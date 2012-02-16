Spotted at NY Fashion Week
Socialite Tinsley Mortimer looks at a model presenting a creation from the Custo Barcelona Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Leighton Meester smiles before a presentation of the Vera Wang Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Twin sisters Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen sit in the front row during the J. Mendel Fall/Winter 2012 collection show at New York Fashion Week, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso watch a presentation of the Naeem Khan Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Jessica Alba watches the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
(L-R) Ivanka Trump, actress Kristin Cavallari, a guest, Mary Alice Stephenson and TV personality Star Jones look on during a presentation of the Dennis Basso Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adam...more
Actress Viola Davis and her husband Julius Tennon, along with U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour and tennis player Maria Sharapova attend the Vera Wang Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur more
New York Times photographer, Bill Cunningham, photographs the Nanette Lepore Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Stanley Tucci watches the Nanette Lepore Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Ahna O'Reilly attends the Reem Acra Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
Actors Kelley Rutherford and Matthew Settle arrive for the Nanette Lepore Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress and model Stacy Keibler attends the Marchesa Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
Arianna Huffington, editor in chief of Huffington Post, arrives for the Nanette Lepore Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Molly Sims, who is five months pregnant, arrives for the Diane von Furstenberg show during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress and musician Taylor Momsen attends the Marchesa Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
Actress Renee Zellweger watches a presentation of the Vera Wang Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Kristin Chenoweth greets designer Naeem Khan before a presentation of his Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Tennis player Maria Sharapova arrives for the Marc Jacobs Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Style editor of the "Today Show", Bobbie Thomas, arrives for the Nanette Lepore Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actresses Allie Gonino and Alexandra Chando (R) pose for a photograph before a showing of the Pamella Roland Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Model Petra Nemcova poses before a presentation of the Zang Toi Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Barry Diller, chairman of IAC, broadcast journalist Barbara Walters and designer Oscar de la Renta attend the Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2012 collection show at New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Television host Maria Menounos presents a creation at the Pamella Roland Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Sportscaster Erin Andrews and actress Angela Simmons pose for photographs before a showing of the Pamella Roland Fall/Winter 2012 collection during the New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
(L-R) Actress Kristin Cavallari, designer Dennis Basso and actress Joan Rivers pose for photographs backstage before a showing of the Dennis Basso Fall/Winter 2012 collection during the New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger more
Actress Kelly Osborne arrives for the J. Mendel Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Miss Teen USA Danielle Doty (L), Miss USA Alyssa Campanella (R) and Miss Universe Leila Lopes of Angola pose before a presentation of the Zang Toi Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson more
Actor Kellan Lutz arrives before the Lacoste Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Model Tyson Beckford arrives for the Nanette Lepore Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Model Adriana Lima and designer Donna Karen are seen before the Donna Karen New York Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
