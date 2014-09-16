Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Sep 17, 2014 | 2:50am IST

Spotted at London Fashion Week

Singer Paloma Faith (L), models Cara Delevingne (2nd L) and Kate Moss (2nd R), and photographer Mario Testino watch the presentation of the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Singer Paloma Faith (L), models Cara Delevingne (2nd L) and Kate Moss (2nd R), and photographer Mario Testino watch the presentation of the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne...more

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
Singer Paloma Faith (L), models Cara Delevingne (2nd L) and Kate Moss (2nd R), and photographer Mario Testino watch the presentation of the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
1 / 18
Vogue editor Anna Wintour (R) sits next to actress Hailee Steinfeld before the Topshop Unique Spring/Summer 2015 collection presentation during London Fashion Week September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Vogue editor Anna Wintour (R) sits next to actress Hailee Steinfeld before the Topshop Unique Spring/Summer 2015 collection presentation during London Fashion Week September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
Vogue editor Anna Wintour (R) sits next to actress Hailee Steinfeld before the Topshop Unique Spring/Summer 2015 collection presentation during London Fashion Week September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
2 / 18
Wearing a "Yes" badge and a Scottish flag in reference to Scotland's independence referendum, designer Vivienne Westwood gestures backstage before the presentation of her Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wearing a "Yes" badge and a Scottish flag in reference to Scotland's independence referendum, designer Vivienne Westwood gestures backstage before the presentation of her Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion...more

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
Wearing a "Yes" badge and a Scottish flag in reference to Scotland's independence referendum, designer Vivienne Westwood gestures backstage before the presentation of her Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
3 / 18
Singer Rita Ora (L) and musician Paul McCartney attend the presentation of the Hunter Spring/Summer 2015 collection at Seymour Leisure Centre during London Fashion Week September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Singer Rita Ora (L) and musician Paul McCartney attend the presentation of the Hunter Spring/Summer 2015 collection at Seymour Leisure Centre during London Fashion Week September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
Singer Rita Ora (L) and musician Paul McCartney attend the presentation of the Hunter Spring/Summer 2015 collection at Seymour Leisure Centre during London Fashion Week September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
4 / 18
Designer Paul Smith is seen backstage before his Spring/Summer 2015 collection presentation during London Fashion Week September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Designer Paul Smith is seen backstage before his Spring/Summer 2015 collection presentation during London Fashion Week September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
Designer Paul Smith is seen backstage before his Spring/Summer 2015 collection presentation during London Fashion Week September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
5 / 18
Photographer Mario Testino arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Photographer Mario Testino arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
Photographer Mario Testino arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
6 / 18
Television host Cat Deeley arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Television host Cat Deeley arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
Television host Cat Deeley arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
7 / 18
Model Lily Donaldson arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Model Lily Donaldson arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
Model Lily Donaldson arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
8 / 18
Model Georgia May Jagger presents a creation from the Marchesa Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Model Georgia May Jagger presents a creation from the Marchesa Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
Model Georgia May Jagger presents a creation from the Marchesa Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
9 / 18
Singer Rita Ora poses for photographers before the House of Holland Spring/Summer 2015 collection presentation during London Fashion Week September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Singer Rita Ora poses for photographers before the House of Holland Spring/Summer 2015 collection presentation during London Fashion Week September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
Singer Rita Ora poses for photographers before the House of Holland Spring/Summer 2015 collection presentation during London Fashion Week September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
10 / 18
U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
11 / 18
Models Cara Delevingne (L) and Kate Moss arrive to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Models Cara Delevingne (L) and Kate Moss arrive to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
Models Cara Delevingne (L) and Kate Moss arrive to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
12 / 18
Model Alexa Chung poses for photographers before the House of Holland Spring/Summer 2015 collection presentation during London Fashion Week September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Model Alexa Chung poses for photographers before the House of Holland Spring/Summer 2015 collection presentation during London Fashion Week September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
Model Alexa Chung poses for photographers before the House of Holland Spring/Summer 2015 collection presentation during London Fashion Week September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
13 / 18
Singer Paloma Faith arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Singer Paloma Faith arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
Singer Paloma Faith arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
14 / 18
Actress Naomie Harris arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Actress Naomie Harris arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
Actress Naomie Harris arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
15 / 18
Actor Jamie Campbell Bower arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Actor Jamie Campbell Bower arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
Actor Jamie Campbell Bower arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
16 / 18
U.S. socialite Olivia Palermo arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

U.S. socialite Olivia Palermo arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
U.S. socialite Olivia Palermo arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
17 / 18
Model Poppy Delevingne arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Model Poppy Delevingne arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
Model Poppy Delevingne arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Burberry Prorsum collection

Burberry Prorsum collection

Next Slideshows

Burberry Prorsum collection

Burberry Prorsum collection

The British label shows its spring/summer 2015 collection at London Fashion Week.

16 Sep 2014
Crowning Miss America

Crowning Miss America

Miss New York Kira Kazantsev is crowned Miss America.

15 Sep 2014
NYFW: Day 8

NYFW: Day 8

Highlights from New York Fashion Week.

12 Sep 2014
Best of TIFF

Best of TIFF

Highlights from the Toronto International Film Festival.

12 Sep 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures