in Val d'Isere, France December 17, 2005. Kildow won the race and the cow. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Lindsey Kildow (R) smiles with her boyfriend and future husband, former U.S. ski racer Thomas Vonn, in San Sicario, Italy, January 28, 2007. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Lindsey Vonn celebrates winning the women's Super G race at the Alpine Skiing World Championships in the French resort of Val d'Isere, February 3, 2009. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Lindsey Vonn is carried by her coaches after the women's Super G race at the Alpine Skiing World Championships in the French resort of Val d'Isere, February 3, 2009. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Lindsey Vonn poses with all her World Championships medals and her career's Alpine Skiing World Cup trophies after the women's giant slalom race at the Alpine Skiing World Cup Finals in Are, Sweden, March 14, 2009. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Lindsey Vonn skis on her way to clock the fastest time in the women's Alpine Skiing World Cup Super G race in St. Moritz, Switzerland, January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Lindsey Vonn celebrates after crossing the finish line during the women's Alpine Skiing Downhill race at the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics in Whistler, Canada, February 17, 2010. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Gold medalist Lindsey Vonn holds up her national flag during the flower ceremony at the women's Alpine Skiing Downhill race of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics in Whistler, Canada, February 17, 2010. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Lindsey Vonn hooks her ski into a gate which caused her to crash in the slalom run of the women's Alpine Skiing Super Combined event at the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics in Whistler, Canada, February 18, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Lindsey Vonn clears a gate during the women's Alpine skiing slalom World Cup race in Flachau, Austria, January 11, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Lindsey Vonn jumps on the back of her coach Martin Hager to get a ride down the hill following her training run for the Women's World Cup alpine skiing race in Lake Louise, Canada, November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Andy Clark
The goggles of Lindsey Vonn mirror the slope in the finish area after the Super-G run of the women's Alpine skiing World Cup Super Combined race in St. Moritz, Switzerland, December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Lindsey Vonn reacts in the finish area after taking first place in the women's Alpine skiing World Cup Super-G race in St. Moritz, Switzerland, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Lindsey Vonn is airlifted after crashing and suffering a season-ending knee injury during the women's Super G race at the World Alpine Skiing Championships in Schladming, Austria, February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Lindsey Vonn (R), girlfriend of Tiger Woods, walks with physical therapist Lindsay Winninger (L) during second round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder more
Lindsey Vonn arrives for a training session ahead of the Women's World Cup Downhill skiing race in Val d'Isere, French Alps, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Lindsey Vonn is kissed by a boy during the draw of the Women's World Cup Downhill skiing race in Val d'Isere, French Alps, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Lindsey Vonn leaves after the Women's World Cup Downhill skiing race in Val d'Isere, French Alps, December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
